Jamie Foxx: murió la hermana del ganador del Óscar a los 36 años
Con un sentido mensaje en Instagram, el actor Jamie Foxx dio a conocer la muerte de su familiar.
El actor Jamie Foxx lamentó la partida de su hermana menor en un sentido mensaje que compartió, este lunes 26 de octubre, a través de sus redes sociales.
DeOndra Dixon, nombre del familiar de la estrella de Hollywood, tenía 36 años. Según la revista People, una fuente le comunicó que ella habría fallecido el pasado lunes 19 de octubre.
Esta noticia impactó en el actor, quien recientemente confirmó su participación en la nueva película de Spiderman, para interpretar nuevamente a Electro.
En su cuenta oficial de Instagram, el ganador del Óscar se pronunció sobre el deceso al compartir una fotografía a blanco y negro de él con su hermana.
“Mi corazón está hecho añicos. Mi hermosa y amorosa hermana DeOndra ha trascendido (...). Cualquiera que conociera mi hermana sabía que ella era una luz brillante.”, escribió el actor.
“DeOndra, me has dejado un agujero en mi corazón, pero lo llenaré con todos los recuerdos que me diste. Te amo con cada gramo de mí. Nuestra familia está destrozada, pero vamos a unir las piezas de nuevo con mucho amor. Por favor, mantengan a mi familia en sus oraciones”, agregó Foxx en su mensaje.
