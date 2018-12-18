PS4: Hasta 70% de descuento en juegos por la segunda semana del 'Holiday Sale'

Comienza la segunda semana del 'Holiday Sale' en la tienda PSN Store. Mira aquí las nuevas ofertas en juegos de PS4 con hasta 70% de descuento.
La 'Holiday Sale' de PSN Store da comienzo a su segunda semana, y el listado de juegos en oferta se actualiza y extiende a más no poder. Repasa aquí los principales títulos de PS4 con descuentos y comienza a aprovechar la temporada navideña de promociones en videojuegos.
Las ofertas navideñas se vienen con fuerza y en general para todas las plataformas de videojuegos conocidas. Hasta ahora ya contamos con ofertas para juegos de PC en GOG, mientras que Nuuvem y Steam ya han confirmado la llegada de sus promociones por navidad y año nuevo. Llegó, entonces, el turno de las consolas y PlayStation ha decidido ampliar las ofertas de su 'Holiday Sale' en titulos de PS4.
Sony se ha propuesto ser un referente de las ofertas en los últimos meses, y desde el Black Friday que no deja de presentar sus ya constantes 'sales'. La temporada navideña no podía faltar en este itinerario y es por eso que la 'Holiday Sale' se inauguró hace ya una semana.
Pues bien, al parecer este 'Holiday Sale' estará disponible por muchas semanas más, ya que se acaba de actualizar la lista de ofertas y descuentos en juegos de PS4 y las otras plataformas de Sony. Y por eso hemos reunido las principales ofertas de esta segunda semana para que puedas aprovecharlas desde ya.
Recuerda que estos son solo algunos de los juegos en oferta presentes en la PSN Store de Estados Unidos. Los listamos de esta manera para que puedas encontrarlos de manera fácil. Sin embargo, si todavía no encuentras a tu juego favorito y deseas explorar por ti mismo si está en promoción, puedes entrar a este enlace para la tienda americana de PlayStation Network (válida si tu cuenta de PSN es de Estados Unidos).
Por el contrario, si cuentas con una cuenta de Perú, puedes entrar a este enlace, para revisar las ofertas que puedes aprovechar, aunque es notorio que los descuentos en dicha tienda no alcanzan el número de la tienda americana.
|Juego
|Precio
|% dcto
|Con PS Plus
|% dcto (Plus)
|Assassin’s Creed®IV Black Flag™
|$23.09
|23%
|$20.09
|33%
|Assassin’s Creed®IV Black Flag™ Gold Edition
|$29.99
|25%
|$24.99
|35%
|Bastion
|$3.74
|75%
|Crimsonland
|$5.59
|60%
|$4.19
|70%
|Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
|$3.99
|60%
|$2.99
|70%
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – A Criminal Past
|$4.19
|65%
|$2.99
|75%
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – System Rift
|$4.19
|65%
|$2.99
|75%
|Euro Fishing: Bergsee
|$6.59
|40%
|$5.49
|50%
|Euro Fishing: Waldsee
|$6.59
|40%
|$5.49
|50%
|Full Throttle Remastered
|$8.99
|40%
|$8.24
|45%
|Grim Fandango Remastered
|$4.49
|70%
|$3.74
|75%
|Hue
|$4.49
|70%
|$2.99
|80%
|inFAMOUS Second Son
|$10.99
|45%
|$9.99
|50%
|Journey
|$4.49
|70%
|$2.99
|80%
|Journey™ Collector’s Edition
|$7.49
|70%
|$4.99
|80%
|Just Cause 3: Bavarium Sea Heist
|$2.39
|60%
|$1.79
|70%
|Just Cause 3: Mech Land Assault
|$4.79
|60%
|$3.59
|70%
|Just Cause 3: Sky Fortress
|$4.79
|60%
|$3.59
|70%
|King Oddball
|$1.99
|60%
|$1.49
|70%
|King’s Quest – Chapter 2: Rubble Without A Cause
|$4.99
|50%
|$3.99
|60%
|King’s Quest – Chapter 3: Once Upon a Climb
|$4.99
|50%
|$3.99
