The IMF recognizes that digital assets are designed to be used as payment or store of value

In its new statistical manual BPM7 (preliminary version), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) included, for the first time, a clear definition of digital assets. In paragraph 16.74, it states:

"Digitalization has led to the emergence of new financial service products and new digital assets designed to be used as a means of payment or as a store of value."

This means that the IMF acknowledges the existence of digital assets created with the intention of functioning as money or as a way to store value over time. It is an important step in the formal recognition of these technologies within the global financial system.

Does this include Bitcoin?

Yes. Bitcoin is one of the main digital assets designed to fulfill these functions. It was created as a form of digital money without intermediaries and is also used by many as a store of value.

However, the IMF does not explicitly mention Bitcoin in that paragraph, nor does it call it "digital gold." It does not compare it to gold either. It simply states that digital assets exist with that purpose. It is a general description, not an opinion on whether these assets actually fulfill their intended role.

Why is this not an endorsement?

The IMF uses the phrase "designed to be used" because it recognizes the original intent of the creators of these assets. But it does not claim that these assets currently function as stable means of payment or as secure stores of value.

For example, an asset may be designed to store value, but if its price fluctuates sharply (as happens with Bitcoin), its role as a store of value may be limited in the short term. The IMF does not engage in that debate. It only classifies.

What is the IMF trying to achieve with this definition?

It aims for something technical: ensuring that all countries have a clear way to record the use and movement of these assets in their economic accounts. The goal is statistical and accounting-related, not political or ideological.

The IMF wants transactions involving digital assets—such as when someone in a country buys or sells one—to be correctly recorded. This helps to better understand the flow of digital money on a global scale.

So why do some claim that the IMF called Bitcoin "digital gold"?

Because they misinterpreted it. Since Bitcoin was designed to be a store of value and the IMF mentioned the existence of assets with that design, some people concluded that it was referring to Bitcoin as "digital gold." But that is not stated in the text.

It’s like someone saying, "There are cars designed to fly," and then someone else claiming, "They said that cars fly!" The IMF is not saying that. It is simply recognizing a category of assets and their original design.

The positive side: official recognition

Even though this is not an endorsement, it is a clear and formal acknowledgment that digital assets play a growing role in the economy. This includes Bitcoin. And while no names were mentioned, everyone understands that such definitions would not exist if Bitcoin had not been created.

The IMF now considers them relevant enough to include them in its official economic statistics manual.