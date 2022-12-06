MUNDIAL QATAR 2022POLLA MUNDIALISTA
MUNDIAL QATAR 2022 - Así van quedando los cruces de los cuartos de final
Espectáculos

¿Cuándo son los People’s Choice Awards?: fecha y cómo ver ONLINE GRATIS los premios PCAs 2022

Conoce todos los detalles aquí. La ceremonia de premios homenajeará a lo mejor del cine, la televisión y la música en el último año.

Las votaciones de los People's Choice Awards 2022 se abrieron oficialmente y el público podrá decidir a los ganadores de la ceremonia.
Las votaciones de los People's Choice Awards 2022 se abrieron oficialmente y el público podrá decidir a los ganadores de la ceremonia.
Espectáculos LR

Los People’s Choice Awards 2022 están de regreso nuevamente para entregar estatuillas a las producciones más importantes de Hollywood. ¿Cuál es la diferencia? El público es quien elige a los ganadores de los PCAs 2022.

De acuerdo a la información proporcionada por E!, Kenan Thompson será el encargado de llevar la conducción del evento. “Estoy más que emocionado de presentar los People’s Choice Awards nuevamente este año y celebrar el increíble talento y los fanáticos que une este show”, dijo el cómico estadounidense en un comunicado.

Lazy loaded component
PUEDES VER: People’s Choice Awards 2022 EN VIVO: horario, canal, alfombra roja y dónde ver ONLINE la premiación

¿Cuándo son los People’s Choice Awards 2022?

La ceremonia de premios se realizará el 6 de diciembre de 2022. Se llevará a cabo desde el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California.

Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny y Selena Gomez entre los nominados a los People's Choice Awards 2022. Foto: composición/ AFP

PUEDES VER: Flavia es nominada a los People Choice Awards 2022 como influencer latina: “Ni yo me lo creo”

People’s Choice Awards 2022: horario

Los horarios para ver la transmisión son:

  • Perú: 7 p. m.
  • Ecuador: 7 p. m.
  • Colombia: 7 p. m.
  • México: 7 p. m.
  • Chile: 9 p. m.
  • Bolivia: 8 p. m.
  • Venezuela: 4 p. m.
  • Argentina: 9 p. m.
  • Brasil: 9 p. m.
  • Estados Unidos (California): 9 p. m.

¿Qué canales transmitirán los PCA 2022?

Podrás disfrutar de los People’s Choice Awards a través de señal de televisión de E! News, así como sus respectivas redes sociales.

Lazy loaded component

People’s Choice Awards 2022: lista completa de nominados

Película del año

  • “Bullet train”
  • “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Jurassic world dominion”
  • “Nope”
  • “The Batman”
  • “Thor: love and thunder”
  • “Top gun: Maverick”

Película de comedia

  • “Fire island”
  • “Hustle”
  • “Hocus pocus 2″
  • “Marry me”
  • “Senior year”
  • “The Adam project”
  • “The lost city”
  • “Ticket to paradise”

Película de acción

  • “Black Adam”
  • “Bullet train”
  • “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”
  • “Jurassic world dominion”
  • “The Batman”
  • “The woman king”
  • “Thor: love and thunder”
  • “Top gun: Maverick”

Película de drama

  • “Nope”
  • “Death on the Nile”
  • “Don’t worry darling”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Halloween ends”
  • “Luckiest girl alive”
  • “Scream”
  • “Where the Crawdads Sing”

Estrella de cine masculina

  • Brad Pitt, “Bullet train”
  • Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: love and thunder”
  • Chris Pratt, “Jurassic world dominion”
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
  • Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”
  • Miles Teller, “Top gun: Maverick”
  • Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam project”
  • Tom Cruise, “Top gun: Maverick”

Estrella de cine femenina

  • Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”
  • Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile”
  • Jennifer Garner, “The Adam Project”
  • Jennifer Lopez, “Marry Me”
  • Joey King, “Bullet train”
  • Keke Palmer, “Nope”
  • Queen Latifah, “Hustle”
  • Viola Davis, “The woman King”

