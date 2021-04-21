Óscar 2021: lista completa de nominados de los Premios de la Academia

Cine y series

Grandes películas disputarán el Óscar 2021. Foto: composición/Amazon Prime Video/Warner/Netflix

Las películas más importantes de 2020 disputarán las 23 categorías organizadas por la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas.

Los Premios Óscar 2021 se celebrarán el próximo 25 de abril. La ceremonia, organizada por la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas, mostrará 23 categorías, entre las que destacan las de mejor película, actor, actriz y director.

A continuación, te mostramos la lista completa de nominados de la La 93ª edición de los Óscar, la cual se celebrará en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood y en el centro ferroviario LA Union Station.

Lista completa de nominados a los Óscar

Mejor película

  • The father
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Nomadland
  • Promising young woman
  • Sound of metal
  • The trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor actriz

  • Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s black bottom
  • Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a woman
  • Frances McDormand - Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan - Promising young woman

Mejor actor

  • Riz Ahmed - Sound of metal
  • Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s black bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins - The father
  • Gary Oldman - Mank
  • Steven Yeun - Minari

Mejor director

  • Thomas Vinterber - Another round
  • David Fincher - Mank
  • Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
  • Chloé Zhao” - Nomadland
  • Emerald Fennell - Promising young woman

Mejor actriz secundaria

  • Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman - The Father
  • Amanda Seyfried - Mank
  • Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari

Mejor actor secundario

  • Sacha Baron Cohen
  • Daniel Kaluuya
  • Leslie Odom Jr.
  • Paul Raci
  • Lakeith Stanfierld

Mejor vestuario

  • Emma - Alexandra Byrne
  • Ma Rainey’s black bottom - Ann Roth
  • Mulan - Bina Daigeler
  • Pinocchio - Massimo Cantini Parrini

Mejor banda sonora

  • Da 5 bloods
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • News of the world

Mejor mezcla de sonido

  • Greyhound - Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman
  • Mank - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin
  • News Of The World - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett
  • Soul - Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker
  • Sound Of Metal - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh

Mejor canción

  • Fight For You de Judas and the Black Messiah - Música por H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II; letras por H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas
  • Hear My Voice de The Trial of the Chicago 7 - por Daniel Pemberton; letras por Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite
  • Husavik de “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga - por Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson
  • Io Sì (Seen) de The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) - por Diane Warren; Letras por Diane Warren y Laura Pausini
  • “Speak Now” de “One Night in Miami” - Música y letras por Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth

Mejor película de habla extranjera

  • Another Round
  • Better days
  • Collective
  • The man who sold his skin
  • Quo Vadis Aida?

Mejor fotografía

  • Judas and the black messiah
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Nomadland
  • The trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor película animada

  • Onward
  • Over the moon
  • A Shau the sheep movie: farmageddon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Mejor guion adaptado

  • Borat subsequent moviefilm
  • The father
  • Nomadland
  • One night in Miami
  • The white tiger

Mejor guion original

  • Judas and the black messiah
  • Minari
  • Promising young woman
  • Sound of metal
  • The trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor montaje

  • The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
  • Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
  • Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
  • Sound Of Metal - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
  • The Trial Of The Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten

Mejor diseño de producción

  • The Father - Peter Francis y Cathy Featherstone
  • Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom - Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara y Diana Stoughton
  • Mank - Donald Graham Burt y Jan Pascale
  • News Of The World - David Crank y Elizabeth Keenan
  • “Tenet - Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas

Mejores efectos especiales

  • Love And Monsters - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox
  • The Midnight Sky - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins
  • Mulan - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram
  • The One And Only Ivan” - Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones y Santiago Colomo Martinez
  • Tenet - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher

Mejor documental

  • Collective
  • Crip camp
  • El agente topo
  • My octopus teacher
  • Time

Mejor cortometraje de ficción

  • Feeling Through - Doug Roland y Susan Ruzenski
  • The Letter Room - Elvira Lind y Sofia Sondervan
  • The Present - Farah Nabulsi
  • Two Distant Strangers - Travon Free y Martin Desmond Roe
  • White Eye - Tomer Shushan y Shira Hochman

Mejor cortometraje documental

  • Colette - Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard
  • A Concerto is a Conversation - Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers
  • Do Not Split - Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook
  • Hunger Ward - Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman
  • A Love Song for Latasha - Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan

Mejor Maquillaje

  • Emma - Marese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze
  • Hillbilly Elegy - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney
  • Ma Rainey’S Black Bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson
  • Mank - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff
  • “Pinocchio - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli y Francesco Pegoretti
