Tokens, shitcoins, and memecoins: the $LIBRA case and why Bitcoin doesn’t have these problems

The collapse of $LIBRA, the digital asset promoted by Javier Milei before plummeting 94%, left thousands of investors with massive losses and raised suspicions of fraud and money laundering. The controversy has reignited the debate about the nature of these assets and the difference between a legitimate token, a worthless shitcoin, and a memecoin based purely on speculation. Meanwhile, Bitcoin continues to prove why it is the only cryptocurrency free from these issues, operating on a truly decentralized and censorship-resistant network.

Tokens: digital assets without their own blockchain

A token is a digital asset issued on an existing blockchain. Unlike Bitcoin, it does not have its own network but relies on platforms like Ethereum, Solana, or Binance Smart Chain to operate. Tokens can serve different purposes, from representing digital money to granting access to specific services within an ecosystem.

Some tokens have specific functions and may have real utility. Stablecoins, like USDT or USDC, aim to maintain a stable value pegged to fiat currency, while security tokens represent stocks, bonds, or other digitized financial instruments. However, most tokens in circulation lack real purpose and exist primarily for speculation.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, is not a token and does not rely on any other blockchain. It operates on its own decentralized network, where the rules are programmed immutably and cannot be changed by any group of interest. Unlike tokens, which depend on founders or companies, Bitcoin functions autonomously and transparently, without the need for promoters or misleading marketing.

Shitcoins: worthless assets designed for speculation

The term shitcoin describes digital assets with no real backing, utility, or innovation. They are poorly designed copies of Bitcoin or baseless promises aimed at attracting unsuspecting investors. Many shitcoins exhibit the same problematic characteristics:

Anonymous or untrustworthy teams, making it impossible to know who is behind the project.

Token concentration in a few wallets, allowing price manipulation.

Exaggerated narratives, promising to “revolutionize” finance without offering real technology.

Lack of real adoption, with no actual use cases beyond speculation.

$LIBRA showed several of these red flags. It was promoted by Milei as a project to “strengthen Argentina’s economy,” but its collapse within hours made it clear that its true purpose was different. Over 80% of the tokens were held by a few wallets, suggesting a possible “rug pull”—a scheme where creators artificially inflate the price before dumping their holdings and abandoning the project.

Bitcoin does not have any of these issues. It was not created by a company and does not rely on a small group of people to function. Its issuance is transparent and hard-coded, with a fixed limit of 21 million coins. There are no founders manipulating the market or guaranteeing unrealistic returns. It is simply solid, decentralized, global money.

Memecoins: hype-driven speculation

Memecoins emerge from internet jokes or trends, with no serious financial purpose. Dogecoin, for example, started as a parody of Bitcoin, but its popularity skyrocketed due to speculation and endorsements from figures like Elon Musk. Others, like Shiba Inu or PEPE, followed a similar path, reaching multi-million-dollar valuations without offering any real utility.

The problem with memecoins is that their price is based purely on market hype. They have no programmed scarcity, decentralized infrastructure, or adoption beyond speculation. Once the excitement fades, their value collapses, leaving thousands of investors with losses.

Bitcoin does not rely on hype or fleeting trends. Its value comes from its use as decentralized money, its censorship resistance, and its growing adoption as a store of value. While memecoins can disappear at any moment, Bitcoin continues to strengthen over time, being used by governments, corporations, and millions of individuals worldwide.

Bitcoin: the only real alternative

The $LIBRA case highlights the dangers of investing in assets with no real foundation. Tokens without their own blockchain, shitcoins designed as scams, and memecoins driven by speculation have wrecked the finances of many who fell for empty promises.

Bitcoin is not part of that world. It has no leaders, does not require marketing campaigns, and is not controlled by governments or corporations. Its issuance is predictable, its network is the most secure in the world, and its adoption continues to grow. While projects with no real value collapse, Bitcoin remains the only reliable alternative for a decentralized and trustless financial system.