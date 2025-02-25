AfD rises in Germany with a strong bet on Bitcoin

The federal elections in Germany have shaken the political landscape with a historic result for Alternative für Deutschland (AfD). The right-wing, Eurosceptic party secured second place with around 22% of the vote, establishing itself as a key force in the Bundestag. Beyond its anti-immigration stance and rejection of the European Union, AfD has introduced a new pillar in its platform: an openly pro-Bitcoin and pro-decentralization financial policy.

Election Results and AfD’s Stance

AfD has doubled its support compared to previous elections, benefiting from growing dissatisfaction with Germany’s current political and economic system. Traditional parties, such as CDU/CSU and SPD, have lost ground to more radical proposals, including broader Bitcoin adoption.

SEE MORE: Peru plans to tax cryptocurrency gains: what investors should know

In its election manifesto, AfD included several measures aimed at deregulating Bitcoin in Germany, facilitating its adoption, and opposing the European Central Bank’s (ECB) plans for a digital euro. Its key proposals include:

Deregulating Bitcoin, removing restrictions on its purchase, sale, and storage.

Maintaining tax exemptions for Bitcoin transactions.

Protecting self-custody rights, ensuring citizens can own Bitcoin without state intervention.

Exiting the euro, with a proposal to restore the Deutsche Mark backed by gold.

Opposing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), arguing they threaten financial privacy.

Statements from AfD Leaders

One of the main advocates of this policy within the party is Peter Boehringer, AfD’s federal vice chairman and a well-known Bitcoin enthusiast. Boehringer has been outspoken in his position:

“We are the only party that openly defends financial freedom and the right to use Bitcoin without state intervention. The euro is a failed system, and Bitcoin offers a real alternative to protect citizens’ wealth.”

Meanwhile, Dirk Brandes, a member of the Bundestag for AfD, stated:

“Bitcoin is a tool against inflation and irresponsible government spending. We cannot allow the ECB to gain even more control over money with a digital euro. Germany must move toward an economy where citizens have control over their finances.”

Reactions from Other Parties

AfD’s rise and its pro-Bitcoin stance have sparked mixed reactions from other political forces.

CDU/CSU: While they have not taken a clear stance on Bitcoin, the center-right coalition led by Friedrich Merz has focused on traditional financial policies and strengthening the banking sector.

SPD: The Social Democrats have expressed concerns about Bitcoin being used for illicit activities and propose stricter regulations.

The Greens: They have criticized Bitcoin’s environmental impact and advocated for higher taxes to discourage mining in Germany.

The Future of Bitcoin in Germany

Despite its growth, AfD remains an isolated party in the Bundestag, as other political forces continue to block alliances with it. However, its success in this election could pressure Germany to reconsider its stance on Bitcoin and digital assets.

If AfD continues to gain support in future elections or influences political debates, Germany could become one of Europe’s most Bitcoin-friendly nations, challenging ECB and EU regulations.

For now, the political uncertainty following this election leaves the door open for a potential shift in Germany’s financial policies, with Bitcoin taking center stage in the discussion.