PS4: PlayStation Store anuncia descuentos de hasta 85 % en juegos de Ubisoft

Ofertas de Ubisoft para PS4 en PlayStation Network Store
Los descuentos estarán disponibles en las tiendas durante una semana

PlayStation Network Store inició una oferta exclusiva donde ofrece descuentos de hasta 85% en títulos de Ubisoft para todos los usuarios de PS4.

Una nueva oportunidad de ampliar tu biblioteca de vidoejuegos ha llegado, ya que desde PlayStation Network Store se anunció una oferta exclusiva en títulos de Ubisoft con descuentos de hasta 85 % en estos títulos de PS4.

Ubisoft es la casa desarrolladora de la famosa saga Assassin’s Creed, en donde su reciente entrega, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, también está siendo ofertada al igual que títulos como Far Cry, Tom Clancy, Jack el Destripador, entre otros.

Por otro lado, esta promoción de PlayStation Network Store cuenta con dos tipos de descuentos, ya que los usuarios que están suscritos al servicio de PlayStation Plus obtendrán una bonificación de 10 % extra en todos los títulos que vayan a adquirir.

Assasin's Creed

Assassin's Creed

Far Cry 5

Estas ofertas son habilitadas en todos los stores del mundo; sin embargo, la mayoría de usuarios tiene sus cuentas de PlayStation Network en Estados Unidos debido a que los títulos son más baratos. Es por eso que te mostramos la lista de juegos de Ubisoft con los precios de esta región.

Juegos de Ubisoft Descuento Precio Descuento con PlayStation Plus Precio
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy 56% $10.99 66% $8.49
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China 56% $4.39 66% $3.39
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India 56% $4.39 66% $3.39
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia 56% $4.39 66% $3.39
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Legacy of the First Blade 25% $18.74 35% $16.24
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass 25% $29.99 35% $25.99
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered 40% $17.99 50% $14.99
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate 57% $38.69 67% $29.69
Assassin’s Creed® IV Black Flag™ 60% $11.99 70% $8.99
Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey 40% $35.99 50% $29.99
Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Deluxe Edition 40% $47.99 55% $35.99
Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Gold Edition 40% $59.99 60% $39.99
Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Ultimate Edition 40% $71.99 60% $47.99
Assassin’s Creed® Origins 57% $25.79 67% $19.79
Assassin’s Creed® Origins – Deluxe Pack 30% $6.99 40% $5.99
Assassin’s Creed® Origins – Extra-Large Helix Credits Pack 30% $34.99 40% $29.99
Assassin’s Creed® Origins – The Curse of the Pharaohs 40% $11.99 50% $9.99
Assassin’s Creed® Origins – The Hidden Ones 40% $5.99 50% $4.99
Assassin’s Creed® Origins Deluxe Edition 57% $30.09 67% $23.09
Assassin’s Creed® Origins Gold Edition 57% $42.99 67% $32.99
Assassin’s Creed® Origins Season Pass 40% $23.99 50% $19.99
Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate 65% $17.49 75% $12.49
Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate – Helix Credit Extra-Large Pack 40% $29.99 50% $24.99
Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate – Season Pass 50% $14.99 60% $11.99
Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate – The Dreadful Crimes 30% $3.49 40% $2.99
Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate Gold Edition 60% $27.99 70% $20.99
Assassin’s Creed® The Ezio Collection 70% $14.99 80% $9.99
Assassin’s Creed® Unity 50% $14.99 60% $11.99
Assassin’s Creed® Unity – Helix Credits (Extra Large Pack) 40% $29.99 50% $24.99
Assassin’s Creed® Unity – Secrets of the Revolution 50% $3.49 60% $2.79
Assassin’s Creed®IV Black Flag™ Gold Edition 60% $19.99 70% $14.99
Assassin’s Creed®IV Black Flag™ Season Pass 50% $9.99 60% $7.99
Blade & Bones 75% $3.74 85% $2.24
FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE 65% $24.49 75% $17.49
FAR CRY 5 65% $20.99 75% $14.99
Far Cry 5 Dead Living Zombies DLC 40% $4.79 50% $3.99
FAR CRY 5 DELUXE EDITION 65% $24.49 75% $17.49
FAR CRY 5 GOLD EDITION 55% $40.49 66% $30.59
Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack 70% $2.09 80% $1.39
Far Cry® 3 Classic Edition 45% $16.49 55% $13.49
Far Cry® 4 60% $15.99 70% $11.99
Far Cry® 4 – Escape from Durgesh Prison 60% $3.99 70% $2.99
Far Cry® 4 Gold Edition 60% $23.99 70% $17.99
Far Cry® 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack 60% $2.99 70% $2.24
Far Cry® 4 Season Pass 60% $11.99 70% $8.99
Far Cry® 4 Valley of the Yetis 60% $5.99 70% $4.49
Far Cry® 5 Deluxe Pack 40% $5.99 50% $4.99
Far Cry® 5 Hours of Darkness 40% $7.19 50% $5.99
Far Cry® 5 Lost on Mars 40% $5.99 50% $4.99
Far Cry® 5 Season Pass 30% $20.99 40% $17.99
Far Cry® Primal 70% $14.99 80% $9.99
Far Cry® Primal – Digital Apex Edition 70% $16.49 80% $10.99
Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Extra Large Pack 11530 Credits 20% $39.99 30% $34.99
Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Rebellion 60% $1.99 70% $1.49
Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Narco Road 60% $5.99 70% $4.49
Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Small Pack 1700 Credits 20% $7.99 30% $6.99
Jack The Ripper 40% $8.99 50% $7.49
Streets of London Pack 40% $4.19 50% $3.49
The Last Maharaja Missions Pack 40% $4.19 50% $3.49
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition 55% $53.99 65% $41.99
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition 55% $35.99 65% $27.99
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Deluxe Pack 60% $3.99 70% $2.99
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Fallen Ghosts 60% $5.99 70% $4.49
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Large Pack 7285 Credits 20% $27.99 30% $24.49
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Medium Pack 3840 Credits 20% $15.99 30% $13.99
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands and Rainbow Six Siege® 60% $39.99 70% $29.99
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Season Pass 60% $15.99 70% $11.99
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Standard Edition 60% $19.99 70% $14.99
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Year 2 Pass 25% $22.49 35% $19.49
TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE – TACHANKA BUSHIDO SET 60% $3.19 70% $2.39
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Pulse Bushido Set 60% $3.19 70% $2.39
TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE® – BLITZ BUSHIDO SET 60% $3.19 70% $2.39
TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX® SIEGE 65% $17.49 75% $12.49
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Advanced Edition 60% $23.99 70% $17.99
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Complete Edition 60% $51.99 70% $38.99
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Gold Edition 60% $35.99 70% $26.99
Tom Clancy’s the Division and Rainbow Six Siege Bundle 55% $31.49 65% $24.49
Tom Clancy’s The Division® Expansion II: Survival 60% $5.99 70% $4.49
Tom Clancy’s The Division® Let it Snow Pack 60% $2.79 70% $2.09
Tom Clancy’s The Division® Parade Pack 60% $2.79 70% $2.09
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ 70% $14.99 80% $9.99
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – 1050 Premium Credits Pack 20% $7.99 30% $6.99
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – 2400 Premium Credits Pack 20% $15.99 30% $13.99
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – 4600 Premium Credits Pack 20% $27.99 30% $24.49
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – 7200 Premium Credits Pack 30% $34.99 40% $29.99
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ – Season Pass 60% $15.99 70% $11.99
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Expansion I: Underground 60% $5.99 70% $4.49
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Gold Edition 70% $26.99 80% $17.99
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Last Stand 60% $5.99 70% $4.49
Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Streets of New York Outfit Bundle 60% $5.99 70% $4.49

