Hombre se acerca a feroz cocodrilo y este abre sus mandíbulas para atacarlo [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram

Comment “croc files” letter by letter for a shoutout or follow back! This is your american crocodile 🐊 Holding a 3,700 psi bite force 🤯 Swimming at speeds of up to 20 mph in the water Can get up to 17ft long Can weigh from 1000-1200 pounds ! Living in the waters of south Florida down the coast of Mexico through Central America and trickling down to the river basins in Peru and Venezuela These crocs are freshwater but can live in brackish water and saltwater ! Naturally eating everything that moves in the water ...they aren’t big fish eaters as adults but as young /juveniles they will thrive on fish and small animals ! I woke up one morning on a trip and saw a croc swimming under my bungalow...we hopped in slowly and had the pleasure to share space with this beauty and take a few cool shots ! He’s well aware of us and is just allowing us to be in the circumference of him ! This is one of many crocs I’ve encountered and they get bigger as the trip goes on 😎 stay tuned for the full experience coming soon 🙏🏾 Share on your stories if you love animals or learned something new ! Also comment how long you can hold your breath under water 💦 🧐!