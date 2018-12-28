Steam: Valve revela juegos más vendidos y más jugados del 2018

Valve, la empresa detrás de Steam, ha revelado más de una completa lista donde detalla cuáles han sido los juegos más vendidos, más jugados, los más populares en realidad virtual, acceso anticipado y más.

En lo mejor del 2018, Valve ha presentado cinco largas listas de los videojuegos más destacados en todo el 2018 y aquí te los presentaremos brevemente:

Los juegos más vendidos en Steam en 2018

Valve ha presentado una lista de los 100 mejores juegos medidos por los ingresos brutos de este año. Esto de acuerdo a una combinación entre las regalías de primera semana y las regalías en general durante todo el 2018. Se trata de juegos con un destacado éxito comercial, sin importar en qué año fueron lanzados. Esta lista está dividida, de menor a mayor ventas, en: Bronce, Plata, Oro y Platino.

Con la categoría bronce hay en total 60 juegos:

Total War Warhammer, The Crew 2, PayDay2, Smite, Dark Souls III, Xcom 2, Two Point Hospital, NBA 2K18, Age of Empires HD Edition, NieR Automata, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy XIV Online, Slay the Spire, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, Surviving Mars, Garry’s Mod, Watch Dogs 2, Hunt Showdown, Football Manager 2018, Terraria, Sniper Elite 4, Thrones of Britannia: a Total War Saga, The Hunter: Call of the Wild, Borderlands 2, Don’t Starve Together, Battletech, Factorio, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Crusader Kings II, Paladins, Darkest Dungeon, Sid Meier’s Civilization V, Middle Earth: Shadow of War, Stardew Valley, Call of Duty WWII, Europa Universalis IV, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, Dark Souls Remastered, World of Warships, NBA 2K19, Deep Rock Galactic, Hearts of Iron IV, Soul Calibur, Human Fall Flat, Bless Online, Total War Rome II, The Sims 3, Artifact, For Honor, Rimworld, Insurgency Sandstorm, Rust, Planet Coaster, Farming Simulator, Arma III, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Conan Exiles, House Flipper, They are Billions y Tom Clancy’s The Division.

Con la categoría plata:

Frost Punk

War Thunder

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Dying Light

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Fallout 4

Raft

Dragon Ball FighterZ

SCUM

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Subnautica

The Forest

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Team Fortress 2

Final Fantasy XV

No Man’s Sky

Con la categoría oro:

Jurassic World Evolution

Dead by Daylight

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Ark Survival Evolved

Total War: WARHAMMER II

Divinity: Original Sin 2

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

Path of Exile

Cities Skylines

Kingdom Come Deliverance

Stellaris

Con la categoría platino:

Rocket League

Dota 2

Counter Strike Global Offensive (CS:GO)

Farcry 5

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Warframe

Monster Hunter: World

The Elder Scrolls Online

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Los mejores nuevos lanzamientos en Steam en 2018

En esta lista, Valve junto a los mejores juegos lanzados en 2018 según los ingresos brutos del año. Aquí te dejamos algunos títulos por cada mes (solo los principales). Si quieres revisar la lista completa, puedes hacerlo mediante este enlace: https://store.steampowered.com/sale/2018_top_new

Enero: Dragon Ball FighterZ, Iconoclasts, Celeste, Trailmakers

Febrero: Hunt, Metal Gear Survive, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, Eco, Kingdom Come Deliverance

Marzo: Final Fantasy XV, Ni No Kuni II, Farcry 5, Surviving Mars, Devil May Cry HD Collection, Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Abril: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Battletech

Mayo: Paladins, Rules of Survival, House Flipper, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Dark Souls Remastered, Thrones of Britannia, Raft.

Junio: The Crew 2, Bus Simulator 18, Crash Bandicoot N’Sane Trilogy, Jurassic World Evolution

Julio: The Swordsmen, Rend, The Banner Saga 3, Clicker Heroes

Agosto: PES 2019, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Overcooked 2, Shenmue I y II, F1 2018, SCUM, Yakuza 0, Monter Hunter: World

Septiembre: Life is Strage 2, Battlerite Royale, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, NBA 2K19, Asseto Corsa Competizione

Octubre: Project Hospital, WWE 2K19, Megaman 11, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Soul Calibur VI, Call of Cthulhu

Noviembre: Darksider 3, Artifact, The Walking Dead, Thief Simulator, Football Manager 2019, Hitman 2, Farming Simulator 19

Diciembre: Insurgency Sandstorm, Just Cause 4, Atlas

Juegos de realidad virtual más vendidos de Steam en 2018

Al igual que en la lista anterior, aquí también mencionaremos solo algunos de cada categoría (platino, oro, plata, bronce). Lista completa: https://store.steampowered.com/sale/2018_top_vr/

Bronce: Killing Floor Incursion, Apex Construct

Plata: Fruit Ninja VR, Serious Sam 3 VR, Duck Season, OVR, In Death, L.A Noire the VR Case Files, The Talos Principle VR

Oro: Doom VFR, Virtual Desktop, Zero Caliber, Budget Cuts, Sprint Vector, Stand Out VR Battle Royale

Platino: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Job Simulator, Fallout 4 VR, Superhot VR, Orbus, Arizone Sunshine

Los mejores juegos con acceso anticipado de Steam en 2018:

Lista completa: https://store.steampowered.com/sale/2018_top_ea_grads/

Plata: Boundless, Tangledeep, Digo or Die, Football Tactics & Glory, Overload, Scythe

Oro: Farm Together, For the King, Dusk, Terra Tech, H1Z1 Battle Royale

Platino: Rust, Rimworld, The Forest, Subnautica, Conan Exiles, Bless Online, Kenshi, Chinese Parents

Los más jugados de Steam en 2018:

Más de 100,000 jugadores simultáneos:

Grand Theft Auto V

Dota 2

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Path of Exile Betrayal

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

Team Fortress 2

Realm Royale

Warframe

Counter Strike Global Offensive (CS:GO)

Monster Hunter: World

Más de 50,000 jugadores simultáneos:

Rocket League

Artifact

Stellaris

Garry’s Mod

Ring of Elysium

Farcry 5

Jurassic World Evolution

Atlas

Football Manager 2018

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

SCUM

Subnautica

Stardew Valley

No Man’s Sky

Rust

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Kingdom Come Deliverance

The Scroll of Taiwu

Dead by Daylight

Ark Survival Evolved

Payday 2

Sid Meier’s Civilization V

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Más de 25,000 jugadores simultáneos

Left 4 Dead 2

Terraria

Two Point Hospital

Battletech

Final Fantasy XV

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Counter Strike

Cities Skylines

Day Z

Rimworld

7 Days to Die

The Witcher III Wild Hunt

Human Fall Flat

Dragon Ball FighterZ,

Fallout 4

Arma III

The Elder Scrolls Online

H1Z1 Battle Royale

Y muchos más.

Para ver la lista completa, puedes ingresar a este enlace: https://store.steampowered.com/sale/2018_top_played/