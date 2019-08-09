Nominados Teen Choice Awards 2019: lista completa de los nominados
Grandes estrellas del momento se darán cita este domingo.
Este domingo 11 de agosto se llevarán a cabo los tan esperados Teen Choice Awards 2019.
La ceremonia, que se será transmitida por Fox, contará con grandes figuras de la música, cine y televisión.
A continuación te dejamos la lista de los nominados:
MÚSICA:
Artista Masculino
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Artista femenino
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Halsey
Lauren Jauregui
Taylor Swift
Grupo
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
PRETTYMUCH
The Chainsmokers
Why Don’t We
Jonas Brothers
Artista Country
Brett Young
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Thomas Rhett
Artista latino
Bad Bunny
Becky G.
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Artista R & B/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Drake
Nicki Minaj
Normani
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Artista Rock
AJR
Cage the Elephant
Imagine Dragons
Lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Twenty one pilots
Canción artista femenina
Ariana Grande, “7 rings”
Billie Eilish, “Bad guy”
Lauren Jauregui, “Expectations”
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”
Katy Perry, “Never Really Over”
Halsey, “Nightmare”
Canción artista masculino
Khalid, “Better”
Shawn Mendes, “If I Can’t Have You”
Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
Louis Tomlinson, “Two of Us”
Post Malone, “Wow”
Canción Grupo
Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”
Blackpink, “DDU-DU DDU-DU”
5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier”
Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Why Don’t We, “8 Letters”
Canción pop
Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Ava Max, “Sweet but Psycho”
Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”
Canción Country
Maren Morris, “Girl”
Kane Brown, “Good as You”
Thomas Rhett, “Look What God Gave Her”
Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More”
Kacey Musgraves, “Rainbow”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Canción electrónica/dance
Zedd & Katy Perry, “365”
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”
Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet, “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”
Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello), “Find U Again”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, “Who Do You Love”
Canción Latina
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], “Baila Baila Baila”
ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho, “Con Altura”
Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”
Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), “MIA”
CNCO, “Pretend”
Nicky Jam & Ozuna, “Te Robaré”
Canción R&B/Hip-Hop
Meek Mill (feat. Drake), “Going Bad”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Mustard & Migos, “Pure Water”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Khalid, “Talk”
Post Malone, “Wow”
Canción Rock/Alternativo
AJR, “100 Bad Days”
Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Bastille, “Joy”
Imagine Dragons, “Natural”
Cage The Elephan, “Ready To Let Go”
Lovelytheband, “These Are My Friends”
Nuevo artista
Billie Eilish
HRVY
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalía
Artista Internacional
Blackpink
BTS
CNCO
EXO
Little Mix
NCT 127
Colaboración
BTS (feat. Halsey), “Boy With Luv”
Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), “What A Time”
PELÍCULAS:
Peícula de acción
"Ant-Man and the Wasp"
"Avengers: Endgame"
"Bumblebee"
"Captain Marvel"
"Men in Black: International"
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
Actor de cine acción
Chris Evans, "Avengers: Endgame"
Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Endgame", "Men in Black: International"
John Cena, "Bumblebee"
Paul Rudd, "Ant-Man and the Wasp", "Avengers: Endgame"
Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Endgame"
Samuel L. Jackson, "Captain Marvel"
Actriz de cine acción
Brie Larson, "Captain Marvel", "Avengers: Endgame"
Evangeline Lilly, "Ant-Man and the Wasp"
Hailee Steinfeld, "Bumblebee"
Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Endgame"
Tessa Thompson, "Men in Black: International"
Zoe Saldana, "Avengers: Endgame"
Película de ciencia ficción
"Aladdin"
"Aquaman"
"Dark Phoenix"
"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"
"Mary Poppins Returns"
"Shazam!"
Actor de cine ciencia ficción/fantasía
James McAvoy, "Dark Phoenix"
Jason Momoa, "Aquaman"
Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"
Mena Massoud, "Aladdin"
Will Smith, "Aladdin"
Zachary Levi, "Shazam!"
