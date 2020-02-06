Mujer no quiere guardar su árbol de Navidad y lo decora según las festividades del año [FOTOS]

View this post on Instagram

Serious Question: Anyone know a good therapist? I’m gonna need one after I take this tree down… 😭 #therapy #whichisbetter ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I don’t know about you guys, but Christmas trees are one of my favorite parts of the holiday season! I have always loved decorating my Christmas tree and of course shopping for all of the special ornaments. There is something about seeing a big, dazzling, lit up pine tree with an abundance of beautiful decorations that fills my heart and makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. (Cheesy but true!) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Last year (2018) was my first official Christmas in my new house. When January rolled around, I went to take my beautiful Christmas tree down and I was immediately sad. My house felt way too empty! I couldn’t imagine that corner without my tree and I couldn’t figure out what I wanted to put in its place yet as I was still decorating my new house. It was a little depressing and I thought to myself, “Screw it, why can’t I just leave it up? Maybe I’ll just decorate it for every holiday throughout the year!” (Luckily, I have a fake tree) So I did it! And it turned out to be such a fun and creative outlet for me. It allowed me to display my expressive side in a way I don’t normally get to share. Each festive tree brought laughter, creativity, cheer and lots of memorable conversation starters. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Not only has 2019 been a TREE-mendous year in business, health, and all of the other important things in life, but I have had a TREE-mendous time getting to share my imagination with you all. I have loved all of the feedback and it always made it even more fun to share the next tree. If you missed some throughout the year check them out, it may inspire you too! Scroll through to see them all! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ And P.S. – I’ve decided to make that area a bar (something that will also bring me lots of joy) and will still allow room for my tree in December 2020! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Which one was your fave? 🎄