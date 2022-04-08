PARO DE TRANSPORTISTAS - últimas noticias sobre el las movilizaciones en las regiones del país

¿Quieres videojuegos gratis en tu smartphone? Conoce los 25 mejores para Android

Diviértete con las mejores opciones gratuitas en tu smartphone con sistema operativo Android.

¿Buscas juegos para tu nuevo celular? Conoce aquí los títulos más populares de la semana para teléfonos Android. Foto: Xataka Android

Llegó el fin de semana y muchos usuarios buscan relajarse y divertirse de alguna manera para olvidar algo del estrés y cansancio por el trajín diario del estudio o trabajo. Debido a los avances tecnológicos, los smartphone cada vez cuentan con mejores componentes y permiten a los usuarios convertir su celular en un dispositivo móvil de videojuegos.

Es por ello que en esta nota te mostraremos cuáles son los mejores videojuegos gratuitos del 2022 para teléfonos con sistema operativo Android, los cuales son seleccionados por Google y cuentan con muchos comentarios positivos.

PUEDES VER: Black Desert, uno de los MMORPG más populares de PC está de regalo en Steam.

Descarga estos videojuegos y retrocede en el tiempo. Foto: unocero

¿Cuál es la lista que brinda Google?

  1. Life is Strange – Google Play
  2. World War Heroes: FPS Bélico – Google Play
  3. Into the Dead 2 – Google Play
  4. Cyber Hunter – Google Play
  5. Nitro Nation: Car Racing Game – Google Play
  6. Jurassic Monster World – Google Play
  7. Orbia: Toca y relájate – Google Play
  8. Aventura de Tsuki – Google Play
  9. Celular a la singularidad – Google Play
  10. Zombie Gunship Survival – Google Play
  11. F1 Mobile Racing – Google Play
  12. Cube Escape: Paradox – Google Play
  13. Battle Bay – Google Play
  14. Pesca y Vida – Google Play
  15. World War Heroes – Google Play
  16. Mars: Mars – Google Play
  17. Guns of Boom Online PvP Action – Google Play
  18. Build a Bridge! – Google Play
  19. DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE – Google Play
  20. Sky Castle – Google Play
  21. Tacticool – Google Play
  22. Last Shelter: Survival – Google Play
  23. Marvel Batalla de Superhéroes – Google Play
  24. Cat Bird – Google Play
  25. KAMI 2 – Google Play

Lo más visto de Videojuegos

Need for Speed: nueva entrega de la saga no se podría jugar en PS4 ni en Xbox One

PS5: la consola tiene un navegador web oculto y así puedes encontrarlo

iPhone 13 Pro: prueba de rendimiento del teléfono en juegos móviles

Lo más visto de La República

¿Por qué te piden el número de DNI cuando haces compras en supermercados?

Minsa: 4 regiones en alerta epidemiológica por brotes del virus coxsackie

Johanna San Miguel y Carlos Carlín confiesan que pensaron en tener un hijo

Video recomendado: Halo: The Master Chief Collection se podrá jugar gratis durante este fin de semana

temas

Smartphone

Celular

Tecnología

Videojuegos

Juegos Android