|60%
|King’s Quest – Chapter 4: Snow Place Like Home
|$4.99
|50%
|$3.99
|60%
|King’s Quest – Chapter 5: The Good Knight
|$4.99
|50%
|$3.99
|60%
|King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
|$11.99
|60%
|$9.89
|67%
|Knack™
|$5.99
|70%
|$3.99
|80%
|LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham
|$5.99
|70%
|LEGO® Jurassic World™
|$5.99
|70%
|Mad Max
|$4.99
|75%
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN – AM MRS-4 GOLD
|$0.59
|40%
|$0.49
|50%
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN – Fatigues (Black Ocelot)
|$0.59
|40%
|$0.49
|50%
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN – Fatigues (Gray Urban)
|$0.59
|40%
|$0.49
|50%
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN – Metal Gear Rex Helmet
|$0.59
|40%
|$0.49
|50%
|METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN – WU S.PISTOL GOLD
|$0.59
|40%
|$0.49
|50%
|Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
|$4.99
|75%
|Pinball FX3 – Portal ® Pinball
|$1.19
|60%
|Pinball FX3 – Star Wars™ Pinball: Balance of the Force
|$3.99
|60%
|Pinball FX3 – Zen Classics
|$2.99
|70%
|Reverie
|$7.79
|40%
|Roundabout
|$2.99
|70%
|$1.99
|80%
|SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS
|$23.99
|40%
|$19.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS — AYAME
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS — Ayane
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS — Guan Yu
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS — Lu Bu
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS — Naraku
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS — SHINOVI VERSUS BGM
|$2.99
|40%
|$2.49
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS — Sun Ce
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|Skullgirls 2nd Encore
|$7.49
|70%
|Slain: Back from Hell
|$2.99
|80%
|Street Fighter® V – Season 1 Character Pass
|$5.99
|40%
|$4.99
|50%
|Super Motherload
|$2.99
|80%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
|$9.99
|50%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
|$4.99
|50%
|Thief
|$4.99
|75%
|$2.99
|85%
|Time Recoil
|$5.59
|60%
|$4.19
|70%
|Tiny Brains
|$1.99
|80%
|Transistor
|$4.99
|75%
|UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy
|$9.99
|50%
|$7.99
|60%
|WARRIORS OROCHI 4: Season Pass
|$26.99
|10%
|$23.99
|20%
|Watch Dogs™
|$23.09
|23%
|$20.09
|33%
|Watch Dogs™ Gold Edition
|$29.99
|40%
|$24.99
|50%
|Xenon Valkyrie+
|$5.99
|40%
|$4.99
|50%
|Accounting Plus (Accounting+)
|$7.19
|40%
|Apex Construct
|$14.99
|50%
|Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey
|$35.99
|40%
|$29.99
|50%
|Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Deluxe Edition
|$47.99
|40%
|$39.99
|50%
|Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Gold Edition
|$59.99
|40%
|$49.99
|50%
|Assassin’s Creed® Origins
|$29.99
|50%
|$23.99
|60%
|Assassin’s Creed® Origins Deluxe Edition
|$34.99
|50%
|$27.99
|60%
|Assassin’s Creed® Origins Gold Edition
|$59.99
|40%
|$49.99
|50%
|Battlefield World War Bundle
|$44.99
|55%
|$34.99
|65%
|Battlefield™ V
|$35.99
|40%
|$29.99
|50%
|Battlefield™ V Deluxe Edition
|$47.99
|40%
|$39.99
|50%
|Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
|$15.99
|20%
|Carnival Games®
|$25.99
|35%
|Carnival Games® VR: Alley Adventure
|$3.99
|50%
|Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
|$11.99
|40%
|$9.99
|50%
|Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku!
