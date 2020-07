Día Mundial del Emoji: ¿cuál es el origen de esta fecha y por qué no podemos dejar de enviarlos?

View this post on Instagram

It's official, #WorldEmojiDay2020 is finally here as the clock has slipped past midnight for those of us living in Australia 🇦🇺 and New Zealand 🇳🇿 🎉🎉🎉⁣ ⁣ This year marks the seventh annual #WorldEmojiDay, where people all around the globe will come together to promote the use of emojis and spread the enjoyment they bring us 🌍🌎🌏⁣ ⁣ It's held on July 17 every year, because that's the date that shows on most vendors when you use the calendar emoji – it basically seemed like the most fitting day to hold it! 🥳⁣ ⁣ We're so excited for our favourite holiday to roll back around – make sure to let us know what you'll be getting up to to celebrate!⁣ ⁣ #emoji #emojiparty #emojieverything #emojieverywhere