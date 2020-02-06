Mujer no quiere guardar su árbol de Navidad y lo decora según las festividades del año [FOTOS]
Una serie de fotos publicadas en Facebook revelan los singulares adornos que colocó una joven en su árbol de Navidad acorde a las diferentes épocas del año.
Para no creerlo. Una mujer recibió la admiración y aplausos de los usuarios tras una serie de imágenes que se compartieron en Facebook, luego que decidió conservar su árbol de Navidad para decorarlo conforme las festividades que se celebran en el año.
Nadia Colucci tiene un trabajo como agente inmobiliaria en Estados Unidos, y un día tuvo una ingeniosa idea que consistía en colocar adornos a su árbol para festejar San Valentín, Día de San Patricio, Pascuas, Halloween, entre otros, con el objetivo de evitar guardarlo y causó sensación en Facebook.
La protagonista del viral de Facebook pasaba su primera Navidad en su nuevo hogar y por esta razón, se esforzó en la ambientación. Pasó un mes y debía quitar su árbol; sin embargo, un sentimiento de nostalgia la embargó y lo dejó en su lugar, sin importarle la opinión de sus seres queridos.
“¡No sé ustedes, pero los árboles de Navidad son una de mis partes favoritas de la temporada navideña! Siempre me ha encantado decorar y, por supuesto, comprar todos los adornos especiales”, escribió Colucci en su cuenta de Facebook.
Asimismo, ella comentó en Facebook que esta situación la ayuda a explotar su creatividad y su lado expresivo, lo cual trajo risas, alegría a su vida y diversos temas de conversación por parte de sus amigos.
La joven se encargó de divulgar las imágenes en su cuenta de Facebook e Instagram, donde obtuvo miles de reacciones y se volvieron tendencia rápidamente. Varios usuarios felicitaron su idea y dejaron en evidencia sus ánimos por querer copiarla.