|$14.99
|25%
|$12.99
|35%
|Cluster Tumble
|$4.99
|50%
|$3.99
|60%
|Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
|$19.99
|50%
|$11.99
|70%
|Defiance 2050: Ultimate Class Pack
|$24.99
|50%
|Destiny 2: Forsaken – Complete Collection
|$79.99
|20%
|$69.99
|30%
|Destiny 2: Forsaken – Digital Deluxe Edition
|$71.99
|10%
|$67.99
|15%
|Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection
|$41.99
|30%
|$35.99
|40%
|Disgaea 5 Complete Bundle
|$31.99
|20%
|$27.99
|30%
|DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
|$23.99
|20%
|$20.99
|30%
|DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE Season Pass
|$15.99
|20%
|$13.99
|30%
|Dishonored 2
|$13.19
|67%
|Dishonored® Definitive Edition
|$9.99
|50%
|Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
|$14.99
|50%
|Dishonored®: The Complete Collection
|$31.99
|60%
|DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
|$27.99
|60%
|DOOM® VFR
|$14.99
|50%
|EA SPORTS™ NHL® 19
|$29.99
|50%
|$23.99
|60%
|Earth Atlantis
|$7.49
|50%
|$5.99
|60%
|Fallout 4
|$14.99
|50%
|Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
|$29.99
|50%
|Fallout 76
|$40.19
|33%
|Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition
|$51.99
|35%
|FIFA 19 – NHL® 19 Bundle
|$51.99
|35%
|$43.99
|45%
|FIFA 19 Champions Edition
|$39.99
|50%
|$31.99
|60%
|FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition
|$49.99
|50%
|$39.99
|60%
|For Honor Marching Fire Expansion
|$23.09
|23%
|$20.09
|33%
|Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack
|$29.99
|50%
|Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
|$19.99
|50%
|Fortnite – Super Deluxe Founder’s Pack
|$44.99
|50%
|Ghostbusters™
|$19.99
|60%
|$14.99
|70%
|God of War
|$27.99
|30%
|$25.99
|35%
|God of War Digital Deluxe Edition
|$34.99
|30%
|$32.49
|35%
|Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live Season Pass
|$23.99
|40%
|$19.99
|50%
|Just Dance® 2015
|$14.99
|50%
|$11.99
|60%
|Just Dance® 2016 Gold Edition
|$24.99
|50%
|$19.99
|60%
|L.A. Noire
|$19.99
|50%
|Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
|$39.99
|20%
|$34.99
|30%
|Legendary Fishing
|$23.09
|23%
|$20.09
|33%
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition
|$9.99
|60%
|$7.49
|70%
|Madden NFL 19
|$29.99
|50%
|$23.99
|60%
|Madden NFL 19 – FIFA 19 Bundle
|$51.99
|35%
|$43.99
|45%
|Madden NFL 19: Hall of Fame Edition
|$39.99
|50%
|$31.99
|60%
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|$40.19
|33%
|METAL GEAR SURVIVE
|$17.99
|40%
|$14.99
|50%
|METAL MAX Xeno
|$31.99
|20%
|$27.99
|30%
|METAL SLUG 3
|$7.49
|50%
|$5.99
|60%
|MX vs ATV All Out
|$24.99
|50%
|$14.99
|70%
|My Little Riding Champion
|$17.99
|40%
|$14.99
|50%
|NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
|$19.49
|35%
|NBA 2KVR Experience
|$7.49
|50%
|NBA LIVE 19: THE ONE EDITION
|$13.19
|67%
|$9.99
|75%
|Outcast – Second Contact
|$15.99
|60%
|$11.99
|70%
|Outcast – Second Contact Digital Deluxe Edition
|$17.99
|60%
|$13.49
|70%
|Overwatch® Legendary Edition
|$35.99
|40%
|$29.99
|50%
|[PROTOTYPE™]
|$11.99
|60%
|$9.89
|67%
|Prey
|$17.99
|40%
|Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
|$19.99
|50%
|Prey: Mooncrash
|$9.99
|50%
|PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 DAVID BECKHAM EDITION
|$41.99
|40%
|$34.99
|50%
|PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 LEGENDARY EDITION
|$47.99
|40%
|$39.99
|50%
|Prototype®2
|$13.99
|65%
|$9.99
|75%
|Ratchet & Clank™
|$15.99
|20%
|RUGBY 18
|$17.99
|70%
|$11.99
|80%
|SENRAN KAGURA PBS — Eternal Summer Camisole
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash
|$23.99
|40%
|$19.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Abyssal Miyabi
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Crimson Homura
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Crimson Squad Daki Set
|$2.99
|40%
|$2.49
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Crimson Squad Panel Set
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Diving Suit (Bubble White)
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Fresh One-Piece
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Gessen Character Panel Set
