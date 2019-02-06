PS4: PlayStation Store anuncia descuentos de hasta 85 % en juegos de Ubisoft

PlayStation Network Store inició una oferta exclusiva donde ofrece descuentos de hasta 85% en títulos de Ubisoft para todos los usuarios de PS4.
Una nueva oportunidad de ampliar tu biblioteca de vidoejuegos ha llegado, ya que desde PlayStation Network Store se anunció una oferta exclusiva en títulos de Ubisoft con descuentos de hasta 85 % en estos títulos de PS4.
Ubisoft es la casa desarrolladora de la famosa saga Assassin’s Creed, en donde su reciente entrega, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, también está siendo ofertada al igual que títulos como Far Cry, Tom Clancy, Jack el Destripador, entre otros.
Por otro lado, esta promoción de PlayStation Network Store cuenta con dos tipos de descuentos, ya que los usuarios que están suscritos al servicio de PlayStation Plus obtendrán una bonificación de 10 % extra en todos los títulos que vayan a adquirir.
Estas ofertas son habilitadas en todos los stores del mundo; sin embargo, la mayoría de usuarios tiene sus cuentas de PlayStation Network en Estados Unidos debido a que los títulos son más baratos. Es por eso que te mostramos la lista de juegos de Ubisoft con los precios de esta región.
|Juegos de Ubisoft
|Descuento
|Precio
|Descuento con PlayStation Plus
|Precio
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy
|56%
|$10.99
|66%
|$8.49
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
|56%
|$4.39
|66%
|$3.39
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
|56%
|$4.39
|66%
|$3.39
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
|56%
|$4.39
|66%
|$3.39
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Legacy of the First Blade
|25%
|$18.74
|35%
|$16.24
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass
|25%
|$29.99
|35%
|$25.99
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
|40%
|$17.99
|50%
|$14.99
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|57%
|$38.69
|67%
|$29.69
|Assassin’s Creed® IV Black Flag™
|60%
|$11.99
|70%
|$8.99
|Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey
|40%
|$35.99
|50%
|$29.99
|Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Deluxe Edition
|40%
|$47.99
|55%
|$35.99
|Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Gold Edition
|40%
|$59.99
|60%
|$39.99
|Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Ultimate Edition
|40%
|$71.99
|60%
|$47.99
|Assassin’s Creed® Origins
|57%
|$25.79
|67%
|$19.79
|Assassin’s Creed® Origins – Deluxe Pack
|30%
|$6.99
|40%
|$5.99
|Assassin’s Creed® Origins – Extra-Large Helix Credits Pack
|30%
|$34.99
|40%
|$29.99
|Assassin’s Creed® Origins – The Curse of the Pharaohs
|40%
|$11.99
|50%
|$9.99
|Assassin’s Creed® Origins – The Hidden Ones
|40%
|$5.99
|50%
|$4.99
|Assassin’s Creed® Origins Deluxe Edition
|57%
|$30.09
|67%
|$23.09
|Assassin’s Creed® Origins Gold Edition
|57%
|$42.99
|67%
|$32.99
|Assassin’s Creed® Origins Season Pass
|40%
|$23.99
|50%
|$19.99
|Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate
|65%
|$17.49
|75%
|$12.49
|Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate – Helix Credit Extra-Large Pack
|40%
|$29.99
|50%
|$24.99
|Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate – Season Pass
|50%
