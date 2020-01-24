Instagram: niño de 10 años va a refugio de perros y les lee cuento para consolar su solitaria vida
El pequeño utiliza sus redes sociales para publicar sus videos y fotos, además, cuenta su experiencia como parte de este programa que ayuda cachorros en refugios.
El tierno accionar de Evan ha conmovido a varios internautas en Instagram, él es un niño de 10 años que radica en Nueva York, Estados Unidos; con su enorme corazón ha decidido ayudar a cachorros que están a la espera de ser adoptados, esta emocionante historia se ha vuelto viral en redes sociales. Aquí te contamos como sucedió.
Los refugios en ocasiones sueles ser lugares muy aterradores para los perros, y desafortunadamente, hay muchos cachorros maravillosos que son pasados en adopción porque sus dueños potenciales no pueden ver sus verdaderas personalidades.
View this post on Instagram
Meet Monte (84408) and Riley (84080) - these two are kennel neighbors at the shelter @nycacc . They are attentive and followed me to whichever side I was on just to hear the story. Monte is said to have some exciting puppy energy, but you can hear in his whines that he just wants your love and some attention. Monte is currently New Hope only, but he has so much potential if just given the right energy, care and pawsitive experiences. Riley is all wrinkles! She is playful and yet still quaint and lady-like. She isn’t afraid to say what she wants and is always up for adventure- she is the amazing girl you will unsuspectingly fall in love with who will surprise you with her many levels of personality! Come meet these furry friends @nycacc and unleash a furever kind of love 💕 #Adopt #AdoptDontShop #Adoption #AdoptDogs #AdoptDontBuy #AdoptDontBreed #Rescue #RescueDog #RescueDogsOfInstagram #RescuePuppy #RescueDogsRule #RescueDogsOfIG #RescuePetsOfInstagram #Foster #FosterDog #ShelterDog #boroughbred #nycacc #adoptable #seniordog #nycdogs #dogoftheday #dogstagram #petstagram #boroughbred #rescueismyfavoritebreed #pitbulladvocate #dontbullymybreed #shelter #endbsl #dogstagram #adorabull 🐶
Sin embargo, las casas hogar para perros siempre están buscando formas de relajar a los perros y ayudarlos a aliviar su estrés, y parece que los niños que les leen realmente funcionan.
Por ello, diseñaron programas de lectura dirigidos para los niños que puedan visitar los refugios para ayudar a los perros ansiosos a relajarse al ser leídos. Sin mencionar que hay innumerables beneficios tanto para los perros de refugio como para los niños.
View this post on Instagram
***Update*** olive is SAFE! I believe shakespeare says it best "though she be but little, she is fierce" Olive #83470 is a perfectly pint sized package of everything you need in life. She is currently at risk. She requires a little extra TLC due to an injury to her hind leg, but she is handling it like a true champ. I've never met an Olive this sweet, but I can say she's got a flavorful personality and she will love you with all of her big little heart - and who wouldn't want to savor that? You can help Olive by making a pledge : https://www.facebook.com/ACC.OfficialAtRiskAnimals/photos/a.625221681352700/623622361512632/?type=3
Esta es la historia de Evan que empezó como lector de perros después de que su madre encontró un perro callejero en la calle y lo llevó al refugio. El pequeño ahora es un voluntario junior en el programa Books for Boroughbreds del refugio.
Le encanta ayudar a los perros a relajarse leyéndoles, y con la ayuda de su madre, incluso abrió una cuenta de Instagram para presentar a los adorables perros.
View this post on Instagram
When my mom first told me back in August that I was going to be reading to shelter animals @nycacc I was excited because I was going to be working with dogs and this has been something that I've been wanting to do. I did not know what to expect from my experience and I am still learning. Romeo(68984) was the first dog I read to and he was an absolute pleasure. I remember being drawn to him because he was sitting quietly in the back of his cage and I assumed he was scared. As I read to him his ears just perked up and he came to the front to listen. I couldn't believe how cute and sweet he was and at that point I realized how important my job was to make these dogs feel more comfortable when they spend most of their time in uncertainty. As I visited the shelter week after week I learned to take my time and try to understand what they were going through. I learned that I am not going to get through to every dog, but it's not a fail. I think it's more important to know that I gave them my time and I was their friend for the day. As I got to know some of these animals and their stories I found that it is hard to hear... and see the things that they've been through. I wanted them to know that I was there to help them conquer their past fears and traumas and that someone is on their side even if it was just to soothe them for a brief moment. It was a moment they didn't have to worry or be nervous and that means everything to them. This season is a time of year that we are especially filled with light and joy, but I am realizing how many animals don't get to be a part of a loving family and how long some of them have been sitting alone in their kennels without someone to love them. Life is precious and time is something we cannot get back - if you can give your time to an animal in need this season (volunteer/foster...even better, Adopt), you would be amazed at how instantly you impact their world. Featured here is flashback to Romeo - one of my first furry friends. He is still looking for a furever home.
El mismo adolescente utilizó su cuenta de para publicar sobre la historia de un perro llamado Guero, que espera un hogar amoroso y para siempre. Se describe a Guero como, "gentil, suave y un amante igualitario y oportunista que simplemente ama dar amor libremente a todos, hoomas, perros y gatos, y seamos sinceros, ¡el mundo podría hacer con más de eso!".
Además, agregó “Todos los perros son buenos, solo tienen miedo y necesitan amor y solo necesitan saber que alguien está de su lado. Estoy feliz de ser su amigo y puedo decir que significa mucho para ellos solo por la forma en que reaccionan ante mí”.
View this post on Instagram
It’s not what’s under the tree, but who’s around it. It could be a circle of many or a circle of one- as long as your heart is full, your blessings are plenty and you are filled with peace and love 💙- I am thankful for this year, my new experiences and the abiity to share my heart! 💙 #merrychristmas from #aboyandhisdog 🐶 #merrypitmas 🎄 #dontbullymybreed #adorabull #staffy #pitbulladvocate #pitbull 🐶
Evan finaliza diciendo que continuará siendo voluntario a largo plazo y espera que más niños se sumen a esta iniciativa.