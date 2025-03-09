The Banking system is a scam: Bitcoin is replacing it

Money should represent real value, but the traditional banking system has turned its issuance into a mechanism of control and exploitation. Through central banks and the credit system, the financial elite creates money out of thin air, transferring wealth from citizens to the institutions that dominate the system.

Bitcoin is changing this. With its limited issuance and decentralized architecture, it is replacing banks and making the debt-based financial model obsolete. Companies operating on Bitcoin Layer 2, such as AQUA Wallet, are already providing financial services without the need for banks, eliminating intermediaries and giving people back control over their money.

The banking fraud: creating money based on debt

The problem is not just the uncontrolled money printing by central banks. Commercial banks also create money out of nothing every time they issue a loan.

Under the fractional reserve system, banks can lend out more money than they actually have in deposits. For example, if someone deposits $1,000 in a bank, the bank doesn’t just keep it; instead, it uses it as a base to lend out $10,000 or more, generating fictional money that didn’t exist before.

This process has two devastating effects:

Money devaluation: With more money in circulation that has no real backing, each unit loses value, reducing the purchasing power of people’s savings.

Financial slavery: Since all newly created money is debt-based, society as a whole becomes trapped in an endless cycle of payments, where banks always win, and citizens work just to pay interest.

Bitcoin: the end of manipulated money

Bitcoin solves this problem because it is censorship-resistant, decentralized, and finite. No one can arbitrarily print more Bitcoin or create “credit” based on debt. It is the first truly free monetary system, where the rules are immutable and transparent.

Unlike fiat money, Bitcoin cannot be inflated by banks or governments. There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoin, preventing value distortion and forcing finance to operate under fair and clear rules.

But Bitcoin is not just replacing money. Thanks to its scalability on Layer 2, it is now also replacing the traditional banking system.

Layer 2 companies that are eliminating traditional banking

The development of Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions, such as the Lightning Network and Liquid, has enabled the creation of a bankless financial infrastructure. Companies built on Bitcoin are already providing services that were once only possible through traditional banking:

AQUA Wallet: A non-custodial wallet that allows users to manage Bitcoin on the main network, as well as on Lightning and Liquid. It enables instant payments, BTC-to-USDt swaps, and direct Bitcoin purchases without relying on banks.

Strike: Enables instant and borderless Bitcoin payments, functioning as a global remittance network without banking intermediaries.

Cash App: Provides financial services like payments and Bitcoin purchases without depending on traditional banks.

Blink (formerly Bitcoin Beach Wallet): Demonstrates how economies can function entirely on Bitcoin without the need for banking infrastructure.

Liquid (Blockstream): Allows for fast and confidential Bitcoin transactions between institutions and individuals, eliminating the need for large banks in financial trade.

These companies are replacing traditional banking services but without exploiting users through unpayable debts, arbitrary interest rates, or inflationary money.

The future: Bitcoin or irrelevance

Banks and governments will not easily give up their control over money, but the transition is already underway. People are choosing Bitcoin and its Layer 2 solutions, leaving behind a system built on debt and manipulation.

As more people adopt Bitcoin for payments, savings, and global transactions, banks will lose their power. The question is not whether the banking system will collapse, but when it will become completely irrelevant.

Bitcoin is not just an alternative; it is the natural replacement for a financial system designed to exploit rather than serve. The era of banks is over. Now, money is truly free.