Mejor actuación en película de drama

  • Austin Butler, “Elvis”
  • Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope”
  • Florence Pugh, “Don’t worry darling”
  • Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile”
  • Harry Styles, “Don’t worry darling”
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, “Halloween ends”
  • Keke Palmer, “Nope”
  • Mila Kunis, “Luckiest girl alive”

Mejor actuación en película de comedia

  • Adam Sandler, “Hustle”
  • Channing Tatum, “The lost city”
  • Jennifer Garner, “The Adam project”
  • Jennifer Lopez, “Marry me”
  • Julia Roberts, “Ticket to paradise”
  • Queen Latifah, “Hustle”
  • Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam project”
  • Sandra Bullock, “The lost city”

Mejor actuación en película de acción

  • Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: love and thunder”
  • Chris Pratt, “Jurassic world dominion”
  • Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”
  • Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”
  • Joey King, “Bullet train”
  • Tom Cruise, “Top gun: Maverick”
  • Viola Davis, “The woman king”
  • Zöe Kravitz, “The Batman”

Mejor serie

  • “Abbott elementary”
  • “Better call Saul”
  • “Grey’s anatomy”
  • “House of the dragon”
  • “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
  • “Saturday night live”
  • “Stranger things”
  • “This is us”

Mejor show de drama

  • “Better call Saul”
  • “Cobra Kai”
  • “Euphoria”
  • “Grey’s anatomy”
  • “Law & order: special victims unit”
  • “Ozark”
  • “The walking dead”
  • “This is us”

Mejor show de comedia

  • “Abbott elementary”
  • “Black-ish”
  • “Only murders in the building”
  • “Never have I ever”
  • “Saturday night live”
  • “The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window”
  • “Young rock”
  • “Young Sheldon”

Mejor reality show

  • “90 day fiancé: before the 90 days”
  • “Below deck sailing yacht”
  • “Jersey shore: family vacation”
  • “Love & hip hop: Atlanta”
  • “The Kardashians”
  • “The real housewives of Atlanta”
  • “The real housewives of Beverly Hills”
  • “Selling sunset”

Mejor actor de TV

  • Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
  • Ewan McGregor, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
  • Ice-T, “Law & order: special victims unit”
  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Noah Schnapp, “Stranger things”
  • Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
  • Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
  • Sterling K. Brown, “This is us”

Mejor actriz de TV

  • Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger things”
  • Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s anatomy”
  • Kristen Bell, “The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window”
  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
  • Mandy Moore, “This is us”
  • Mariska Hargitay, “Law & order: special victims unit”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott elementary”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only murders in the building”

Mejor actuación en serie de drama

  • Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s anatomy”
  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Mandy Moore, “This is us”
  • Mariska Hargitay, “Law & order: special victims unit”
  • Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
  • Sterling K. Brown, “This is us”
  • Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”
  • Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Mejor actuación en serie de comedia

  • Bowen Yang, “Saturday night live”
  • Dwayne Johnson, “Young rock”
  • Kenan Thompson, “Saturday night live”
  • Kristen Bell, “The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window”
  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never have I ever”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott elementary”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only murders in the building”
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-Ish”

Mejor estrella de reality TV

  • Chrishell Stause, “Selling sunset”
  • Garcelle Beauvais, “The real housewives of Beverly Hills”
  • Kandi Burruss, “The real housewives of Atlanta”
  • Kenya Moore, “The real housewives of Atlanta”
  • Khloé Kardashian, “The Kardashians”
  • Kim Kardashian, “The Kardashians”
  • Kyle Richards, “The real housewives of Beverly Hills”
  • Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, “Jersey shore: family vacation”

Mejor serie para maratonear

  • “Bridgerton”
  • “Bel-Air”
  • “Dahmer - monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer story”
  • “Inventing Anna”
  • “Severance”
  • “The Bear”
  • “The Boys”
  • “The thing about Pam”

Mejor serie de ciencia ficción

  • “House of the dragon”
  • “La Brea”
  • “Moon knight”
  • “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
  • “She-Hulk: attorney at law”
  • “Stranger things”
  • “The lord of the rings: the rings of power”
  • “The umbrella academy”

Artista Masculino del año

  • Bad Bunny
  • Charlie Puth
  • Drake
  • Harry Styles
  • Jack Harlow
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Luke Combs
  • The Weeknd

