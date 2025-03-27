Argentina’s Senate opens the door to Bitcoin debate

Argentina’s National Senate hosted a historic event: the first institutional conference on Bitcoin and its regulatory framework. Organized by the NGO Bitcoin Argentina, the gathering brought together senators, legislative advisors, and key figures from the Bitcoin ecosystem to discuss the challenges and opportunities this technology presents in the country.

The event focused on analyzing the current legal landscape, potential regulatory scenarios, and Bitcoin’s impact on Argentina’s financial system. Gabriela Battiato, legal coordinator at the NGO, delivered a clear presentation on Bitcoin’s decentralized nature, historical evolution, and growing global adoption.

Ricardo Mihura, president of the organization, stressed the urgency of providing lawmakers with technical and objective information. Jimena Vallone, executive director, emphasized that such meetings set institutional precedents and help demystify Bitcoin within the legislative sphere.

The participation of lawmakers from different political parties, including Antonio Rodas and Mariana Juri, confirmed that the interest in understanding Bitcoin goes beyond partisan lines.

This event marks a turning point in the relationship between Bitcoin and the Argentine state. For the first time, the word “Bitcoin” echoed officially inside one of the most emblematic chambers of legislative power.

At Zona Crypto, we’ll closely follow the next steps to evaluate whether this institutional milestone translates into public policies that respect the essence of Bitcoin: decentralization, individual sovereignty, and monetary freedom.