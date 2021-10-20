Golden Joystick Awards 2021: fecha, dónde ver, nominados y cómo votar por tu juego favorito
Sé parte de uno de las ceremonias de premiación más importantes de la industria de los videojuegos. Conoce cuáles son los títulos nominados a juego del año.
Ya queda poco para que culmine el 2021. A lo largo de este año hemos recibido varios lanzamientos importantes para las consolas de PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo y PC, los cuales han sido nominados a los Golden Joystick Awards, ceremonia de premiación que se realizará en el mes de noviembre.
Este año se llevará a cabo la edición 39 de los Golden Joystick Awards, evento que ya inició el proceso de votación para elegir cuál será el juego del año en las principales consolas, así como revelar cuáles son los lanzamientos más esperados para estas plataformas.
PUEDES VER ¿Sabes cómo y dónde canjear diamantes y recompensas en Garena Free Fire? Códigos 2021 para hoy, 20 de octubre
Golden Joystick Awards 2021: fecha
Desde la página principal de la organización se menciona que los Golden Joystick Awards 2021 se celebrarán el próximo martes 23 de noviembre. La gala se realizará únicamente en formato digital y su transmisión será a través de las principales plataformas.
¿Cómo votar por tu juego favorito en los Golden Joystick Awards 2021?
Para votar por el videojuego de tu preferencia tienes que ingresar a este enlace y hacer clic en start voting. No será necesario que te registres. Además, puedes elegir en cada una de las 19 categorías. No olvides presionar en el botón submit my votes al final o no contará.
Golden Joystick Awards 2021: categorías y videojuegos nominados
Los organizadores de la ceremonia de premiación señalaron que se tomaron en cuenta aquellos videojuegos que salieron a la venta a partir del 20 de noviembre de 2020, el último día de la última edición. Entre los juegos nominados al GOTY están Resident Evil, Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Metroid Dread y más.
PUEDES VER God of War en Steam y Epic Games Store: fecha de lanzamiento, precio y requisitos para PC
Mejor narrativa
- Life is Strange: True Colours
- Psychonauts 2
- Wildermyth
- 12 Minutes
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Tales of Arise.
Mejor juego multijugador
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Chivalry 2
- Back 4 Blood
- Valheim
- Naraka: Bladepoint.
Mejor diseño visual
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Psychonauts 2
- The Artful Escape
- Little Nightmares 2
- Hitman 3
- Genesis Noir.
PUEDES VER Dota 2: los nuevos fichajes de Thunder Predator para clasificar al próximo The International
Mejor juego indie
- Death’s Door
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Old World
- Wildermyth
- Bonfire Peaks
- Sable.
Mejor estudio del año
- Io Interactive
- Arkane
- Housemarque
- Double Fine
- Capcom
- Draknek & Friends.
Mejor expansión
- Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Episode Intermission
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
- Sims 4: Cottage Living
- Super Mario: Bowser’s Fury
- DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2.
PUEDES VER Nintendo Switch: ¿qué videojuegos faltan por estrenar en la consola este 2021?
Mobile game of the year
- Clap Hanz Golf
- Fantasian
- Overboard!
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Cozy Grove
- League of Legends: Wild Rift.
Mejor audio
- Returnal
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Sable
- Little Nightmares 2
- Resident Evil Village
- The Artful Escape
Mejor actuación
- Jason Kelley - Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Erika Mori - Alex Chen, LiS: True Colors
- Maggie Robertson - Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha - Julianna Blake, Deathloop
- Jennifer Hale - Rivet, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
- Elijah Wood - Gristol y Nick the Post Guy, Pschonauts 2.
Mejor comunidad
- Final Fantasy 14
- No Man’s Sky
- Dreams
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Destiny 2
- Magic: The Gathering Arena.
PC game of the year
- Wildermyth
- Chivalry 2
- Old World
- Hitman 3
- Pathfinder
- The Forgotten City.
PlayStation game of the year
- Returnal
- Deathloop
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil: Village
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Kena: Bridge Of Spirits.
Nintendo game of the year
- New Pokemon Snap
- Neo: The World Ends with You
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Bravely Default 2
- WarioWare: Get It Together
- Metroid Dread.
Xbox game of the year
- Lost Judgment
- The Ascent
- Psychonauts 2
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Artful Escape
- 12 Minutes.
Mejor hardware de videojuegos
- PS5
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series S
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- Nintendo Switch OLED
- WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD.
Mejor juego en activo
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy 14
- Destiny 2
- GTA Online
- Genshin Impact
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Rocket League
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
Juego más esperado
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Halo Infinite
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- GTA V: Enhanced Edition
- Skate 4
- Elden Ring
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Starfield
- Gotham Knights.
Juego del año (GOTY)
- Deathloop
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
- Ratchet and Clank
- Wildermyth
- Hitman 3
- The Forgotten City
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition.