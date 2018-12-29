Ofertas de fin de año: GOG ofrece juegos de PC desde 0.99 dólares por el Winter Sale

GOG no podía quedarse atrás con las ofertas de videojuegos por fin de año. Su Winter Sale ofrece hasta un 85% de descuento en juegos para PC.
Los juegos en oferta siguen esperando al mejor postor y por eso te hemos traído otra lista más de ofertas y descuentos para juegos de PC. Esta vez le toca el turno a Good Old Games, actualmente conocido como GOG. Una de las tiendas más populares que también está ofreciendo un gran número de promociones por estas fechas.
El año está por acabar y no podemos dejarte sin conocer todas las ofertas de fin de año que hay en la red. En nuestra completa sección de juegos en oferta, nos quedó pendiente incluir a GOG, la tienda sin DRM más popular de la industria y quizá directa competidora de Steam.
Recuerda que GOG es una tienda sin DRM, es decir, al comprar en su tienda no te impondrán ningún tipo parámetro de derechos digitales, lo cual puede sonar algo confuso, pero dado el enfoque que tiene GOG en juegos populares de antaño y de nuestro infancia, y teniendo en cuenta que muchos de estos son juegos offline y de un solo jugador, GOG no te impondrá nunca algún tipo de traba para disfrutarlos (como códigos de serial y la necesidad de conectarse a internet para disfrutarlos), algún tipo de traba para disfrutarlos.
Sin más preámbulos, te dejamos con una completa lista de videojuegos en oferta dentro de la tienda de GOG. Recuerda que necesitas una cuenta de GOG para poder adquirirlos. Crear una es completamente gratuito y hasta más fácil que en Steam.
Tampoco olvides revisar nuestro apartado general de juegos en oferta, para que puedas enterarte de todas las ofertas en videojuegos que hay en la red sin importar tu plataforma: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC y muchos más juegos con precios increíbles en este enlace.
Aquí, la lista de ofertas en GOG:
|Juego
|precio
|% dcto
|Aragami
|
$2.89
|70%
|Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
|
$3.49
|66%
|Aven Colony
|
$4.29
|75%
|Banished
|
$3.29
|66%
|Bastion
|
$1.79
|75%
|Battle Brothers
|
$8.69
|40%
|BATTLETECH
|
$11.69
|40%
|BATTLETECH - Flashpoint
|
$8.89
|10%
|Beyond Good & Evil™
|
$1.79
|65%
|BioShock™ 2 Remastered
|
$1.99
|74%
|BioShock™ Remastered
|
$1.99
|74%
|Braid
|
$1.49
|79%
|Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
|
$1.09
|75%
|Call of Juarez
|
$0.99
|76%
|Capitalism 2
|
$2.59
|50%
|Cuphead
|
$7.69
|20%
|Darkest Dungeon
|
$4.49
|70%
|Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
|
$4.49
|85%
|Darksiders Warmastered Edition
|
$2.99
|85%
|Dead Cells
|
$9.79
|20%
|Dead Space™
|
$4.99
|75%
|Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
|
$0.79
|77%
|Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
|
$4.69
|75%
|Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
|
$15.29
|35%
|Don't Starve
|
$1.79
|75%
|Doom 3: BFG Edition
|
$4.19
|60%
|Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
|
$4.99
|75%
|Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, The
|
$7.49
|50%
|Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, The
|
$5.59
|50%
|Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
|
$1.59
|69%
|Empire Earth Gold Edition
|
$0.89
|71%
|Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
|
$2.59
|50%
|EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
|
$2.69
|50%
|Fallout
|
$2.49
|75%
|Fallout 2
|
$2.49
|75%
|Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
|
$5.19
|50%
|Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
|
$5.19
|50%
|Far Cry®
|
$2.09
|60%
|Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
|
$2.09
|60%
|Frostpunk
|
$10.09
|33%
|Grandia II Anniversary Edition
|
$9.99
|50%
|Grim Fandango Remastered
|
$2.19
|70%
|Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
|
$7.29
|50%
|Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
|
$1.79
|65%
|Hollow Knight
|$4.79
|34%
|Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
|
$4.69
|80%
|Indiana Jones® and the Emperor's Tomb™
|
$1.19
|66%