|$14.99
|60%
|$11.99
|Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate – The Dreadful Crimes
|30%
|$3.49
|40%
|$2.99
|Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate Gold Edition
|60%
|$27.99
|70%
|$20.99
|Assassin’s Creed® The Ezio Collection
|70%
|$14.99
|80%
|$9.99
|Assassin’s Creed® Unity
|50%
|$14.99
|60%
|$11.99
|Assassin’s Creed® Unity – Helix Credits (Extra Large Pack)
|40%
|$29.99
|50%
|$24.99
|Assassin’s Creed® Unity – Secrets of the Revolution
|50%
|$3.49
|60%
|$2.79
|Assassin’s Creed®IV Black Flag™ Gold Edition
|60%
|$19.99
|70%
|$14.99
|Assassin’s Creed®IV Black Flag™ Season Pass
|50%
|$9.99
|60%
|$7.99
|Blade & Bones
|75%
|$3.74
|85%
|$2.24
|FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE
|65%
|$24.49
|75%
|$17.49
|FAR CRY 5
|65%
|$20.99
|75%
|$14.99
|Far Cry 5 Dead Living Zombies DLC
|40%
|$4.79
|50%
|$3.99
|FAR CRY 5 DELUXE EDITION
|65%
|$24.49
|75%
|$17.49
|FAR CRY 5 GOLD EDITION
|55%
|$40.49
|66%
|$30.59
|Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack
|70%
|$2.09
|80%
|$1.39
|Far Cry® 3 Classic Edition
|45%
|$16.49
|55%
|$13.49
|Far Cry® 4
|60%
|$15.99
|70%
|$11.99
|Far Cry® 4 – Escape from Durgesh Prison
|60%
|$3.99
|70%
|$2.99
|Far Cry® 4 Gold Edition
|60%
|$23.99
|70%
|$17.99
|Far Cry® 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack
|60%
|$2.99
|70%
|$2.24
|Far Cry® 4 Season Pass
|60%
|$11.99
|70%
|$8.99
|Far Cry® 4 Valley of the Yetis
|60%
|$5.99
|70%
|$4.49
|Far Cry® 5 Deluxe Pack
|40%
|$5.99
|50%
|$4.99
|Far Cry® 5 Hours of Darkness
|40%
|$7.19
|50%
|$5.99
|Far Cry® 5 Lost on Mars
|40%
|$5.99
|50%
|$4.99
|Far Cry® 5 Season Pass
|30%
|$20.99
|40%
|$17.99
|Far Cry® Primal
|70%
|$14.99
|80%
|$9.99
|Far Cry® Primal – Digital Apex Edition
|70%
|$16.49
|80%
|$10.99
|Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Extra Large Pack 11530 Credits
|20%
|$39.99
|30%
|$34.99
|Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Rebellion
|60%
|$1.99
|70%
|$1.49
|Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Narco Road
|60%
|$5.99
|70%
|$4.49
|Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Small Pack 1700 Credits
|20%
|$7.99
|30%
|$6.99
|Jack The Ripper
|40%
|$8.99
|50%
|$7.49
|Streets of London Pack
|40%
|$4.19
|50%
|$3.49
|The Last Maharaja Missions Pack
|40%
|$4.19
|50%
|$3.49
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition
|55%
|$53.99
|65%
|$41.99
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition
|55%
|$35.99
|65%
|$27.99
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Deluxe Pack
|60%
|$3.99
|70%
|$2.99
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Fallen Ghosts
|60%
|$5.99
|70%
|$4.49
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Large Pack 7285 Credits
|20%
|$27.99
|30%
|$24.49
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Medium Pack 3840 Credits
|20%
|$15.99
|30%
|$13.99
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands and Rainbow Six Siege®
|60%
|$39.99
|70%
|$29.99
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Season Pass
|60%
|$15.99
|70%
|$11.99
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Standard Edition
|60%
|$19.99
|70%
|$14.99
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Year 2 Pass
|25%
|$22.49
|35%
|$19.49
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE – TACHANKA BUSHIDO SET
|60%
|$3.19
|70%
|$2.39
