Estrenos de películas en 2021: lista completa de producciones que llegarán este año

04 Ene 2021 | 21:43 h
Grandes producciones se estrenarán este 2021. Foto: composición

No time to die, Black Widow y Godzilla vs. Kong son algunos de los títulos que llegarán a las salas de cine.

El año 2021 comenzó y millones de personas desean saber que películas se estrenarán en las salas de cine. Decenas de películas que tenías previsto su estreno en 2020, se postergaron debido a la pandemia del coronavirus que paralizó la industria cinematográfica.

A continuación, te daremos la lista completa de las próximas producciones que se lanzaran en 2021, desde ficciones realizadas por Marvel Studios, como Eternals, hasta secuelas de clásicos como Top gun: maverick.

Enero

  • One night in Miami (8/1)
  • The marksman (15/1)
  • The little things (21/1)

Febrero

  • Cinderella (5/2)
  • Minari (12/2)
  • Land (12/2)
  • Judass and the black messiah (12/2)
  • Nomadland (19/2)
  • The mauritanian (19/2)
  • Tom and Jerry (26/2)
  • Nobody (26/2)
  • Cherry (26/2)

Marzo

  • Chaos walking (5/3)
  • Raya and the last dragon (5/3)
  • The king’s man (12/3)
  • The many saints of newark (12/3)
  • Morbius (19/3)
  • The Unbearable weight of massive talent (19/3)

Abril

  • Peter Rabbit 2 (2/4)
  • No time To die (2/4)
  • Bob’s burgers (2/4)
  • BIOS (16/4)
  • Mortal kombat (16/4)
  • A quiet place 2 (23/4)
  • Last Night in Soho (23/4)

Mayo

  • Black Widow (7/5)
  • Marry me (14/5)
  • Free guy (21/5)
  • Spiral (21/5)
  • Godzilla vs Kong (21/5)
  • Cruella (28/5)
  • Fast and furious 9 (28/5)
  • Infinite (28/5)

Junio

  • The Conjuring: the devil made me do it (4/6)
  • Samaritan (4/6)
  • Ghostbusters: afterlife (11/6)
  • Luca (18/6)
  • In the heights (18/6)
  • Venom: let there be Carnage (25/6)

Julio

  • Top gun: maverick (9/7)
  • Minions: the rise of Gru (2/7)
  • Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (9/7)
  • The forever purge (9/7)
  • Uncharted (16/7)
  • Space jam: a new legacy (16/7)
  • Old (23/7)
  • The tomorrow war (23/7)
  • Jungle cruise (30/7)
  • The green knight (30/7) *

Agosto

  • Hotel Transylvania 4 (6/8)
  • The suicide squad (6/8)
  • Deep water (13/8)
  • Respect (13/8)
  • Don’t breathe 2 (13/8)
  • Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard (20/8) *
  • The Beatles: get back (27/8)
  • Candyman (27/8)

Septiembre

  • Jackass 4 (3/9)
  • Resident evil (9/9)
  • Death of the nile (17/9)
  • Man from Toronto (17/9)
  • Boss baby: back in business (17/9)

Octubre

  • Dune (1/10)
  • The Addams family 2 (8/10)
  • Halloween kills (15/10)
  • The last duel (15/10)
  • Snake eyes (22/10)

Noviembre

  • Eternals (5/11)
  • Elvis (5/11)
  • Clifford the big red dog (5/11)
  • Mission: impossible - libra (19/11)
  • King Richard (19/11)
  • Encanto (23/11)
  • Gucci (24/11)

Diciembre

  • West side story (10/12)
  • Spider-man 3 (17/12)
  • The matrix 4 (22/12)
  • Sing 2 (22/12)
  • The nightingale (22/12)
