¿Cuáles fueron los 100 videojuegos más vendidos en Japón durante el 2021?

Conoce aquí qué títulos lograron encabezar el top 100 de videojuegos con más ventas en el país asiático.

Fuera de los clásicos de Nintendo, otras desarrolladoras han logrado vender miles de unidades en juegos. Foto: composición LR/ captura YouTube

Si bien ya acabó hace más de un mes el 2021, aún hay tiempo para poder conocer cuáles fueron los videojuegos que tuvieron más éxito durante el año pasado, sobre todo en los países que tienen una gran cantidad de jugadores y presentan como costumbre consumir los diversos títulos que recién se estrenan en su momento.

Dicho esto, para nadie es un secreto que Japón, junto a China y Estados Unidos, es de las naciones con mayor movimiento en la industria gamer, por lo que siempre resulta importante saber qué prefiere la comunidad en esta parte del mundo.

El bloque nipón se ha caracterizado por entregarnos sagas históricas como Persona, Zelda, Metroid, Pokémon y, obviamente, Super Mario Bros. Sin embargo, en los últimos tiempos hay otras entregas que han logrado predominar frente a los demás y ganarse un puesto entre los mejores. En esta nota repasaremos cuáles son esos títulos que lograron entrar en el top 100 de ventas durante los pasados 12 meses en el país asiático.

Los 100 videojuegos más vendidos en Japón el año pasado

Los juegos que son propiedad de Nintendo Switch serán representados con las siglas NSW, mientras que las de PlayStation serán con PS.

  1. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise - 2 350 693
  2. [NSW] Pokemon Diamante Brillante / Perla Reluciente - 2 313 115
  3. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! - 1 266 477
  4. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury - 971.418
  5. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure - 904.685
  6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 815.174
  7. [NSW] Minecraft - 708.670
  8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 704.134
  9. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars - 628.538
  10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 610.964
  11. [NSW] Pokemon Espada / Escudo - 381.848
  12. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - 352.133
  13. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town - 318.331
  14. [NSW] New Pokemon Snap - 312.931
  15. [NSW] Super Mario Party - 306.590
  16. [NSW] Splatoon 2 - 305.016
  17. [NSW] Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - 278.747
  18. [NSW] Miitopia - 274.912
  19. [NSW] Game Builder Garage - 274.221
  20. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2 - 242.876
  21. [NSW] eBaseball Professional Yakyuu Spirits 2021: Grand Slam - 223.833
  22. [PS4] Tales of Arise - 220.122
  23. [PS4] Resident Evil Village - 206.312
  24. [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi - 199.646
  25. [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush - 198.426
  26. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V - 192.518
  27. [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! - 187.423
  28. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 181.037
  29. [PS4] NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... - 175.792
  30. [PS4] Lost Judgment - 163.607
  31. [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain - 155.023
  32. [PS4] Guardianes de la Noche Kimetsu no Yaiba: Las Crónicas de Hinokami - 150.056
  33. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 145.871
  34. [NSW] Bravely Default II - 144.614
  35. [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! - 142.161
  36. [NSW] Rune Factory 5 - 140.391
  37. [NSW] Metroid Dread - 140.330
  38. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 - 139.980
  39. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe - 139.146
  40. [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2 - 134.919
  41. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Versión con nuevo precio) - 132.247
  42. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat - 126.373
  43. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey - 125.450
  44. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars - 119.330
  45. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! - 116.796
  46. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch - 113.231
  47. [NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 - 96.094
  48. [NSW] Little Nightmares II - 95.018
  49. [NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon - 94.462
  50. [NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens - 92.054
  51. [PS4] Samurai Warriors 5 - 91.348
  52. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 - 90.346
  53. [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon - 85.877
  54. [NS4] The Battle Cats Unite! - 85.395
  55. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies - 84.278
  56. [NSW] Samurai Warriors 5 - 82.104
  57. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - 80.397
  58. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - 80.007
  59. [PS4] Super Robot Wars 30 - 78.531
  60. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - 77.418
  61. [PS5] Resident Evil Village - 74.644
  62. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition - 73.996
  63. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 - 67.977
  64. [PS5] Tales of Arise - 65.292
  65. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch - 64.249
  66. [PS4] Judgment (Versión con nuevo precio) - 63.650
  67. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki - 62.640
  68. [PS4] Far Cry 6 - 57.283
  69. [NSW] Super Bomberman R Smile Collection - 57.189
  70. [PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard - 55.708
  71. [NSW] Mario y Sonic en los Juegos Olímpicos Tokio 2020 - 55.321
  72. [NSW] Apex Legends - 54.816
  73. [NSW] Pokemon Espada / Escudo + Pase de Expansión - 54.178
  74. [PS4] FIFA 22 - 54.074
  75. [NSW] FIFA 22 Legacy Edition - 51.764
  76. [NSW] Family Trainer - 50.264
  77. [NSW] Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack - 48.221
  78. [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack - 47.899
  79. [NSW] Densha de Go! Hashiro Yamanote Line - 45.331
  80. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Versión a bajo precio) - 45.279
  81. [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - 44.204
  82. [NSW] Splatoon 2 + Expansión Octo - 44.127
  83. [PS5] Lost Judgment - 42.743
  84. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King - 42.389
  85. [PS4] Battlefield 2042 - 40.707
  86. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI S - 40.003
  87. [NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R - 39.383
  88. [PS4] Scarlet Nexus - 38.916
  89. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - 37.425
  90. [NSW] Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water - 37.274
  91. [NSW] Derby Stallion - 36.702
  92. [NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition - 36.952
  93. [PS4] Biomutant - 35.948
  94. [NSW] FIFA 21 Legacy Edition - 35.414
  95. [PS4] Little Nightmares II - 35.271
  96. [PS4] Minecraft Starter Collection - 34.389
  97. [NSW] Danganronpa Decadence - 34.229
  98. [NSW] Moshikashite? Obake no Shatekiya for Nintendo Switch - 34,089
  99. [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 34.016
  100. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - 34.012

