¿Eres fan de los videojuegos? Aquí las mejores ofertas de Epic Games Store por Black Friday
Atención. Epic Games Store acaba de revelar su larga lista de ofertas de videojuegos que estarán disponibles por tiempo limitado. Aquí las mejores.
Las ofertas de Black Friday estarán disponibles hasta el 30 de noviembre. Foto: Meristation
Al igual que todos los años, las principales tiendas de videojuegos aprovechan el Black Friday para lanzar ofertas de sus mejores productos. Epic Games Store no quiso quedarse atrás y acaba de liberar una larga lista de promociones para todos los gustos.
Según detalla Vida Extra, un portal especializado en videojuegos, las ofertas de Epic Games Store por Black Friday estarán disponibles hasta el próximo 30 de noviembre, así que tienes varios días para revisarlas y elegir los títulos que más te gusten.
Juegos de acción en oferta
- Assasin’s Creed Valhalla: antes S/ 199,99 y ahora S/ 99,99
- Death Stranding: antes S/ 209,99 y ahora S/ 62,99
- Grand Theft Auto V: antes S/ 99,90 y ahora S/ 49,95
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: antes S/ 88,99 y ahora S/ 44,49
- Red Dead Redemption 2: antes S/ 213,99 y ahora S/ 106,99
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition: antes S/ 179,99 y ahora S/ 125,99
- Far Cry 6: antes S/ 199,99 y ahora S/ 165,99
- Metro Exodus: antes S/ 74 y ahora S/ 29,60
- Rage 2: antes S/ 119 y ahora S/ 35,70
- Alien: Isolation: antes S/ 92,95 y ahora S/ 23,23
- Batman Arkham City Game of the Year Edition: antes S/ 49,99 y ahora S/ 12,49
- Control: antes S/ 87,99 y ahora S/ 26,39
- Days Gone: antes S/ 139 y ahora S/ 83,40
- Godfall: antes S/ 77,99 y ahora S/ 54,59
- Hades: antes S/ 45,99 y ahora S/ 32,19
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered: antes S/ 106,99 y ahora S/ 53,49
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: antes S/ 139 y ahora S/ 51,43
- Star Wars: Squadrons: antes S/ 139 y ahora S/ 51,43
- Watch Dogs: Legion: antes S/ 199,99 y ahora S/ 65,99
- World War Z: Aftermath: antes S/ 77,99 y ahora S/ 58,49.
Juegos de aventura en oferta
- RiME: antes S/ 56,99 y ahora S/ 14,24
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate: antes S/ 82,50 y ahora S/ 61,87
- Subnautica: antes S/ 58,99 y ahora S/ 35,39
- Yooka-Laylee: antes S/ 77,99 y ahora S/ 15,59
- Rayman Legends: antes S/ 59,99 y ahora S/ 14,99
- Rayman Origins: antes S/ 59,99 y ahora S/ 17,99
- Sonic Mania: antes S/ 49,95 y ahora S/ 12,48.
Juegos de deporte en oferta
- Art of rally: antes S/ 48,99 y ahora S/ 31,84
- MotoGP 21: antes S/ 87 y ahora S/ 43,50
- Riders Republic: antes S/ 199,99 y ahora S/ 149,99
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2: antes S/ 141,99 y ahora S/ 70,99
- Trials Fusion: antes S/ 59,99 y ahora S/ 14,99
- Trials Rising: antes S/ 59,99 y ahora S/ 11,99
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship: antes S/ 102 y ahora S/ 51.
Juegos de estrategia en oferta
- Civilization VI: antes S/ 239 y ahora S/ 35,85
- Frostpunk: antes S/ 52,99 y ahora S/ 15,89
- Humankind: antes S/ 130 y ahora S/ 104
- Overcooked! 2: antes S/ 45 y ahora S/ 15,30
- Tetris Effect: Connected: antes S/ 77,99 y ahora S/ 52,25.
Juegos indie en oferta
- Death’s Door: antes S/ 50 y ahora S/ 37,50
- Dice Legacy: antes S/ 37 y ahora S/ 29,60
- Inscryption: antes S/ 50 y ahora S/ 45
- Loop Hero: antes S/ 35 y ahora S/ 21
- Automachef: antes S/ 28,99 y ahora S/ 7,24
- Axiom Verge 2: antes S/ 38,99 y ahora S/ 35,09
- Carrion: antes S/ 49,99 y ahora S/ 29,99
- Disc Room: antes S/ 31,99 y ahora S/ 15,99
- Donut County: antes S/ 27,99 y ahora S/ 8,39
- Enter the Gungeon: antes S/ 42,99 y ahora S/ 21,49.
Juegos RPG en oferta
- Cyberpunk 2077: antes S/ 209,99 y ahora S/ 104,99
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut: antes S/ 70,99 y ahora S/ 35,49
- The Outer Worlds: antes S/ 199 y ahora S/ 65,67
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition: antes S/ 70,99 y ahora S/ 14,19
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance: antes S/ 53 y ahora S/ 18,02
- South Park: Retaguardia en Peligro: antes S/ 149,99 y ahora S/ 37,49
- Biomutant: antes S/ 149,95 y ahora S/ 74,97
- King’s Bounty II: antes S/ 149,95 y ahora S/ 112,46.