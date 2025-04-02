Trump defines his Bitcoin buying strategy

They are presenting it as a financial product under the Truth.Fi brand, but what they are really doing is setting up a legal and commercial structure to buy BTC.

They don’t say it in those words, but it’s obvious: if the ETF offers exposure to Bitcoin, they need to own it. It’s not just a banner—it’s an asset. And if the fund grows, they’ll have to buy more.

Trump, who once called Bitcoin a threat, is now integrating it into his business strategy. And that changes everything.

Crypto.com will be the technical partner, responsible for custody and operations. The ETF would also include other cryptocurrencies like Cronos and U.S. stocks, but the market’s focus will be on what everyone wants: Bitcoin.

Moreover, this announcement is political—a way of saying, "We’re going to make money from what we once criticized." It’s also a sign that the U.S. regulatory environment is starting to open up, at least for those with power.

Trump has already started moving. Not with words, but with structures. This ETF is the legal pathway to enter the Bitcoin world… with a suit, tie, and strategy.

What is Bitcoin and how does it work?

Bitcoin is a digital currency that operates without banks or governments. It’s like internet money, but decentralized.

Blockchain: A public ledger where all transactions are recorded.

A public ledger where all transactions are recorded. Mining: Computers verify and confirm transactions by solving mathematical problems.

Computers verify and confirm transactions by solving mathematical problems. Digital wallets: Bitcoins are stored in apps or special devices.

Bitcoins are stored in apps or special devices. Limited supply: There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins, making it scarce and valuable.

It is used to buy things, invest, or save, although its price fluctuates a lot.

How much is 1 Bitcoin in USD?

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin’s price has increased by 0.04%, which means a small rise in dollars. If yesterday it was around $82,360, today it has gone up by $33, reaching $82,393.