Actriz de cine ciencia ficción/fantasía
Amber Heard, "Aquaman"
Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"
Katherine Waterston, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"
Keira Knightley, "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms"
Naomi Scott, "Aladdin"
Sophie Turner, "Dark Phoenix"
Película drama
"After"
"Bohemian Rhapsody"
"Breakthrough"
"Five Feet Apart"
"The Hate U Give"
"To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"
Actor de cine de drama
Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"
Cole Sprouse, "Five Feet Apart"
Hero Fiennes Tiffin, "After"
Noah Centineo, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"
Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"
Actriz de cine de drama
Amandla Stenberg, "The Hate U Give"
Chrissy Metz, "Breakthrough"
Haley Lu Richardson, "Five Feet Apart"
Josephine Langford, "After"
Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"
Lana Condor, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"
Película de comedia
"Crazy Rich Asians"
"Instant Family"
"Isn’t It Romantic"
"Little"
"Pokémon Detective Pikachu"
"The Perfect Date"
Actor de cine de comedia
Henry Golding, "Crazy Rich Asians"
Kevin Hart, "Night School"
Liam Hemsworth, "Isn’t It Romantic"
Mark Wahlberg, "Instant Family"
Noah Centineo, "The Perfect Date"
Ryan Reynolds, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu"
Actriz de cine de comedia
Awkwafina, "Crazy Rich Asians"
Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"
Laura Marano, "The Perfect Date"
Marsai Martin, "Little"
Rebel Wilson, "Isn’t It Romantic"
Tiffany Haddish, "Night School"
Villano de película
Johnny Depp, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"
Josh Brolin, "Avengers: Endgame"
Jude Law, "Captain Marvel"
Mark Strong, "Shazam!"
Marwan Kenzari, "Aladdin"
Patrick Wilson, "Aquaman"
TELEVISIÓN:
Drama de TV
"Good Trouble"
"Marvel’s Runaways"
"Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists"
"Riverdale"
"Star"
"The Resident"
Actor de drama de TV
Adam Huber, "Dynasty"
Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"
Justin Hartley, "This Is Us"
K.J. Apa, "Riverdale"
Oliver Stark, "9-1-1"
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Actriz de drama de TV
Camila Mendes, "Riverdale"
Cierra Ramirez, "Good Trouble"
Lili Reinhart, "Riverdale"
Maia Mitchell, "Good Trouble"
Ryan Destiny, "Star"
Sofia Carson, "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists"
Serie de ciencia ficción/fantasía
"Charmed"
"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
"Legacies"
"Shadowhunters"
"Supernatural"
"The 100"
Actor de serie de ciencia ficción/fantasía
Aubrey Joseph, "Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger"
Bob Morley, "The 100"
Dominic Sherwood, "Shadowhunters"
Harry Shum Jr., "Shadowhunters"
Jared Padalecki, "Supernatural"
Ross Lynch, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
Actriz de serie de ciencia ficción/fantasía
Danielle Rose Russell, "Legacies"
Ellen Page, "The Umbrella Academy"
Katherine McNamara, "Shadowhunters"
Kiernan Shipka, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
Melonie Diaz, "Charmed"
Olivia Holt, "Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger"
Serie de acción
"Arrow"
"DC’s Legends of Tomorrow"
"Gotham"
"MacGyver"
"Supergirl"
"The Flash"
Actor de serie de acción
Ben McKenzie, "Gotham"
Brandon Routh, "DC’s Legends of Tomorrow"
Brenton Thwaites, "Titans"
Grant Gustin, "The Flash"
Lucas Till, "MacGyver"
Stephen Amell, "Arrow"
Actriz de serie de acción
Candice Patton, "The Flash"
Danielle Panabaker, "The Flash"
Emily Bett Rickards, "Arrow"
Gabrielle Union, "L.A.’s Finest"
Jessica Alba, "L.A.’s Finest"
Melissa Benoist, "Supergirl"
Serie de comedia
"Black-ish"
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
"Fuller House"
"Jane the Virgin"
"One Day at a Time"
"The Big Bang Theory"
Actor de serie de comedia
Andy Samberg, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
Daniel Radcliffe, "Miracle Workers"
Jaime Camil, "Jane the Virgin"
Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"
Marcel Ruiz, "One Day at a Time"
Actriz de serie de comedia
Candace Cameron Bure, "Fuller House"
Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"
Kaley Cuoco, "The Big Bang Theory"
Nina Dobrev, "Fam"
Sarah Hyland, "Modern Family"
Yara Shahidi, "Black-ish"
Villano de TV
Adam Scott, "The Good Place"
Cameron Monaghan, "Gotham"
Jon Cryer, "Supergirl"
Luke Baines, "Shadowhunters"
Sarah Carter, "The Flash"
Sea Shimooka, "Arrow"
Reality de TV
"America’s Got Talent"
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"
"Lip Sync Battle"
"Queer Eye"
"The Masked Singer"
"The Voice"
Serie del recuerdo
"All That"
"Beverly Hills, 90210"
"Friends"
"Moesha"
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"
"The Office"
Pareja de TV
Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, "Shadowhunters"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before"
Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, "The Perfect Date"
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"
Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, "Riverdale"
Comediante
Ellen DeGeneres
Ethan & Grayson Dolan
James Corden
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
Tiffany Haddish