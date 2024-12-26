Resultados y clasificación de la 18ª jornada de la Premier League
Resultados de los partidos de la 18ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés, y tabla de clasificación:
- Jueves:
Manchester City 1 Silva (14)
Everton 1 Ndiaye (36)
AFC Bournemouth 0
Crystal Palace 0
Nottingham 1 Elanga (28)
Tottenham 0
Newcastle 3 Gordon (2), Isak (59), Joelinton (90+1)
Aston Villa 0
Chelsea 1 Palmer (16)
Fulham 2 Wilson (82), Muniz Carvalho (90+5)
Southampton 0
West Ham 1 Bowen (59)
Wolverhampton 2 Cunha (58), Hwang (90+9)
Manchester United 0
(20h00 GMT) Liverpool
Leicester
- Viernes:
(19h30 GMT) Brighton
Brentford
(20h15 GMT) Arsenal
Ipswich Town
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC Dif
1. Liverpool 39 16 12 3 1 37 16 21
2. Chelsea 35 18 10 5 3 38 21 17
3. Nottingham 34 18 10 4 4 24 19 5
4. Arsenal 33 17 9 6 2 34 16 18
5. Newcastle 29 18 8 5 5 30 21 9
6. AFC Bournemouth 29 18 8 5 5 27 21 6
7. Manchester City 28 18 8 4 6 30 26 4
8. Fulham 28 18 7 7 4 26 23 3
9. Aston Villa 28 18 8 4 6 26 29 -3
10. Brighton 25 17 6 7 4 27 26 1
11. Tottenham 23 18 7 2 9 39 26 13
12. Brentford 23 17 7 2 8 32 32 0
13. West Ham 23 18 6 5 7 23 30 -7
14. Manchester United 22 18 6 4 8 21 24 -3
15. Everton 17 17 3 8 6 15 22 -7
16. Crystal Palace 17 18 3 8 7 18 26 -8
17. Wolverhampton 15 18 4 3 11 29 40 -11
18. Leicester 14 17 3 5 9 21 37 -16
19. Ipswich Town 12 17 2 6 9 16 32 -16
20. Southampton 6 18 1 3 14 11 37 -26
bds/iga