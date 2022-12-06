¿Cuándo son los People’s Choice Awards?: fecha y cómo ver ONLINE GRATIS los premios PCAs 2022
Conoce todos los detalles aquí. La ceremonia de premios homenajeará a lo mejor del cine, la televisión y la música en el último año.
Los People’s Choice Awards 2022 están de regreso nuevamente para entregar estatuillas a las producciones más importantes de Hollywood. ¿Cuál es la diferencia? El público es quien elige a los ganadores de los PCAs 2022.
De acuerdo a la información proporcionada por E!, Kenan Thompson será el encargado de llevar la conducción del evento. “Estoy más que emocionado de presentar los People’s Choice Awards nuevamente este año y celebrar el increíble talento y los fanáticos que une este show”, dijo el cómico estadounidense en un comunicado.
PUEDES VER: People’s Choice Awards 2022 EN VIVO: horario, canal, alfombra roja y dónde ver ONLINE la premiación
¿Cuándo son los People’s Choice Awards 2022?
La ceremonia de premios se realizará el 6 de diciembre de 2022. Se llevará a cabo desde el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California.
PUEDES VER: Flavia es nominada a los People Choice Awards 2022 como influencer latina: “Ni yo me lo creo”
People’s Choice Awards 2022: horario
Los horarios para ver la transmisión son:
- Perú: 7 p. m.
- Ecuador: 7 p. m.
- Colombia: 7 p. m.
- México: 7 p. m.
- Chile: 9 p. m.
- Bolivia: 8 p. m.
- Venezuela: 4 p. m.
- Argentina: 9 p. m.
- Brasil: 9 p. m.
- Estados Unidos (California): 9 p. m.
¿Qué canales transmitirán los PCA 2022?
Podrás disfrutar de los People’s Choice Awards a través de señal de televisión de E! News, así como sus respectivas redes sociales.
People’s Choice Awards 2022: lista completa de nominados
Película del año
- “Bullet train”
- “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”
- “Elvis”
- “Jurassic world dominion”
- “Nope”
- “The Batman”
- “Thor: love and thunder”
- “Top gun: Maverick”
Película de comedia
- “Fire island”
- “Hustle”
- “Hocus pocus 2″
- “Marry me”
- “Senior year”
- “The Adam project”
- “The lost city”
- “Ticket to paradise”
Película de acción
- “Black Adam”
- “Bullet train”
- “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”
- “Jurassic world dominion”
- “The Batman”
- “The woman king”
- “Thor: love and thunder”
- “Top gun: Maverick”
Película de drama
- “Nope”
- “Death on the Nile”
- “Don’t worry darling”
- “Elvis”
- “Halloween ends”
- “Luckiest girl alive”
- “Scream”
- “Where the Crawdads Sing”
Estrella de cine masculina
- Brad Pitt, “Bullet train”
- Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: love and thunder”
- Chris Pratt, “Jurassic world dominion”
- Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
- Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”
- Miles Teller, “Top gun: Maverick”
- Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam project”
- Tom Cruise, “Top gun: Maverick”
Estrella de cine femenina
- Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”
- Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile”
- Jennifer Garner, “The Adam Project”
- Jennifer Lopez, “Marry Me”
- Joey King, “Bullet train”
- Keke Palmer, “Nope”
- Queen Latifah, “Hustle”
- Viola Davis, “The woman King”
Mejor actuación en película de drama
- Austin Butler, “Elvis”
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope”
- Florence Pugh, “Don’t worry darling”
- Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile”
- Harry Styles, “Don’t worry darling”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “Halloween ends”
- Keke Palmer, “Nope”
- Mila Kunis, “Luckiest girl alive”
Mejor actuación en película de comedia
- Adam Sandler, “Hustle”
- Channing Tatum, “The lost city”
- Jennifer Garner, “The Adam project”
- Jennifer Lopez, “Marry me”
- Julia Roberts, “Ticket to paradise”
- Queen Latifah, “Hustle”
- Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam project”
- Sandra Bullock, “The lost city”
Mejor actuación en película de acción
- Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: love and thunder”
- Chris Pratt, “Jurassic world dominion”
- Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”
- Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”
- Joey King, “Bullet train”
- Tom Cruise, “Top gun: Maverick”
- Viola Davis, “The woman king”
- Zöe Kravitz, “The Batman”
Mejor serie
- “Abbott elementary”
- “Better call Saul”
- “Grey’s anatomy”
- “House of the dragon”
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
- “Saturday night live”
- “Stranger things”
- “This is us”
Mejor show de drama
- “Better call Saul”
- “Cobra Kai”
- “Euphoria”
- “Grey’s anatomy”
- “Law & order: special victims unit”
- “Ozark”
- “The walking dead”
- “This is us”
Mejor show de comedia
- “Abbott elementary”
- “Black-ish”
- “Only murders in the building”
- “Never have I ever”
- “Saturday night live”
- “The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window”
- “Young rock”
- “Young Sheldon”
Mejor reality show
- “90 day fiancé: before the 90 days”
- “Below deck sailing yacht”
- “Jersey shore: family vacation”
- “Love & hip hop: Atlanta”
- “The Kardashians”
- “The real housewives of Atlanta”
- “The real housewives of Beverly Hills”
- “Selling sunset”
Mejor actor de TV
- Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
- Ewan McGregor, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
- Ice-T, “Law & order: special victims unit”
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Noah Schnapp, “Stranger things”
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
- Sterling K. Brown, “This is us”
Mejor actriz de TV
- Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger things”
- Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s anatomy”
- Kristen Bell, “The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window”
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
- Mandy Moore, “This is us”
- Mariska Hargitay, “Law & order: special victims unit”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott elementary”
- Selena Gomez, “Only murders in the building”
Mejor actuación en serie de drama
- Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s anatomy”
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, “This is us”
- Mariska Hargitay, “Law & order: special victims unit”
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Sterling K. Brown, “This is us”
- Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Mejor actuación en serie de comedia
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday night live”
- Dwayne Johnson, “Young rock”
- Kenan Thompson, “Saturday night live”
- Kristen Bell, “The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window”
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never have I ever”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott elementary”
- Selena Gomez, “Only murders in the building”
- Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-Ish”
Mejor estrella de reality TV
- Chrishell Stause, “Selling sunset”
- Garcelle Beauvais, “The real housewives of Beverly Hills”
- Kandi Burruss, “The real housewives of Atlanta”
- Kenya Moore, “The real housewives of Atlanta”
- Khloé Kardashian, “The Kardashians”
- Kim Kardashian, “The Kardashians”
- Kyle Richards, “The real housewives of Beverly Hills”
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, “Jersey shore: family vacation”
Mejor serie para maratonear
- “Bridgerton”
- “Bel-Air”
- “Dahmer - monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer story”
- “Inventing Anna”
- “Severance”
- “The Bear”
- “The Boys”
- “The thing about Pam”
Mejor serie de ciencia ficción
- “House of the dragon”
- “La Brea”
- “Moon knight”
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
- “She-Hulk: attorney at law”
- “Stranger things”
- “The lord of the rings: the rings of power”
- “The umbrella academy”
Artista Masculino del año
- Bad Bunny
- Charlie Puth
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Luke Combs
- The Weeknd
Artista femenina del año
- Beyoncé
- Camila Cabello
- Doja Cat
- Lady Gaga
- Lizzo
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Taylor Swift
Grupo del año
- BTS
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- BLACKPINK
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic
- Panic! At The Disco
Canción del año
- “About damn time,” Lizzo
- “As it was,” Harry Styles
- “Break my soul,” Beyoncé
- “First class,” Jack Harlow
- “Hold my hand,” Lady Gaga
- “Me porto bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- “Super freaky girl,” Nicki Minaj
- “Wait for u,” Drake & Tems
Álbum del año
- “Dawn FM”, The Weeknd
- “Growin’ up”, Luke Combs
- “Harry’s house”, Harry Styles
- “Midnights”, Taylor Swift
- “Mr. Morale & the big steppers”, Kendrick Lamar
- “Renaissance”, Beyoncé
- “Special”, Lizzo
- “Un verano sin ti”, Bad Bunny
Artista country
- Carrie Underwood
- Kane Brown
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Combs
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
- Morgan Wallen
- Thomas Rhett
Artista latino
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- Shakira
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
- Rosalía
- Sebastián Yatra
Artista nuevo
- Chlöe
- Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- Latto
- Lauren Spencer-Smith
- Muni Long
- Saucy Santana
- Steve Lacy
Video musical
- “Anti-hero,” Taylor Swift
- “As it was”, Harry Styles
- “Left and right”, (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth
- “Let somebody go”, Coldplay & Selena Gomez
- “Oh my god”, Adele
- “Pink Venom”, BLACKPINK
- “Provenza”, Karol G
- “Yet to come (the most beautiful moment)”, BTS
Mejor colaboración
- “Left and right”, Charlie Puth featuring Jung Kook
- “Bam bam”, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
- “Do we have a problem?”, Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby
- “Freaky deaky”, Tyga & Doja Cat
- “Hold me closer”, Elton John & Britney Spears
- “Jimmy Cooks”, Drake featuring 21 Savage
- “Party”, Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
- “Sweetest pie”, Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
Gira 2022
- “BTS premission to dance on stage”
- “Bad Bunny: world’s hottest tour”
- “Billie Eilish: happier than ever, the world tour”
- “Dua Lipa future nostalgia tour”
- “Ed Sheeran tour”
- “Harry Styles love on tour”
- “Lady Gaga: the chromatica ball”
- “Luke Combs: the middle of somewhere tour”
Celebridad social
- Bad Bunny
- Charlie Puth
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Reese Witherspoon
- Selena Gomez
- Snoop Dogg
Estrella en redes
- Addison Rae
- Brent Rivera
- Charli D’Amelio
- Jay Shetty
- Khaby Lame
- Mikayla Jane Nogueira
- MrBeast
- Noah Beck
Influencer latino del año
- Celeste Pellegrini
- Emmanuel Sentíes
- Flavia Laos
- Hony Estrella
- Ignacia Antonia
- Javier Ramírez
- Juan Pablo Dos Santos
- Lizardo Ponce
Game changer
- Chloe Kim
- LeBron James
- Megan Rapinoe
- Nathan Chen
- Rafael Nadal
- Russell Wilson
- Serena Williams
- Steph Curry
The pop podcast of 2022
- “Anything goes with Emma Chamberlain”
- “Archetypes”
- “Armchair expert with Dax Shepard”
- “Call her daddy”
- “Conan O’Brien needs a friend”
- “Not skinny but not fat”
- “SmartLess”
- “Why won’t you date me? with Nicole Byer”