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|
$23.29
|40%
|La-Mulana 2
|
$9.79
|20%
|$2.39
|75%
|LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
|
$1.99
|74%
|$1.99
|74%
|$2.29
|75%
|LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
|
$3.29
|65%
|LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
|
$3.29
|65%
|$3.29
|65%
|LEGO® Star Wars™ - The Complete Saga
|
$3.29
|65%
|LEGO® Star Wars™ III - The Clone Wars™
|
$3.29
|65%
|Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
|
$2.19
|85%
|Mafia
|
$9.99
|33%
|Mafia II: Director’s Cut
|
$3.09
|80%
|Mafia III
|
$5.79
|75%
|Mafia III Deluxe Edition
|
$9.69
|75%
|Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
|
$2.49
|75%
|Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
|
$2.49
|75%
|Metro 2033 Redux
|
$5.09
|66%
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|
$5.09
|66%
|Mini Metro
|
$4.99
|50%
|Mirror's Edge™
|
$1.29
|75%
|Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
|
$1.99
|66%
|Myst Masterpiece Edition
|
$1.59
|39%
|No Man's Sky
|
$16.89
|50%
|Obduction ®
|
$7.69
|65%
|Order of Battle: World War II
|
$2.29
|76%
|Outlast 2
|
$5.69
|75%
|Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition
|
$4.89
|30%
|Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
|
$14.99
|40%
|Prison Architect
|
$3.59
|75%
|Project Hospital
|
$9.19
|25%
|Quake: The Offering
|
$2.49
|75%
|Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum
|
$1.49
|75%
|Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
|
$1.09
|65%
|Return to Castle Wolfenstein
|
$1.49
|75%
|Rise of Industry
|
$8.49
|33%
|RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack
|
$2.09
|60%
|Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
|
$12.79
|60%
|Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
|
$9.49
|20%
|Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
|
$5.79
|75%
|Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
|
$1.49
|75%
|SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
|
$4.99
|75%
|Spelunky
|
$1.79
|75%
|SPORE™ Collection
|
$3.59
|75%
|STAR WARS™ - The Force Unleashed™ Ultimate Sith Edition
|
$3.29
|65%
|STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II (Classic, 2005)
|
$2.29
|60%
|STAR WARS™ Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
|
$1.19
|66%
|STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords™
|
$1.99
|66%
|STAR WARS™ Republic Commando
|
$1.99
|66%
|Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ - Jedi Academy™
|
$1.99
|66%
|STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
|
$1.99
|66%
|STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ II
|
$3.29
|65%
|Stardew Valley
|
$7.49
|25%
|Stellaris
|
$4.69
|75%
|Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
|
$12.89
|60%
|Stronghold Crusader HD
|
$1.09
|75%
|Surviving Mars
|
$10.49
|30%
|Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
|
$18.49
|40%
|SWAT 3: Tactical Game of the Year Edition
|
$6.49
|35%
|SWAT 4: Gold Edition
|
$4.99
|50%
|Syberia
|
$1.39
|79%
|Syberia 2
|
$1.39
|79%
|Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
|
$5.09
|70%
|THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GALAXY EDITION
|
$2.39
|75%
|The Universim
|
$11.59
|20%
|The Witcher 2: Assassins Of Kings - Enhanced Edition
|
$2.99
|85%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
|
$9.99
|50%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
|
$10.39
|60%
|The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
|
$1.49
|85%
|Theme Hospital
|
$1.49
|75%
|Thimbleweed Park
|
$5.79
|40%
|Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
|$20.69
|20%
|Tokyo Xanadu eX+
|
$11.39
|60%
|Transport Fever
|
$5.59
|66%
|Ultimate General: Civil War
|
$4.69
|70%
|Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition
|
$1.89
|71%
|Unreal Tournament GOTY
|
$1.29
|71%
|Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
|
$3.79
|75%
|Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
|
$9.49
|50%
|Way of the Samurai 4
|
$7.49
|70%
|World in Conflict: Complete Edition
|
$1.59
|69%
|XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
|
$9.99
|80%
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|
$21.99
|20%