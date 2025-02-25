The cryptocurrency industry was shaken in February 2025 when the exchange Bybit was hacked, resulting in the theft of $1.5 billion worth of Ethereum (ETH). Intelligence sources, including blockchain analytics firms, linked the attack to North Korea’s Lazarus Group, a state-sponsored hacking organization responsible for numerous cyber heists. This stolen ETH is now believed to be used by the North Korean regime for financing its missile programs, cyber warfare initiatives, and evasion of international sanctions.

This event is not just another exchange hack—it exposes Ethereum’s fundamental weaknesses as a financial system. It raises serious concerns about security, governance, and its susceptibility to state-level exploitation. Unlike Bitcoin, which is decentralized, immutable, and resistant to manipulation, Ethereum’s governance model, proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus, and mutable supply structure create points of failure that allow both criminals and governments to exploit the network.

The Geopolitical Consequences of Ethereum’s Security Failures

Ethereum as a Tool for State-Sponsored Cybercrime

The hack is part of a broader trend where state-backed actors, particularly North Korea, exploit Ethereum’s vulnerabilities. Lazarus Group has stolen billions of dollars in the past, frequently targeting centralized platforms and Ethereum-based applications. The funds acquired through these hacks are often funneled into North Korea’s weapons development programs, further escalating geopolitical tensions.

This reinforces the problem of Ethereum’s centralized attack surface. The Ethereum network and its DeFi ecosystem rely on centralized validators, custodial staking providers, and large development teams that can be targeted by both cybercriminals and state actors. These weaknesses expose Ethereum to risks that Bitcoin, by design, does not face.

Regulatory and Sanctions Risks for Ethereum

Beyond criminal exploits, Ethereum is increasingly becoming a target for government control and regulatory compliance. Due to its reliance on major staking entities such as Lido, Coinbase, and Kraken, governments can force validators to comply with financial regulations. This has already been seen with Ethereum transactions being censored in compliance with OFAC sanctions, a dangerous precedent that contradicts the very idea of decentralized finance.

The ability of governments to pressure validators into blocking transactions means Ethereum lacks the censorship resistance needed for it to function as money in a global, neutral, and permissionless system. Bitcoin, by contrast, is fully decentralized and resistant to such interference, as no entity or miner has control over the network’s fundamental rules.

Ethereum Fails as Money: Fundamental Structural Issues

Ethereum is often misrepresented as a form of money, but it fails under basic monetary principles. Sound money must be immutable, scarce, and decentralized, ensuring it functions as a long-term store of value, a reliable medium of exchange, and a unit of account. Bitcoin achieves all these qualities, whereas Ethereum struggles with centralization, supply manipulation, and governance risks.

Ethereum’s Centralization Problem

Ethereum is not a decentralized network in the way Bitcoin is. Its governance is dictated by a small group of core developers, primarily under the influence of the Ethereum Foundation and its lead figure, Vitalik Buterin. This has led to numerous protocol changes that benefit insiders rather than adhering to a fixed, neutral monetary policy.

One of the most glaring examples of Ethereum’s centralization occurred in 2016 with the DAO hard fork, where Ethereum developers reversed transactions to undo a hack. This action created Ethereum Classic (ETC) and demonstrated that Ethereum’s ledger is subject to change when it benefits certain stakeholders.

Bitcoin has never reversed transactions and never will. Its fixed monetary policy and unalterable ledger ensure that no authority, developer, or miner can rewrite the blockchain.

Ethereum’s Lack of Scarcity and Manipulable Supply

Bitcoin has a hard cap of 21 million coins, a fundamental property that ensures scarcity and protects against monetary debasement. Ethereum, in contrast, has no fixed supply limit, and its issuance rate has been changed multiple times by developers.

Ethereum proponents argue that EIP-1559 introduced deflationary mechanics, but this does not change the fact that Ethereum’s supply policy can be altered at any time. Money that can be arbitrarily changed by developers is not sound money. Bitcoin’s monetary policy is fully decentralized, enforced by network consensus, and unchangeable without broad agreement from the entire network.

Proof-of-Stake: A Step Backward Toward Centralized Banking

Ethereum’s shift from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) in 2022 was a move that fundamentally weakened its security model. Unlike PoW, where miners secure the network through energy expenditure, PoS allows those with the most ETH to have disproportionate control over network governance.

This creates a system where the wealthiest participants gain more influence, similar to the way traditional finance operates. In contrast, Bitcoin’s PoW ensures security through a competitive process that is open to anyone willing to contribute energy and computing power, rather than favoring those with the most capital.

PoS also introduces slashing penalties and governance voting, which means centralized staking providers can be forced to comply with external demands. This is evident in the fact that over 60% of Ethereum’s staking power is concentrated in just a handful of major providers, making it highly susceptible to coordinated attacks or regulatory intervention.

Bitcoin: The Only True Digital Money

Ethereum’s failures highlight why Bitcoin remains the only real digital money. Bitcoin is fixed, decentralized, and immune to state control, making it the foundation of a decentralized world order where money is fully separated from government influence.

Bitcoin’s properties make it the ideal form of money:

Fixed Supply: 21 million BTC ensures long-term value retention.

Decentralized Governance: No single entity controls its protocol.

Proof-of-Work Security: Ensures fairness, neutrality, and decentralization.

Censorship Resistance: No government or institution can block transactions.

Ethereum’s recent hack and its exploitation by North Korea demonstrate the weaknesses of a system that lacks these principles. It is not money, nor is it a reliable financial system. While Ethereum may function as a smart contract platform, it is vulnerable to governance manipulation, security breaches, and regulatory control.

Bitcoin remains the only truly decentralized, censorship-resistant, and secure monetary system, ensuring financial sovereignty in an era of rising cyber warfare, government overreach, and economic instability. The future of money is not a mutable, permissioned network like Ethereum—it is Bitcoin.