Bitcoin Mining: How Nation-States Can “Print” Dollars Cheaper Than the Federal Reserve

Bitcoin never had an exchange value when it was born, but it always had a production cost. This fundamental difference sets it apart from any other financial asset or fiat currency. Its existence never depended on market acceptance but on the computational work required to produce it.

However, there’s an even more interesting angle: Bitcoin mining allows entities to produce dollars at a lower cost than buying them. Through energy arbitrage and BTC-to-USD market exchanges, countries and players with access to cheap energy can generate dollar liquidity without relying on the traditional banking system or the Federal Reserve.

Bitcoin: It Always Had a Cost Before It Had a Price

Since the Genesis Block mined by Satoshi Nakamoto on January 3, 2009, every bitcoin has required energy and hardware to be created. In the early years, the production cost was low due to minimal competition and low mining difficulty. However, even back then, producing Bitcoin had real costs: electricity, equipment, and time.

Unlike fiat money, which is printed effortlessly at the discretion of central banks, Bitcoin emerges from a system where miners must solve cryptographic puzzles and expend physical resources to earn rewards. This means that Bitcoin was never “free”—its existence has always been tied to the law of costs.

In its first year, Bitcoin had no market exchange value. It wasn’t until 2010 that Laszlo Hanyecz’s famous purchase of two pizzas for 10,000 BTC established a reference price. But the key takeaway here is that even before Bitcoin had a market price, its production was never costless.

Bitcoin Mining: Producing Dollars at a Discount

Today, Bitcoin has a highly liquid market with a clear exchange rate against the U.S. dollar. This means that anyone—an individual, a company, or even a nation—who mines Bitcoin can immediately sell it for dollars or USDT, a stablecoin now backed by U.S. Treasury bonds.

This is where mining becomes a strategic financial tool:

Mining Bitcoin is cheaper than buying dollars in many countries.

In regions with low-cost energy, the production cost of one bitcoin is significantly lower than its market price.

If a country can produce BTC at $15,000 and sell it for $65,000, it effectively generates dollars with a nearly 400% profit margin.

Nations can convert surplus energy into dollar liquidity.

Countries with hydroelectric, geothermal, or excess gas resources can mine Bitcoin instead of selling energy at a discount to foreign buyers.

This allows them to acquire dollars without relying on exports or IMF loans.

Bitcoin enables countries to “print” dollars without permission.

The Federal Reserve and the global financial system control the issuance and distribution of dollars.

Bitcoin disrupts this monopoly because anyone with electricity and mining hardware can generate BTC and sell it for dollars.

Essentially, Bitcoin mining creates a decentralized system that allows nations to produce their own dollar supply independently.

Nation-State Mining as a Geopolitical Tool

Some countries are already leveraging Bitcoin mining to acquire dollars more efficiently than through traditional financial markets.

El Salvador: Uses volcanic energy to mine Bitcoin, reducing its dependency on international financial institutions.

Iran and Russia: Mine BTC and exchange it for USDT or use it in direct trade deals to bypass sanctions.

Paraguay: With excess hydroelectric power, Paraguay can mine Bitcoin at an extremely low cost, turning it into an alternative source of dollar revenue.

Even within the U.S., states like Texas have recognized that mining is an efficient way to convert energy into money without intermediaries.

The Federal Reserve’s Message: “Print Bitcoin or Dollars, It’s the Same”

Today, with USDT backed by U.S. Treasuries, the Federal Reserve has indirectly acknowledged Bitcoin as a legitimate monetary asset that can be converted into dollars instantly. The message is clear:

Want dollars? You can get them through the banking system.

Prefer to mine Bitcoin and sell it for USDT? That works too, because those USDT are backed by U.S. government debt.

The difference is that mining Bitcoin in energy-rich regions allows certain players to acquire dollars at a fraction of the cost. The Federal Reserve is allowing this because, at the end of the day, the system still absorbs dollars through the sale of Treasuries to stablecoin issuers like Tether.

In other words, the Fed has decentralized part of dollar issuance by letting the market decide whether it wants to print Bitcoin or print fiat money.

Conclusion: Bitcoin Mining Is a Superior Alternative to Dollar Issuance

Bitcoin never had a market price when it was created, but it always had a production cost. Today, that cost remains lower than its market value, making mining an incredibly profitable model.

Nations that understand this dynamic can take advantage of it to acquire dollars at a discount, mining Bitcoin instead of relying on debt issuance or the Federal Reserve-controlled financial system.

While central banks print money out of thin air and devalue it through inflation, Bitcoin remains the only form of money whose issuance requires real work. And with an increasingly stable exchange rate against the dollar, mining is becoming the most efficient way for any country to “print” dollars without permission.

The real question isn’t whether governments will realize this—it’s when they will and who will capitalize on it first.