2/ Sergei Dybynyn in a 2014 photo at Russian occupied Donetsk airport. Anti-Putin pundits claim he was an "infowarrior for Inter TV, owned by fugitive oligarch Firtash but beneficially owned by Putin pal Medvedchuk," proving the dark hand of Russia was behind the #CapitolRiots 2/ pic.twitter.com/zgg8dxNCyS