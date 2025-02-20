$LIBRA and Milei: the reasons he could be found guilty

Before his presidential career, Javier Milei was a professor at NW Professional Traders, a financial training academy founded by Mauricio Novelli and Jeremías Walsh. There, Milei taught courses on economics and finance, solidifying his reputation as an investment expert.

The connection between NW Professional Traders and $LIBRA became evident when Mauricio Novelli, co-founder of the academy, attended meetings with Milei and Julian Peh, CEO of KIP Network Inc., the company behind $LIBRA. These meetings aimed to discuss cryptocurrency and blockchain technology projects. While NW Professional Traders did not directly participate in the creation of $LIBRA, the ties between its founders and the crypto platform reinforce suspicions about Milei’s proximity to the scam.

Milei’s promotion and the collapse of $LIBRA

Milei used his social media to promote $LIBRA on February 14, 2025, causing a sudden surge in its value. Many investors trusted his endorsement and joined the project, but just hours later, the cryptocurrency collapsed. One of its creators, Hayden Mark Davis, admitted that $LIBRA was an “experiment” that went wrong and stated that Milei’s withdrawal of support was key to its downfall.

On February 15, 2025, Milei deleted his promotional tweet and claimed he had no ties to the project, although the crisis was already underway.

Investigations in Argentina and the United States

On February 16, 2025, four opposition leaders filed a criminal complaint against Milei for illicit association, fraud, and breach of public duty. The investigation was assigned to federal judge María Servini de Cubría, who aims to determine the president’s level of responsibility in promoting the scam.

The next day, February 17, 2025, the case took on an international dimension when an Argentine law firm filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI, due to the potential involvement of U.S. citizens in the fraud.

Possible crimes and constitutional violations

Milei’s actions could constitute violations of several articles of the Argentine Penal Code and Constitution:

Breach of public duty (Article 248 of the Penal Code): Punishes officials who fail to comply with laws or enforce them improperly.

Illicit association (Article 210 of the Penal Code): Imposes three to ten years in prison for those involved in criminal organizations.

Fraud (Article 172 of the Penal Code): Penalizes deception-based financial crimes.

Violation of ethical duties (Law 25.188 on Public Ethics, Article 2): Requires officials to act with honesty and integrity.

The opposition has called for his impeachment, arguing that this scandal is not just about a poor investment recommendation but a scheme that harmed thousands of Argentinians.

Political impact

Milei is trying to downplay his role in the case, but his influence on the rise and fall of $LIBRA puts him in a difficult position. The involvement of the FBI and the Department of Justice could lead to more severe consequences, including diplomatic tensions between Argentina and the U.S.