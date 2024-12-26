HOY
Resultados y clasificación de la 18ª jornada de la Premier League


Resultados de los partidos de la 18ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:

- Jueves:

Manchester City 1 Silva (14)

Everton 1 Ndiaye (36)

AFC Bournemouth 0

Crystal Palace 0

Nottingham 1 Elanga (28)

Tottenham 0

Newcastle 3 Gordon (2), Isak (59), Joelinton (90+1)

Aston Villa 0

Chelsea 1 Palmer (16)

Fulham 2 Wilson (82), Muniz Carvalho (90+5)

Southampton 0

West Ham 1 Bowen (59)

Wolverhampton 2 Cunha (58), Hwang (90+9)

Manchester United 0

Liverpool 3 Gakpo (45+1), Jones (49), Salah (82)

Leicester 1 J. Ayew (6)

- Viernes:

(19h30 GMT) Brighton

Brentford

(20h15 GMT) Arsenal

Ipswich Town

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Liverpool 42 17 13 3 1 40 17 23

2. Chelsea 35 18 10 5 3 38 21 17

3. Nottingham 34 18 10 4 4 24 19 5

4. Arsenal 33 17 9 6 2 34 16 18

5. Newcastle 29 18 8 5 5 30 21 9

6. AFC Bournemouth 29 18 8 5 5 27 21 6

7. Manchester City 28 18 8 4 6 30 26 4

8. Fulham 28 18 7 7 4 26 23 3

9. Aston Villa 28 18 8 4 6 26 29 -3

10. Brighton 25 17 6 7 4 27 26 1

11. Tottenham 23 18 7 2 9 39 26 13

12. Brentford 23 17 7 2 8 32 32 0

13. West Ham 23 18 6 5 7 23 30 -7

14. Manchester United 22 18 6 4 8 21 24 -3

15. Everton 17 17 3 8 6 15 22 -7

16. Crystal Palace 17 18 3 8 7 18 26 -8

17. Wolverhampton 15 18 4 3 11 29 40 -11

18. Leicester 14 18 3 5 10 22 40 -18

19. Ipswich Town 12 17 2 6 9 16 32 -16

20. Southampton 6 18 1 3 14 11 37 -26

