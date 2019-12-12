The Game Awards 2019 EN VIVO. La gala más grande de videojuegos en el año regresa para su última edición en la década. Sigue aquí la ceremonia en directo por live stream online por Twitch, YouTube y hasta Facebook. Conoce a los nominados a todas las categorías y el horario de la transmisión en tu país para conocer al mejor juego del año.

The Game Awards 2019 arranca esta noche bajo la producción y conducción del conocido periodista Geoff Keighley quien, entre otras cosas, ha asegurado un mínimo de 10 nuevos anuncios de videojuegos para la gala, además de las ya tradicionales premiaciones en las 29 categorías, incluido el ya famoso 'GOTY’, el mejor juego del año 2019, al que podrás seguir aquí EN VIVO.

PUEDES VER The Game Awards 2019 te dejará jugar esta docena de videojuegos gratis en Steam [FOTOS]

The Game Awards 2019 presentará 29 categorías, con 6 enfocadas en los esports y el resto para videojuegos. Además, se anunciarán novedades sobre títulos ya revelados anteriormente como Half-Life: Alyx, Ghost of Tsushima, Ori and the Will of the Wisps y más.

The Game Awards 2019 EN VIVO ONLINE

Sigue aquí la transmisión EN VIVO por live stream online de The Game Awards 2019 por Twitch, Youtube y Facebook:

YouTube

Twitch

The Game Awards horario y duración

The Game Awards 2019 repetiría el formato de todos los años y se alargaría por un aproximado de 3 horas. El horario local (Perú, GMT-5) para el inicio de la ceremonia es a las 8:30 p.m, en México, la hora de comienzo será a las 7:30 p.m, en España (hora peninsular) será a las 2:30 a.m, mientras que en Argentina arrancará a las 10:30 p.m. En la costa oeste de Estados Unidos, los TGA 2019 iniciarán a las 5:30 p.m siendo el horario más temprano para América.

Estos son los horarios para ver The Game Awards 2019 en Perú, España, México, Argentina, Colombia y demás países de Latinoamérica.

Perú: 12 de diciembre a las 20:30 horas.

México (Ciudad de México): 12 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas.

España (horario peninsular): 13 de diciembre a las 2:30 horas.

Argentina: 12 de diciembre a las 22:30 horas.

Colombia: 12 de diciembre a las 20:30 horas.

Estados Unidos (PST) 12 de diciembre a las 17.30 horas.

Costa Rica: 12 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas.

El Salvador: 12 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas.

Honduras: 12 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas.

Guatemala: 12 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas.

Nicaragua: 12 de diciembre a las 19:30 horas.

Ecuador: 12 de diciembre a las 20:30 horas.

Chile: 12 de diciembre a las 22:30 horas.

Paraguay: 12 de diciembre a las 22:30 horas.

Uruguay: 12 de diciembre a las 22:30 horas.

Bolivia: 12 de diciembre a las 21:30 horas.

República Dominicana: 12 de diciembre a las 21:30 horas.

Venezuela: 12 de diciembre a las 21:30 horas.

Estados Unidos (EST) 12 de diciembre a las 20.30 horas.

Cuánto dura The Game Awards 2019

Esta es una pregunta importante, prueba de ello es que la frase “how long do the game awards last” lidera las búsquedas en el mundo. La duración de The Game Awards 2019 se estima en tres horas. Aun así, nada descarta que pueda extenderse un poco más que las ediciones previas como TGA 2018, debido a nuevos anuncios como los referentes a The Game Festival.

The Game Awards 2019: todos los nominados

Como señalábamos líneas arriba, The Game Awards 2019 presentará hasta 29 categorías cada una con entre 4 a 6 nominados. Estas incluyen premiaciones debutantes en esta edición y las tradicionales como juego del año (GOTY) y el mejor juego de distintos géneros.

The Game Awards 2019: Juego del año

Por supuesto el plato de fondo en toda gala de TGA, es el juego del año, y en The Game Awards 2019 esta no ha sido la excepción.

Control (Remedy, 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software, Activision)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco, Nintendo)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment, Private Division)

Aquí te dejamos la lista de todos los nominados a las demás categorías de The Game Awards 2019:

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor dirección

Control (Remedy, 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software, Activision)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital, Annapurna)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor narrativa

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo Studio, Focus Home)

Control (Remedy, 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment, Private Division)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor dirección artística

Control (Remedy, 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gris (Nomada Studio, Devolver Digital)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo, Annapurna)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software, Activision)

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo, Nintendo)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor banda sonora

Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games, Nintendo)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo, Annapurna)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor sonido

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward, Activision)

Control (Remedy, 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gears 5 (The Coalition, Xbox Game Studios)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software, Activision)

PUEDES VER The Game Awards 2019 no mostrará Resident Evil 3 Remake según organizador del evento

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor actuación

Ashly Burch como Parvati Holcomb (The Outer Worlds)

Courtney Hope como Jesse Faden (Control)

Laura Bailey como Kait Diaz (Gears 5)

Mads Mikkelsen como Cliff (Death Stranding)

Matthew Porretta como Dr. Casper Darling (Control)

Norman Reedus como Sam Porter Bridges (Death Stranding)

The Game Awards 2019: Juego con mayor impacto

Concrete Genie (PixelOpus, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

GRIS (Nomada Studio, Devolver Digital)

Kind Words (Popcannibal)

Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod, Square Enix)

Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games, EA)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor indie

Baba is You (Hempuli)

Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)

Katana Zero (Askiisoft, Devolver Digital)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital, Annapurna)

Untitled Goose Game (House House, Panic)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor estreno indie

ZA / UM por Disco Elysium

Nomada Studio por GRIS

Deadtoast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro

Mobius Digital por Outer Wilds

Mega Crit por Slay the Spire

House House por Untitled Goose Game

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor juego para móviles

Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios, Activision)

Grindstone (Capybara Games)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo, Annapurna)

Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)

What the Golf? (Tribland)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor juego de realidad virtual/realidad aumentada

Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games, Oculus Studios)

Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor juego aún en actividad

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment, EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisft Montreal, Ubisoft)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor juego multijugador

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment, EA)

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software, 2K Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward, Activision)

Tetris 99 (Arika, Nintendo)

The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor juego de acción

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment, EA)

Astral Chain (PlatinumGames, Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward, Activision)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Gears 5 (The Coalition, Xbox Game Studios)

Metro Exodus (4A Games, Deep Silver)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor juego de acción y aventuras

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software, 2K Games)

Control (Remedy, 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo, Nintendo)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software, Activision)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor juego RPG

Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment, Private Division)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor juego de lucha

Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo)

Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft, Bandai Namco)

Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm Studios, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Samurai Shodown (SNK, Athlon)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco, Nintendo)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor juego familiar

Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games, Nintendo)

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD, Nintendo)

Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD, Nintendo)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco, Nintendo)

Yoshi's Crafted World (Good-Feel, Nintendo)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor juego de estrategia

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios, Paradox)

Anno 1800 (Blue Byte, Ubisoft)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems, Nintendo)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly, SEGA)

Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment, Kalypso Media)

Wargroove (Chucklefish)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor juego de deportes o conducción

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox, Activision)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)

F1 2019 (Codemasters)

FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

PES 2020 (PES Productions, Konami)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor juego con apoyo de la comunidad

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment, EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisft Montreal, Ubisoft)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor juego de eSports

CS: GO (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor jugador de eSports

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)

Luka "Perkz" Perkovic (G2 eSports, League of Legends)

Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev

Jay "Sinatraa" Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor equipo de eSports

Astralis (CS: GO)

G2 eSports (League of Legends)

OG (DOTA 2)

San Francisco Shock (OWL)

Team Liquid (CS: GO)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor entrenador de eSports

Eric "Adren" Hoag (Team Liquid, CS: GO)

Nu-Ri "Cain" Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)

Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann (G2 eSports, League of Legends)

Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-Gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Titouan "Sockshka" Meloz (OG, DOTA 2)

Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (Astralis, CS: GO)

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor evento de eSports

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor presentador de eSports

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Paul "Redeye" Chaloner

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang

The Game Awards 2019: Mejor creador de contenido del año

"Courage" Jack Dunlop

"Dr. Lupo" Benjamin Lupo

"Ewok" Soleil Wheeler

"Grefg" David Martínez

“Shroud” Michael Grzesiek

Los videojuegos con más nominaciones en The Game Awards 2019 son Death Stranding con 9, Control con 8, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice con 5 y Apex Legends, Disco Elysium, The Outer Worlds y Resident Evil 2, cada uno con 4 nominaciones.

The Game Awards 2019: votar por tu juego favorito

El sistema de votación aún está activo en The Game Awards 2019 y tienes exactamente hasta bien empezado el evento para apoyar a tu juego favorito en alguna categoría. Para votar, solo basta con ingresar a este enlace y encontrar a tu juego favorito, o también puedes buscar ‘TGA Vote’ en algún motor de búsqueda como Google para encontrar rápidamente el enlace.

Juegos confirmados y rumores para The Game Awards 2019

Entre los juegos confirmados para aparecer en The Game Awards 2019 se encuentran: Gears Tactic, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Half-Life: Alyx, Ghost of Tsushima. Además, 10 nuevos videojuegos, incluido SkateBIRD podrán jugarse en un demo que durará 48 horas, a través de Steam, gracias al nuevo concepto de Keighley, llamado The Game Festival.

Aun así, The Game Awards 2019 puede guardar todavía muchas sorpresas bajo la manga, sobre todo el recientemente anunciado Resident Evil 3 Remake con más detalles, a pesar de que el propio Keighley haya desmentido cualquier coordinación con Capcom (algo que terminó siendo cierto tras anunciarse el juego en State of Play). Otros títulos que suenan con fuerza por sus posibles anuncios son el nuevo Crash Bandicoot Worlds.

Qué es The Game Awards

The Game Awards son probablemente la más grande de premiación en la industria, siendo nombrados como ‘los óscar de los videojuegos’ por The New York Times. En palabras de su creador, Geoff Keighley, se trata de una ceremonia hecha ‘para honrar y celebrar el esfuerzo de todos los desarrolladores y reconocerles su esfuerzo’. La gala se realiza desde el 2014 con ese nombre, y anteriormente desde 2003 bajo Spike VGA. TGA 2019 es la sexta edición bajo el formato actual.

Green Day y Chvrches en The Game Awards 2019: presentaciones en vivo

La gala de TGA contará este año con presentaciones musicales en vivo. Confirmados están las bandas Chvrches y Green Day que aparecerán en algún momento durante las tres horas de ceremonia de The Game Awards 2019.

The Game Awards 2019: Green Day