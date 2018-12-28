Steam: Valve revela juegos más vendidos y más jugados del 2018

Repasa aquí todo el 2018 en la plataforma digital de videojuegos más popular: Steam. Los juegos más vendidos y jugados y otros datos revelados por Valve.
Valve, la empresa detrás de Steam, ha revelado más de una completa lista donde detalla cuáles han sido los juegos más vendidos, más jugados, los más populares en realidad virtual, acceso anticipado y más.
En lo mejor del 2018, Valve ha presentado cinco largas listas de los videojuegos más destacados en todo el 2018 y aquí te los presentaremos brevemente:
Valve ha presentado una lista de los 100 mejores juegos medidos por los ingresos brutos de este año. Esto de acuerdo a una combinación entre las regalías de primera semana y las regalías en general durante todo el 2018. Se trata de juegos con un destacado éxito comercial, sin importar en qué año fueron lanzados. Esta lista está dividida, de menor a mayor ventas, en: Bronce, Plata, Oro y Platino.
Con la categoría bronce hay en total 60 juegos:
Total War Warhammer, The Crew 2, PayDay2, Smite, Dark Souls III, Xcom 2, Two Point Hospital, NBA 2K18, Age of Empires HD Edition, NieR Automata, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy XIV Online, Slay the Spire, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, Surviving Mars, Garry’s Mod, Watch Dogs 2, Hunt Showdown, Football Manager 2018, Terraria, Sniper Elite 4, Thrones of Britannia: a Total War Saga, The Hunter: Call of the Wild, Borderlands 2, Don’t Starve Together, Battletech, Factorio, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Crusader Kings II, Paladins, Darkest Dungeon, Sid Meier’s Civilization V, Middle Earth: Shadow of War, Stardew Valley, Call of Duty WWII, Europa Universalis IV, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, Dark Souls Remastered, World of Warships, NBA 2K19, Deep Rock Galactic, Hearts of Iron IV, Soul Calibur, Human Fall Flat, Bless Online, Total War Rome II, The Sims 3, Artifact, For Honor, Rimworld, Insurgency Sandstorm, Rust, Planet Coaster, Farming Simulator, Arma III, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Conan Exiles, House Flipper, They are Billions y Tom Clancy’s The Division.
Con la categoría plata:
Frost Punk
War Thunder
Euro Truck Simulator 2
Dying Light
Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Fallout 4
Raft
Dragon Ball FighterZ
SCUM
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Subnautica
The Forest
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
Team Fortress 2
Final Fantasy XV
No Man’s Sky
Con la categoría oro:
Jurassic World Evolution
Dead by Daylight
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Ark Survival Evolved
Total War: WARHAMMER II
Divinity: Original Sin 2
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
Path of Exile
Cities Skylines
Kingdom Come Deliverance
Stellaris
Con la categoría platino:
Rocket League
Dota 2
Counter Strike Global Offensive (CS:GO)
Farcry 5
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Warframe
Monster Hunter: World
The Elder Scrolls Online
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V)
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
En esta lista, Valve junto a los mejores juegos lanzados en 2018 según los ingresos brutos del año. Aquí te dejamos algunos títulos por cada mes (solo los principales). Si quieres revisar la lista completa, puedes hacerlo mediante este enlace: https://store.steampowered.com/sale/2018_top_new
Enero: Dragon Ball FighterZ, Iconoclasts, Celeste, Trailmakers
Febrero: Hunt, Metal Gear Survive, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, Eco, Kingdom Come Deliverance
Marzo: Final Fantasy XV, Ni No Kuni II, Farcry 5, Surviving Mars, Devil May Cry HD Collection, Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Abril: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Battletech
Mayo: Paladins, Rules of Survival, House Flipper, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Dark Souls Remastered, Thrones of Britannia, Raft.
Junio: The Crew 2, Bus Simulator 18, Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy, Jurassic World Evolution
Julio: The Swordsmen, Rend, The Banner Saga 3, Clicker Heroes
Agosto: PES 2019, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Overcooked 2, Shenmue I y II, F1 2018, SCUM, Yakuza 0, Monter Hunter: World
Septiembre: Life is Strage 2, Battlerite Royale, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, NBA 2K19, Asseto Corsa Competizione
Octubre: Project Hospital, WWE 2K19, Megaman 11, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Soul Calibur VI, Call of Cthulhu
Noviembre: Darksider 3, Artifact, The Walking Dead, Thief Simulator, Football Manager 2019, Hitman 2, Farming Simulator 19
Diciembre: Insurgency Sandstorm, Just Cause 4, Atlas
Al igual que en la lista anterior, aquí también mencionaremos solo algunos de cada categoría (platino, oro, plata, bronce). Lista completa: https://store.steampowered.com/sale/2018_top_vr/
Bronce: Killing Floor Incursion, Apex Construct
Plata: Fruit Ninja VR, Serious Sam 3 VR, Duck Season, OVR, In Death, L.A Noire the VR Case Files, The Talos Principle VR
Oro: Doom VFR, Virtual Desktop, Zero Caliber, Budget Cuts, Sprint Vector, Stand Out VR Battle Royale
Platino: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Job Simulator, Fallout 4 VR, Superhot VR, Orbus, Arizone Sunshine
Lista completa: https://store.steampowered.com/sale/2018_top_ea_grads/
Plata: Boundless, Tangledeep, Digo or Die, Football Tactics & Glory, Overload, Scythe
Oro: Farm Together, For the King, Dusk, Terra Tech, H1Z1 Battle Royale
Platino: Rust, Rimworld, The Forest, Subnautica, Conan Exiles, Bless Online, Kenshi, Chinese Parents
Más de 100,000 jugadores simultáneos:
Grand Theft Auto V
Dota 2
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Path of Exile Betrayal
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)
Team Fortress 2
Realm Royale
Warframe
Counter Strike Global Offensive (CS:GO)
Monster Hunter: World
Más de 50,000 jugadores simultáneos:
Rocket League
Artifact
Stellaris
Garry’s Mod
Ring of Elysium
Farcry 5
Jurassic World Evolution
Atlas
Football Manager 2018
Warhammer: Vermintide 2
SCUM
Subnautica
Stardew Valley
No Man’s Sky
Rust
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
Kingdom Come Deliverance
The Scroll of Taiwu
Dead by Daylight
Ark Survival Evolved
Payday 2
Sid Meier’s Civilization V
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Más de 25,000 jugadores simultáneos
Left 4 Dead 2
Terraria
Two Point Hospital
Battletech
Final Fantasy XV
Euro Truck Simulator 2
Counter Strike
Cities Skylines
Day Z
Rimworld
7 Days to Die
The Witcher III Wild Hunt
Human Fall Flat
Dragon Ball FighterZ,
Fallout 4
Arma III
The Elder Scrolls Online
H1Z1 Battle Royale
Y muchos más.
Para ver la lista completa, puedes ingresar a este enlace: https://store.steampowered.com/sale/2018_top_played/