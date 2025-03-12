U.S. Authorizes Banks to Manage Bitcoin and Operate Nodes

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has confirmed that banks can manage Bitcoin, engage in stablecoin activities, and operate nodes to validate transactions on decentralized networks. With the publication of Interpretive Letter 1183 on March 7, 2025, previous restrictions requiring specific regulatory approval have been removed, allowing financial institutions to participate more directly in the ecosystem, provided they implement appropriate risk controls.

This shift marks a turning point in regulatory policy. In previous years, the relationship between the banking system and Bitcoin was defined by restrictions that limited its adoption. In 2020, the OCC allowed banks to provide Bitcoin custody services, but under a rigid regulatory framework. Subsequent tightening of regulations in 2021 and 2022 further hindered the integration of digital assets into the banking sector. Now, with these rules being relaxed, banks have a clearer path to accessing Bitcoin-related services.

One of the key aspects of this decision is the ability for banks to operate nodes on the Bitcoin network, allowing them to verify transactions independently rather than relying on third parties. This move strengthens network infrastructure by increasing the number of participants involved in transaction validation. However, concerns have also been raised about whether financial institutions could accumulate enough influence over the network if they begin operating a significant share of active nodes.

The OCC’s authorization also includes stablecoin-related activities, but it’s important to distinguish their nature from Bitcoin. While Bitcoin is a decentralized protocol with no issuing entity, stablecoins are tied to centralized issuers and can be integrated into bank balance sheets under stricter regulations. This suggests that banks may adopt Bitcoin as an asset they can custody and validate through their own nodes, while stablecoins will likely be subject to more extensive oversight and control.

The financial sector has already started responding. Some banks had previously shown interest in offering Bitcoin services but were hindered by regulatory barriers. Under this new framework, banks are expected to announce initiatives to integrate Bitcoin into their traditional financial products. Companies in the industry have also voiced concerns about banks entering a space that has so far been dominated by specialized custody and payment platforms. Among Bitcoin users, reactions have been mixed—some see this as legitimizing Bitcoin within the financial system, while others worry that increased bank involvement could undermine the protocol’s decentralized ethos.

Beyond immediate reactions, the OCC’s decision has far-reaching implications for Bitcoin adoption in the U.S. By making it easier for banks to integrate Bitcoin, access to this technology will expand, potentially increasing its use as a store of value. However, the future impact will depend on how regulations evolve and whether the community can maintain the network’s independence amid growing institutional participation.