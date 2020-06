El emotivo reencuentro entre una gata y sus crías después de haber sido atacada por unos perros [VIDEO]

Five little miracles! A stray cat the shelter named Toodles was removed from a very risky situation and brought to Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control on Monday. She had all the signs of being a nursing mother, but her kittens could not be found. Neighbors were alerted to be on the lookout, and early this morning her kittens were heard mewing in the insulation of a mobile home. An Animal Care & Control staff person, Mindy Brocato, rushed them to the shelter for this heartwarming reunion with their mom. Amazingly, all the kittens — perhaps two to three weeks old — appear to be healthy and are eagerly nursing. 😻😻😻😻😻 Evening Update: Check out the newest chapter in this story! https://www.facebook.com/678539978905224/posts/2841037819322085/?d=n