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Pulse Bushido Set
|60%
|$3.19
|70%
|$2.39
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE® – BLITZ BUSHIDO SET
|60%
|$3.19
|70%
|$2.39
|TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX® SIEGE
|65%
|$17.49
|75%
|$12.49
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Advanced Edition
|60%
|$23.99
|70%
|$17.99
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Complete Edition
|60%
|$51.99
|70%
|$38.99
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Gold Edition
|60%
|$35.99
|70%
|$26.99
|Tom Clancy’s the Division and Rainbow Six Siege Bundle
|55%
|$31.49
|65%
|$24.49
|Tom Clancy’s The Division® Expansion II: Survival
|60%
|$5.99
|70%
|$4.49
|Tom Clancy’s The Division® Let it Snow Pack
|60%
|$2.79
|70%
|$2.09
|Tom Clancy’s The Division® Parade Pack
|60%
|$2.79
|70%
|$2.09
|Tom Clancy’s The Division™
|70%
|$14.99
|80%
|$9.99
|Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – 1050 Premium Credits Pack
|20%
|$7.99
|30%
|$6.99
|Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – 2400 Premium Credits Pack
|20%
|$15.99
|30%
|$13.99
|Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – 4600 Premium Credits Pack
|20%
|$27.99
|30%
|$24.49
|Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – 7200 Premium Credits Pack
|30%
|$34.99
|40%
|$29.99
|Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – Season Pass
|60%
|$15.99
|70%
|$11.99
|Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Expansion I: Underground
|60%
|$5.99
|70%
|$4.49
|Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Gold Edition
|70%
|$26.99
|80%
|$17.99
|Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Last Stand
|60%
|$5.99
|70%
|$4.49
|Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Streets of New York Outfit Bundle
|60%
|$5.99
|70%
|$4.49
Por otro lado, también te mostramos las ofertas que se encuentran en PlayStation Network Store Perú para que puedas adquirir los juegos de Ubisoft a grandes precios y los disfrutes de una vez en tu PS4. A continuación, te dejamos la lista completa.
|Juegos de Ubisoft
|Descuento
|Precio
|Descuento con PlayStation Plus
|Precio
|60%
|US$ 59. 79
|70%
|US$44.84
|40%
|US$ 82.79
|60%
|US$55.19
|55%
|US$ 62.09
|65%
|US$48.29
|40%
|US$ 68.99
|60%
|US$45.99
|57%
|US$ 49.44
|67%
|US$37.94
|60%
|US$ 45.99
|70%
|US$34.49
|57%
|US$ 44.50
|67%
|US$34.15
|55%
|US$ 46.57
|66%
|US$35.18
|60%
|US$ 41.39
|70%
|US$31.04
|70%
|US$ 31.04
|80%
|US$20.69
|40%
|US$ 55.19
|55%
|US$41.39
|
Edición Gold del año 2 de Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
|55%
|US$ 41.39
|65%
|US$32.19
|57%
|US$ 34.61
|67%
|US$26.56
|60%
|US$ 32.19
|70%
|US$24.14
|65%
|US$ 28.17
|75%
|US$20.12
|55%
|US$ 36.22
|65%
|US$28.17
|65%
|US$ 28.17
|75%
|US$20.12
|40%
|US$ 41.39
|50%
|US$34.49
|57%
|US$ 29.66
|67%
|US$22.76
|60%
|US$ 27.59
|70%
|US$20.69
|65%
|US$ 24.14
|75%
|US$17.24
|60%
|US$ 27.59
|70%
|US$20.69
|70%
|US$ 19.04
|80%
|US$12.69
|60%
|US$ 22.99
|70%
|US$17.24
|30%
|US$ 40.24
|40%
|US$34.49
|65%
|US$ 20.12
|75%
|US$14.37
|70%
|US$ 17.24
|80%
|US$11.49
|40%
|US$ 34.49
|50%
|US$28.74
|40%
|US$ 34.49
|50%
|US$28.74
|70%
|US$ 17.24
|80%
|US$11.49
Esta promoción de Ubisoft, para los usuarios de PlayStation 4, estará disponible en PSN Store desde el 5 de febrero y culminará el próximo 19 de febrero a las 11:00 a.m hora peruana.