1 year ago a very special boy named Fenix (@fawkes_fenix_ash) came into my life! 🧡 He was an orphaned kitten who was found alone, alongside the road with severe burns on his paws and face from hot tar. He lucked out and eventually got to join my other fosters, an orange mama named Ginny and her 4 orange kittens. They all instantly accepted him, it was quite special to witness! He made a full recovery and got adopted into a loving home. Fenix is the true definition of tiny but mighty! 🧡 (Check out #thelittlegingerfamily for more pictures / videos of his journey)