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Gessen Soft Daki Set
|$2.99
|40%
|$2.49
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Golden Peep Peep
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Hanzo Character Panel Set
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Hanzo Doll Set
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Hanzo Flag Set
|$2.69
|40%
|$2.24
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Hanzo Soft Daki Set
|$2.99
|40%
|$2.49
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Hebijo Character Panel Set
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Ice Queen Yumi
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Mikagura Char. Panel Set
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Mikagura Doll Set
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Mikagura Fan Set
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Mikagura Flag Set
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — School & Gym Combo (Peach)
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Sexy Soaker Limited Edition
|$29.99
|40%
|$24.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — T-Shirt & Hot Pants
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash — Ultimate Asuka
|$2.39
|40%
|$1.99
|50%
|Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle
|$51.99
|35%
|SONIC FORCES Digital Standard Edition
|$23.99
|40%
|$19.99
|50%
|South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™
|$23.99
|60%
|$17.99
|70%
|STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II
|$9.89
|67%
|$7.49
|75%
|Starlink: Battle for Atlas Collection 1 Pack
|$35.99
|40%
|$29.99
|50%
|Super Bomberman R
|$23.99
|40%
|$19.99
|50%
|The 25th Ward: The Silver Case
|$14.99
|50%
|$11.99
|60%
|The Crew® 2
|$25.79
|57%
|$19.79
|67%
|The Crew® 2 Gold Edition
|$49.99
|50%
|$39.99
|60%
|The Elder Scrolls® Online: 3000 Crowns
|$17.49
|30%
|The Elder Scrolls® Online: Collection
|$39.99
|50%
|The Elder Scrolls® Online: Summerset™
|$19.99
|50%
|The Elder Scrolls® Online: Summerset™ Collector’s Ed. Upgrade
|$19.99
|50%
|The Elder Scrolls® Online: Summerset™ Collector’s Edition
|$29.99
|50%
|The Elder Scrolls® Online: Summerset™ Upgrade
|$14.99
|50%
|The Evil Within
|$9.99
|50%
|The Evil Within Digital Bundle
|$14.99
|50%
|The Evil Within Season Pass
|$4.99
|50%
|The Silver Case
|$9.99
|50%
|$7.99
|60%
|The Sims™ 4
|$13.19
|67%
|$9.99
|75%
|The Sims™ 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff
|$29.99
|40%
|$24.99
|50%
|The Sims™ 4 Cats & Dogs
|$23.99
|40%
|$19.99
|50%
|The Sims™ 4 City Living
|$23.99
|40%
|$19.99
|50%
|The Sims™ 4 Deluxe Party Edition
|$16.49
|67%
|$12.49
|75%
|The Sims™ 4 Dine Out
|$11.99
|40%
|$9.99
|50%
|The Sims™ 4 Parenthood
|$11.99
|40%
|$9.99
|50%
|The Sims™ 4 Vampires
|$11.99
|40%
|$9.99
|50%
|This is the Police
|$6.99
|65%
|$2.99
|85%
|Titan Quest
|$14.99
|50%
|$8.99
|70%
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Advanced Edition
|$23.99
|60%
|$17.99
|70%
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Complete Edition
|$51.99
|60%
|$38.99
|70%
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Gold Edition
|$35.99
|60%
|$26.99
|70%
|Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Gold Edition
|$35.99
|60%
|$26.99
|70%
|Touhou Double Focus
|$2.99
|70%
|$1.99
|80%
|Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
|$6.99
|65%
|$4.99
|75%
|UbiArt Game Bundle
|$21.99
|45%
|$17.99
|55%
|Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
|$15.99
|20%
|Watch Dogs 2
|$23.99
|60%
|$17.99
|70%
|Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
|$27.99
|60%
|$20.99
|70%
|Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
|$39.99
|60%
|$29.99
|70%
|Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™
|$19.79
|67%
|Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Digital Deluxe Edition
|$19.79
|67%
|Wolfenstein®: The Two-Pack
|$14.99
|50%
|WRC 5 & 6 Deluxe Pack
|$29.99
|50%
|$23.99
|60%
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|$47.99
|20%
|$41.99
|30%
|Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V: Jack Atlas vs Yuya
|$2.49
|50%
|$1.99
|60%
|ZONE OF THE ENDERS: The 2nd Runner – M∀RS
|$17.99
|40%
|$14.99
|50%