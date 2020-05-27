The Last of Us Part II EN VIVO | The Last of Us Part II es el próximo estreno importante que recibirá la consola PS4. Este videojuego desarrollado por Naughty Dog protagonizará el nuevo State of Play de PlayStation y aquí te contamos los horarios por países para ser testigo del streaming que se transmitirá desde YouTube y Twitch.

Se estima que la transmisión EN VIVO del State of Play de The Last of Us Part II durará 25 minutos, en los que Neil Druckmann, director del videojuego, mostrará más detalles del esperado videojuego exclusivo de PS4 que llegará a la consola el próximo 19 de junio.

Dónde ver el State of Play de The Last of Us Part II EN VIVO

Desde la cuenta de Naughty Dog en Twitter, se indicó que el State of Play de The Last of Us Part II está programado para este miércoles 27 de mayo del 2020. El streaming EN VIVO se podrá ver desde el canal de PlayStation en YouTube y Twitch.

Para Latinoamérica, la transmisión EN VIVO del State of Play de The Last of Us Part II iniciará a las 3.00 p. m., mientras que en el huso horario del Pacífico esta empezará a la 1.00 p. m. Repasa aquí a qué hora podrás verlo en tu país.

¿Qué se sabe de The Last of Us Part II?

The Last of Us Part II se desarrollará cinco años después de lo sucedido en la primera entrega. Ellie, quien será la protagonista de este videojuego, ya tiene 19 años y vive en una comunidad refugio seguro en el condado de Jackson, Wyoming, a la que llegaron en el primer título.

Según se deja ver en la PlayStation Store, The Last of Us Part II ocupará 100 GB de la memoria de tu PS4 en su versión digital, mientras que en la física el título llegará en dos discos. Asimismo, Naughty Dog ha descartado el lanzamiento de una demo del videojuego, por el momento.