Razzie 2021, nominados: lista completa con Robert Downey Jr, 365 días y más
12 Mar 2021 | 16:35 h
Dolittle, con Robert Downey Jr, tiene más nominaciones en las diferentes categorías. Foto: composición/Netflix/Universal
Adam Sandler y Hubie Halloween también se hacen presentes. Ganadores se darán a conocer el próximo 24 de abril.
La lista en la que nadie quiere estar. La edición anual de los Razzie Awards ha presentado oficialmente sus candidatos a lo peor del 2020. Los nombres de las películas, actores y actrices ya han sido publicados.
Encabezando al grupo, está la cinta de Universal Pictures Dolittle la cual obtuvo seis nominaciones, incluidas la de peor película, peor remake, peor actor para Robert Downey Jr., peor director para Stephen Gaghan, peor guion y peor dúo de pantalla para la estrella de Marvel y su acento galés que recibió más de una crítica.
Lista completa de los Razzie Awards 2021
Peor película
- 365 días
- Absolute proof
- Dolittle
- Fantasy island
- Music
Peor actor
- Robert Downey, Jr. - Dolittle
- Mike Lindell (The “My pillow” Guy) - Absolute proof
- Michele Morrone - 365 días
- Adam Sandler - Hubie Halloween
- David Spade - The wrong missy
Peor actriz
- Anne Hathaway - The last thing he wanted y Roald Dahl’s the witches
- Katie Holmes - Brahms: the boy II y The secret: dare to dream
- Kate Hudson – Music
- Lauren Lapkus - The wrong Missy
- Anna-Maria Sieklucka - 365 días
Peor actriz de reparto
- Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
- Lucy Hale - Fantasy island
- Maggie Q - Fantasy island
- Kristen Wiig - Wonder Woman 1984
- Maddie Ziegler - Music
Peor actor de reparto
- Chevy Chase - The very excellent Mr. Dundee
- Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) - Borat, subsequent movie-film
- Shia LeBeouf - The tax collector
- Arnold Schwarzeneggar - Iron Mask
- Bruce Willis - Breach, Hard kil y Survive the night
Peor combinación en pantalla
- Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani - Borat subsequent movie-film
- Robert Downey Jr. y su acento Galés poco convincente en Dr. Dolittle
- Harrison Ford y ese “perro” CGI totalmente falso de Call of the wild
- Lauren Lapkus & David Spade - The wrong Missy
- Adam Sandler y su voz - Hubie Halloween
Peor director
- Charles Band - All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies
- Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes - 365 días
- Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
- Ron Howard - Hillbilly Elegy
- Sia – Music
Peor guion
- 365 días
- Todas las películas de Barbie & Kendra
- Dolittle
- Fantasy island
- Hillbilly Elegy
Peor remake, Rip-off o Secuela
- 365 días
- Dolittle (Remake)
- Fantasy island (Remake/Re-imaginado)
- Hubie Halloween (Remake)
- Wonder Woman 1984 (Secuela)