Pokémon GO: pokémon inspirado en las Líneas de Nazca que no se puede capturar en el Perú

Sigilyph Origins:



Sigilyph is based on the Nazca Lines -- 1000+ meter geoglyphs formed in Peru between 500BC and 500AD, likely created to be seen by gods in the sky. The Nazca Bird is in the Nazca Desert, which is why in Gen 5, Sigilyph can only be found in the Desert Resort. pic.twitter.com/2DtzBNHRqD