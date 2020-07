Joven adopta a un perro con extraño rostro y lo vuelve una popular estrella de Internet [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram

We want to give huge shoutout to @talltalestackle for supplying Brodie with these super rad doggles from @rexspecsk9 !!!! Thank you guys sooo much!!! Your love for Brodie knows no end😍. And thank you to everyone who recommended that Brodie get some doggles to protect his eyes while he enjoys the wind in his fur on car rides! Now he can stick his head out the window and let his drool fly without irritating his little/big eyeballs! 😍🥰😂❤️🙏🏼 Please go check out the amazing folks at @talltalestackle and support them in some way if you can...we all know times are tough for small businesses right now and they still managed to spoil our Brodie! ❤️❤️