U.S. creates a strategic Bitcoin reserve without printing money, moving toward the separation of money and state

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to establish the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, a key step toward the separation of money and the State. The measure ensures that the government will not be able to print dollars or take on debt to purchase Bitcoin, keeping BTC accumulation budget-neutral.

Unlike other strategic reserves, such as the oil reserve—where the government acquires assets using public funds—Bitcoin accumulation will be limited to BTC already seized in judicial proceedings or civil forfeitures. The order also establishes a Digital Asset Stockpile, which will include other confiscated cryptocurrencies but with no plans for additional purchases.

Geopolitical and financial impact

The creation of this reserve marks a radical shift in U.S. monetary policy and has profound implications for the global financial system. By recognizing Bitcoin as a strategic asset without resorting to money printing, the U.S. is sending a clear signal that the era of central bank-controlled fiat money is in crisis.

The banking system and the Federal Reserve may resist this policy, as Bitcoin is a direct competitor to the dollar. If the government accumulates BTC and recognizes it as a viable alternative, confidence in the dollar could be affected, accelerating global de-dollarization and the collapse of the fiat system.

On the international stage, countries that rely on the dollar as a reserve currency may reconsider their strategies. Economies suffering from high inflation or financial sanctions, such as Argentina or Russia, may be incentivized to follow the U.S. path and adopt Bitcoin as an alternative to the financial system controlled by Washington.

Bitcoin as legal tender in the U.S.: The Next Step?

To consolidate this strategy, the government could take the next step and make Bitcoin legal tender. This would allow citizens and businesses to pay taxes in BTC, facilitating its accumulation without relying on the market.

If Bitcoin becomes legal tender in the U.S., the structure of international trade would change radically. Foreign companies might start conducting transactions in BTC to avoid inflation risks and financial sanctions, further weakening the dollar’s control over the global economy.

The collapse of fiat and the new decentralized financial order

This policy is a direct blow to the traditional fiat system, which relies on centralized control of money to maintain power. By recognizing Bitcoin as a strategic asset and opening the door to its use as currency, the U.S. is legitimizing a decentralized system where individuals can own, transfer, and accumulate value without depending on banks or governments.

Hyperbitcoinization is no longer just a theoretical scenario. The world’s leading power has taken the first step toward a new decentralized financial order, where money no longer belongs to the States but to the people.