Artista femenina del año

  • Beyoncé
  • Camila Cabello
  • Doja Cat
  • Lady Gaga
  • Lizzo
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Taylor Swift

Grupo del año

  • BTS
  • 5 Seconds of Summer
  • BLACKPINK
  • Coldplay
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Måneskin
  • OneRepublic
  • Panic! At The Disco

Canción del año

  • “About damn time,” Lizzo
  • “As it was,” Harry Styles
  • “Break my soul,” Beyoncé
  • “First class,” Jack Harlow
  • “Hold my hand,” Lady Gaga
  • “Me porto bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
  • “Super freaky girl,” Nicki Minaj
  • “Wait for u,” Drake & Tems

Álbum del año

  • “Dawn FM”, The Weeknd
  • “Growin’ up”, Luke Combs
  • “Harry’s house”, Harry Styles
  • “Midnights”, Taylor Swift
  • “Mr. Morale & the big steppers”, Kendrick Lamar
  • “Renaissance”, Beyoncé
  • “Special”, Lizzo
  • “Un verano sin ti”, Bad Bunny

Artista country

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Kane Brown
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Luke Combs
  • Maren Morris
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Thomas Rhett

Artista latino

  • Anitta
  • Bad Bunny
  • Becky G
  • Shakira
  • Karol G
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Rosalía
  • Sebastián Yatra

Artista nuevo

  • Chlöe
  • Dove Cameron
  • GAYLE
  • Latto
  • Lauren Spencer-Smith
  • Muni Long
  • Saucy Santana
  • Steve Lacy

Video musical

  • “Anti-hero,” Taylor Swift
  • “As it was”, Harry Styles
  • “Left and right”, (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth
  • “Let somebody go”, Coldplay & Selena Gomez
  • “Oh my god”, Adele
  • “Pink Venom”, BLACKPINK
  • “Provenza”, Karol G
  • “Yet to come (the most beautiful moment)”, BTS

Mejor colaboración

  • “Left and right”, Charlie Puth featuring Jung Kook
  • “Bam bam”, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
  • “Do we have a problem?”, Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby
  • “Freaky deaky”, Tyga & Doja Cat
  • “Hold me closer”, Elton John & Britney Spears
  • “Jimmy Cooks”, Drake featuring 21 Savage
  • “Party”, Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
  • “Sweetest pie”, Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

Gira 2022

  • “BTS premission to dance on stage”
  • “Bad Bunny: world’s hottest tour”
  • “Billie Eilish: happier than ever, the world tour”
  • “Dua Lipa future nostalgia tour”
  • “Ed Sheeran tour”
  • “Harry Styles love on tour”
  • “Lady Gaga: the chromatica ball”
  • “Luke Combs: the middle of somewhere tour”

Celebridad social

  • Bad Bunny
  • Charlie Puth
  • Doja Cat
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Reese Witherspoon
  • Selena Gomez
  • Snoop Dogg

Estrella en redes

  • Addison Rae
  • Brent Rivera
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • Jay Shetty
  • Khaby Lame
  • Mikayla Jane Nogueira
  • MrBeast
  • Noah Beck

Influencer latino del año

  • Celeste Pellegrini
  • Emmanuel Sentíes
  • Flavia Laos
  • Hony Estrella
  • Ignacia Antonia
  • Javier Ramírez
  • Juan Pablo Dos Santos
  • Lizardo Ponce

Game changer

  • Chloe Kim
  • LeBron James
  • Megan Rapinoe
  • Nathan Chen
  • Rafael Nadal
  • Russell Wilson
  • Serena Williams
  • Steph Curry

The pop podcast of 2022

  • “Anything goes with Emma Chamberlain”
  • “Archetypes”
  • “Armchair expert with Dax Shepard”
  • “Call her daddy”
  • “Conan O’Brien needs a friend”
  • “Not skinny but not fat”
  • “SmartLess”
  • “Why won’t you date me? with Nicole Byer”
TAMBIÉN PUEDES VER:

Magaly botó de su set a Maicelo tras fuerte discusión EN VIVO

newsletter icon

Boletines

Recibe los boletines de LR

google News icon

Google News

Recibe las noticias en Google News