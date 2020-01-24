Instagram: niño de 10 años va a refugio de perros y les lee cuento para consolar su solitaria vida

View this post on Instagram

Meet Monte (84408) and Riley (84080) - these two are kennel neighbors at the shelter @nycacc . They are attentive and followed me to whichever side I was on just to hear the story. Monte is said to have some exciting puppy energy, but you can hear in his whines that he just wants your love and some attention. Monte is currently New Hope only, but he has so much potential if just given the right energy, care and pawsitive experiences. Riley is all wrinkles! She is playful and yet still quaint and lady-like. She isn’t afraid to say what she wants and is always up for adventure- she is the amazing girl you will unsuspectingly fall in love with who will surprise you with her many levels of personality! Come meet these furry friends @nycacc and unleash a furever kind of love 💕 #Adopt #AdoptDontShop #Adoption #AdoptDogs #AdoptDontBuy #AdoptDontBreed #Rescue #RescueDog #RescueDogsOfInstagram #RescuePuppy #RescueDogsRule #RescueDogsOfIG #RescuePetsOfInstagram #Foster #FosterDog #ShelterDog #boroughbred #nycacc #adoptable #seniordog #nycdogs #dogoftheday #dogstagram #petstagram #boroughbred #rescueismyfavoritebreed #pitbulladvocate #dontbullymybreed #shelter #endbsl #dogstagram #adorabull 🐶