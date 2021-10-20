Golden Joystick Awards 2021: fecha, dónde ver, nominados y cómo votar por tu juego favorito

Ya queda poco para que culmine el 2021. A lo largo de este año hemos recibido varios lanzamientos importantes para las consolas de PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo y PC, los cuales han sido nominados a los Golden Joystick Awards, ceremonia de premiación que se realizará en el mes de noviembre.

Este año se llevará a cabo la edición 39 de los Golden Joystick Awards, evento que ya inició el proceso de votación para elegir cuál será el juego del año en las principales consolas, así como revelar cuáles son los lanzamientos más esperados para estas plataformas.

Golden Joystick Awards 2021: fecha

Desde la página principal de la organización se menciona que los Golden Joystick Awards 2021 se celebrarán el próximo martes 23 de noviembre. La gala se realizará únicamente en formato digital y su transmisión será a través de las principales plataformas.

¿Cómo votar por tu juego favorito en los Golden Joystick Awards 2021?

Para votar por el videojuego de tu preferencia tienes que ingresar a este enlace y hacer clic en start voting. No será necesario que te registres. Además, puedes elegir en cada una de las 19 categorías. No olvides presionar en el botón submit my votes al final o no contará.

Golden Joystick Awards 2021: categorías y videojuegos nominados

Los organizadores de la ceremonia de premiación señalaron que se tomaron en cuenta aquellos videojuegos que salieron a la venta a partir del 20 de noviembre de 2020, el último día de la última edición. Entre los juegos nominados al GOTY están Resident Evil, Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Metroid Dread y más.

Mejor narrativa

Life is Strange: True Colours

Psychonauts 2

Wildermyth

12 Minutes

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Tales of Arise.

Mejor juego multijugador

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Chivalry 2

Back 4 Blood

Valheim

Naraka: Bladepoint.

Mejor diseño visual

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Psychonauts 2

The Artful Escape

Little Nightmares 2

Hitman 3

Genesis Noir.

Mejor juego indie

Death’s Door

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Old World

Wildermyth

Bonfire Peaks

Sable.

Mejor estudio del año

Io Interactive

Arkane

Housemarque

Double Fine

Capcom

Draknek & Friends.

Mejor expansión

Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

Sims 4: Cottage Living

Super Mario: Bowser’s Fury

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2.

Mobile game of the year

Clap Hanz Golf

Fantasian

Overboard!

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Cozy Grove

League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Mejor audio

Returnal

Jett: The Far Shore

Sable

Little Nightmares 2

Resident Evil Village

The Artful Escape

Mejor actuación

Jason Kelley - Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Erika Mori - Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors

Maggie Robertson - Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha - Julianna Blake, Deathloop

Jennifer Hale - Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Elijah Wood - Gristol y Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2.

Mejor comunidad

Final Fantasy 14

No Man’s Sky

Dreams

Monster Hunter Rise

Destiny 2

Magic: The Gathering Arena.

PC game of the year

Wildermyth

Chivalry 2

Old World

Hitman 3

Pathfinder

The Forgotten City.

PlayStation game of the year

Returnal

Deathloop

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil: Village

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits.

Nintendo game of the year

New Pokemon Snap

Neo: The World Ends with You

Monster Hunter Rise

Bravely Default 2

WarioWare: Get It Together

Metroid Dread.

Xbox game of the year

Lost Judgment

The Ascent

Psychonauts 2

Microsoft Flight Simulator

The Artful Escape

12 Minutes.

Mejor hardware de videojuegos

PS5

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Nintendo Switch OLED

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD.

Mejor juego en activo

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy 14

Destiny 2

GTA Online

Genshin Impact

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Rocket League

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Juego más esperado

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Halo Infinite

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

GTA V: Enhanced Edition

Skate 4

Elden Ring

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Starfield

Gotham Knights.

Juego del año (GOTY)