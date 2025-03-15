Russia Loosens Bitcoin Restrictions: New Experimental Framework for Qualified Investors

The Central Bank of Russia has proposed a three-year legal experiment that will allow a select group of qualified investors to buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital assets. This marks a strategic shift in the bank’s historically restrictive stance on Bitcoin.

Proposal details

According to the official statement, only investors meeting strict qualification criteria can participate:

Individuals with investments in securities and deposits exceeding 100 million rubles (approximately $1.15 million).

People with an annual income of over 50 million rubles (around $575,000).

Companies that meet the “qualified investor” requirements under current legislation.

The central bank aims to increase transparency in the crypto market and set regulatory standards for service providers. However, Bitcoin is still not recognized as legal tender in Russia, and domestic settlements outside this experimental framework will remain prohibited, with penalties for violations.

Geopolitical analysis

This decision comes at a critical moment. Since Western economic sanctions were imposed over the Ukraine conflict, Russia has been seeking alternative financial routes to bypass restrictions. Last year, the Kremlin allowed businesses to use Bitcoin for international trade, circumventing the dominance of the dollar and euro.

This new framework may be another step in Russia’s strategy to diversify its access to global financial markets, reduce reliance on Western banking systems, and strengthen trade ties with strategic partners like China, Iran, and BRICS nations.

Despite this progress, the government is still restricting widespread Bitcoin access, limiting its adoption to a small group of financial players. This suggests that Russia acknowledges Bitcoin’s potential but is still seeking to control its use within its financial system.

