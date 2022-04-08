¿Quieres videojuegos gratis en tu smartphone? Conoce los 25 mejores para Android
Diviértete con las mejores opciones gratuitas en tu smartphone con sistema operativo Android.
- Garena Free Fire: la agenda semanal del 6 al 12 de abril llega con nuevo Dino
- Street Fighter II: ¿qué es lo que dicen Ryu y Ken cuando hacen la patada giratoria?
- Genshin Impact: lista de códigos de abril 2022 para canjear por protogemas gratis
Llegó el fin de semana y muchos usuarios buscan relajarse y divertirse de alguna manera para olvidar algo del estrés y cansancio por el trajín diario del estudio o trabajo. Debido a los avances tecnológicos, los smartphone cada vez cuentan con mejores componentes y permiten a los usuarios convertir su celular en un dispositivo móvil de videojuegos.
Es por ello que en esta nota te mostraremos cuáles son los mejores videojuegos gratuitos del 2022 para teléfonos con sistema operativo Android, los cuales son seleccionados por Google y cuentan con muchos comentarios positivos.
¿Cuál es la lista que brinda Google?
- Life is Strange – Google Play
- World War Heroes: FPS Bélico – Google Play
- Into the Dead 2 – Google Play
- Cyber Hunter – Google Play
- Nitro Nation: Car Racing Game – Google Play
- Jurassic Monster World – Google Play
- Orbia: Toca y relájate – Google Play
- Aventura de Tsuki – Google Play
- Celular a la singularidad – Google Play
- Zombie Gunship Survival – Google Play
- F1 Mobile Racing – Google Play
- Cube Escape: Paradox – Google Play
- Battle Bay – Google Play
- Pesca y Vida – Google Play
- World War Heroes – Google Play
- Mars: Mars – Google Play
- Guns of Boom Online PvP Action – Google Play
- Build a Bridge! – Google Play
- DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE – Google Play
- Sky Castle – Google Play
- Tacticool – Google Play
- Last Shelter: Survival – Google Play
- Marvel Batalla de Superhéroes – Google Play
- Cat Bird – Google Play
- KAMI 2 – Google Play