Por otro lado, también te mostramos las ofertas que se encuentran en PlayStation Network Store Perú para que puedas adquirir los juegos de Ubisoft a grandes precios y los disfrutes de una vez en tu PS4. A continuación, te dejamos la lista completa.

Juegos de Ubisoft Descuento Precio Descuento con PlayStation Plus Precio

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Complete Edition

 60% US$ 59. 79 70% US$44.84

Assassin's Creed® Odyssey Edición Ultimate

 40% US$ 82.79 60% US$55.19

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition

 55% US$ 62.09 65% US$48.29

Assassin's Creed® Odyssey Edición Gold

 40% US$ 68.99 60% US$45.99

Assassin’s Creed® Origins Gold Edition

 57% US$ 49.44 67% US$37.94

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands y Rainbow Six Siege®

 60% US$ 45.99 70% US$34.49

Assassin's Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate

 57% US$ 44.50 67% US$34.15

FAR CRY 5 GOLD EDITION

 55% US$ 46.57 66% US$35.18

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Gold Edition

 60% US$ 41.39 70% US$31.04

Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Gold Edition

 70% US$ 31.04 80% US$20.69

Assassin's Creed® Odyssey Edición Deluxe

 40% US$ 55.19 55% US$41.39

Edición Gold del año 2 de Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

 55% US$ 41.39 65% US$32.19

Assassin’s Creed® Origins Deluxe Edition

 57% US$ 34.61 67% US$26.56

Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate Gold Edition

 60% US$ 32.19 70% US$24.14

FAR CRY 5 DELUXE EDITION

 65% US$ 28.17 75% US$20.12

Paquete de Tom Clancy’s The Division y Rainbow Six Siege

 55% US$ 36.22 65% US$28.17

PAQUETE FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL

 65% US$ 28.17 75% US$20.12

Assassin's Creed® Odyssey

 40% US$ 41.39 50% US$34.49

Assassin’s Creed® Origins

 57% US$ 29.66 67% US$22.76

Far Cry® 4 Gold Edition

 60% US$ 27.59 70% US$20.69

FAR CRY 5

 65% US$ 24.14 75% US$17.24

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Advanced Edition

 60% US$ 27.59 70% US$20.69

Far Cry® Primal - Digital Apex Edition

 70% US$ 19.04 80% US$12.69

Assassin’s Creed®IV Black Flag™ Gold Edition

 60% US$ 22.99 70% US$17.24

Assassin’s Creed® Origins - Extra-Large Helix Credits Pack

 30% US$ 40.24 40% US$34.49

Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate

 65% US$ 20.12 75% US$14.37

Assassin’s Creed® The Ezio Collection

 70% US$ 17.24 80% US$11.49

Assassin’s Creed® Unity - Helix Credits (Extra Large Pack)

 40% US$ 34.49 50% US$28.74

Créditos Helix - Pack Extra Grande

 40% US$ 34.49 50% US$28.74

Far Cry® Primal

 70% US$ 17.24 80% US$11.49

Esta promoción de Ubisoft, para los usuarios de PlayStation 4, estará disponible en PSN Store desde el 5 de febrero y culminará el próximo 19 de febrero a las 11:00 a.m hora peruana. 

