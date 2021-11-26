Golden Joystick Awards 2021: conoce aquí todos los videojuegos ganadores
En esta edición, la organización creó dos categorías extras para conmemorar los 50 años de la historia de los videojuegos.
Si bien aún falta el The Game Awards 2021, la gala más importante de cada año en el ámbito gamer, los Golden Joystick Awards acaban de celebrar su 39º edición dando un vistazo de los mejores videojuegos de este año 2021. Para esta ocasión, hubo una gran colección de títulos que disputaron el reinado en cada categoría, sin embargo, habían premios que ya tenían su favorito respectivo.
Para esta edición, se consideraron los juegos de PC, celular, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo y plataformas online, por lo que la competencia por cada galardón era bastante disputada. En esta nota conocerás todos los ganadores de los Golden Joystick Awards 2021:
Mejor narrativa
- Life is Strange: True Colours (GANADOR)
- Psychonauts 2
- Wildermyth
- 12 Minutes
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Tales of Arise
Mejor juego multijugador
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two (GANADOR)
- Chivalry 2
- Back 4 Blood
- Valheim
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
Mejor diseño visual
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (GANADOR)
- Psychonauts 2
- The Artful Escape
- Little Nightmares 2
- Hitman 3
- Genesis Noir
Mejor juego indie
- Death’s Door (GANADOR)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Old World
- Wildermyth
- Bonfire Peaks
- Sable
Mejor estudio del año
- Io Interactive
- Arkane
- Housemarque
- Double Fine
- Capcom (GANADOR)
- Draknek & Friends
Mejor expansión
- Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island (GANADOR)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
- Sims 4: Cottage Living
- Super Mario: Bowser’s Fury
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2
Mobile Game of the Year
- Clap Hanz Golf
- Fantasian
- Overboard!
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Cozy Grove
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (GANADOR)
Mejor audio
- Returnal
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Sable
- Little Nightmares 2
- Resident Evil Village (GANADOR)
- The Artful Escape
Mejor actuación
- Jason Kelley - Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Erika Mori - Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors
- Maggie Robertson, Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village (GANADOR)
- Ozioma Akagha - Julianna Blake, Deathloop
- Jennifer Hale - Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
- Elijah Wood - Gristol/Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2
Mejor comunidad
- Final Fantasy 14 (GANADOR)
- No Man’s Sky
- Dreams
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Destiny 2
- Magic: The Gathering Arena
PC Game of the Year
- Wildermyth
- Chivalry 2
- Old World
- Hitman 3 (GANADOR)
- Pathfinder
- The Forgotten City
PlayStation Game of the Year
- Returnal
- Deathloop
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil: Village (GANADOR)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Kena: Bridge Of Spirits
Nintendo Game of the Year
- New Pokemon Snap
- Neo: The World Ends with You
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Bravely Default 2
- WarioWare: Get It Together
- Metroid Dread (GANADOR)
Xbox Game of the Year
- Lost Judgment
- The Ascent
- Psychonauts 2 (GANADOR)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Artful Escape
- 12 Minutes
Mejor hardware de videojuegos
- PS5 (GANADOR)
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series S
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- Nintendo Switch OLED
- WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD
Mejor juego en activo
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy 14 (GANADOR)
- Destiny 2
- GTA Online
- Genshin Impact
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Rocket League
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Juego más esperado
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Halo Infinite
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- GTA V: Enhanced Edition
- Skate 4
- Elden Ring (GANADOR)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Starfield
- Gotham Knights
Juego del año (GOTY)
- Deathloop
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village (GANADOR)
- Ratchet and Clank
- Wildermyth
- Hitman 3
- The Forgotten City
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition