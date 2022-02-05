¿Cuáles fueron los 100 videojuegos más vendidos en Japón durante el 2021?

Si bien ya acabó hace más de un mes el 2021, aún hay tiempo para poder conocer cuáles fueron los videojuegos que tuvieron más éxito durante el año pasado, sobre todo en los países que tienen una gran cantidad de jugadores y presentan como costumbre consumir los diversos títulos que recién se estrenan en su momento.

Dicho esto, para nadie es un secreto que Japón, junto a China y Estados Unidos, es de las naciones con mayor movimiento en la industria gamer, por lo que siempre resulta importante saber qué prefiere la comunidad en esta parte del mundo.

El bloque nipón se ha caracterizado por entregarnos sagas históricas como Persona, Zelda, Metroid, Pokémon y, obviamente, Super Mario Bros. Sin embargo, en los últimos tiempos hay otras entregas que han logrado predominar frente a los demás y ganarse un puesto entre los mejores. En esta nota repasaremos cuáles son esos títulos que lograron entrar en el top 100 de ventas durante los pasados 12 meses en el país asiático.

Los juegos que son propiedad de Nintendo Switch serán representados con las siglas NSW, mientras que las de PlayStation serán con PS.

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise - 2 350 693

[NSW] Pokemon Diamante Brillante / Perla Reluciente - 2 313 115

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! - 1 266 477

[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury - 971.418

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure - 904.685

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 815.174

[NSW] Minecraft - 708.670

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 704.134

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars - 628.538

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 610.964

[NSW] Pokemon Espada / Escudo - 381.848

[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - 352.133

[NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town - 318.331

[NSW] New Pokemon Snap - 312.931

[NSW] Super Mario Party - 306.590

[NSW] Splatoon 2 - 305.016

[NSW] Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - 278.747

[NSW] Miitopia - 274.912

[NSW] Game Builder Garage - 274.221

[NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2 - 242.876

[NSW] eBaseball Professional Yakyuu Spirits 2021: Grand Slam - 223.833

[PS4] Tales of Arise - 220.122

[PS4] Resident Evil Village - 206.312

[NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi - 199.646

[NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush - 198.426

[NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V - 192.518

[NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! - 187.423

[NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 181.037

[PS4] NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... - 175.792

[PS4] Lost Judgment - 163.607

[NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain - 155.023

[PS4] Guardianes de la Noche Kimetsu no Yaiba: Las Crónicas de Hinokami - 150.056

[NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 145.871

[NSW] Bravely Default II - 144.614

[NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! - 142.161

[NSW] Rune Factory 5 - 140.391

[NSW] Metroid Dread - 140.330

[NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 - 139.980

[NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe - 139.146

[NSW] Fitness Boxing 2 - 134.919

[NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Versión con nuevo precio) - 132.247

[NSW] Human: Fall Flat - 126.373

[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey - 125.450

[NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars - 119.330

[NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! - 116.796

[NSW] Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch - 113.231

[NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 - 96.094

[NSW] Little Nightmares II - 95.018

[NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon - 94.462

[NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens - 92.054

[PS4] Samurai Warriors 5 - 91.348

[NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 - 90.346

[PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon - 85.877

[NS4] The Battle Cats Unite! - 85.395

[NSW] Kirby Star Allies - 84.278

[NSW] Samurai Warriors 5 - 82.104

[NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - 80.397

[NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - 80.007

[PS4] Super Robot Wars 30 - 78.531

[NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - 77.418

[PS5] Resident Evil Village - 74.644

[NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition - 73.996

[NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 - 67.977

[PS5] Tales of Arise - 65.292

[NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch - 64.249

[PS4] Judgment (Versión con nuevo precio) - 63.650

[PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki - 62.640

[PS4] Far Cry 6 - 57.283

[NSW] Super Bomberman R Smile Collection - 57.189

[PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard - 55.708

[NSW] Mario y Sonic en los Juegos Olímpicos Tokio 2020 - 55.321

[NSW] Apex Legends - 54.816

[NSW] Pokemon Espada / Escudo + Pase de Expansión - 54.178

[PS4] FIFA 22 - 54.074

[NSW] FIFA 22 Legacy Edition - 51.764

[NSW] Family Trainer - 50.264

[NSW] Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack - 48.221

[NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack - 47.899

[NSW] Densha de Go! Hashiro Yamanote Line - 45.331

[PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Versión a bajo precio) - 45.279

[NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - 44.204

[NSW] Splatoon 2 + Expansión Octo - 44.127

[PS5] Lost Judgment - 42.743

[NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King - 42.389

[PS4] Battlefield 2042 - 40.707

[PS4] Dragon Quest XI S - 40.003

[NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R - 39.383

[PS4] Scarlet Nexus - 38.916

[NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - 37.425

[NSW] Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water - 37.274

[NSW] Derby Stallion - 36.702

[NSW] Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition - 36.952

[PS4] Biomutant - 35.948

[NSW] FIFA 21 Legacy Edition - 35.414

[PS4] Little Nightmares II - 35.271

[PS4] Minecraft Starter Collection - 34.389

[NSW] Danganronpa Decadence - 34.229

[NSW] Moshikashite? Obake no Shatekiya for Nintendo Switch - 34,089

[PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 34.016