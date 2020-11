Es falsa la supuesta foto de Verónika Mendoza con Abimael Guzmán

(FILE) Handout photo taken in Lima, on September 2004 of the Abimael Guzman (R) and his wife Elena Iparraguirre, leaders of Sendero Luminoso (SL) guerrilla. Both leaders, among other 15 SL members, will face a public trial on terrorism charges on November 5. Guzman was sentenced to life in 1992 by a panel of military judges whose identities were hidden by a screen in the courtroom. Peru's Constitutional Tribunal ruled last year that prosecuting a civilian in military court was unconstitutional. The public prosecutor���s office is now seeking a constitutional life sentence against Guzman, who led 7,000 Sendero Luminoso fighters in a guerrilla war in the 1980s and 1990s. AFP PHOTO/PRENSA PODER JUDICIAL (Photo by PRENSA PODER JUDICAL / AFP)