Mujer con sobrepeso cambia su estilo de vida y sufre drástico cambio que cautiva a miles [FOTOS]

🦵 Leg day favorites! 🦵 TWO videos in ONE DAY!?🙌🏼 Hi guys! Here’s a quick video of my favorite leg day machines that pretty much most gyms offer! I get asked frequently what are my go-tos and these are the ones that I love! I also love to do dumbbell/kettlebell/barbell work. There are ENDLESS of workouts you can do! 🏋🏽‍♀️ Meet with a local trainer, and online trainer(like myself 😉) or you can even check out YouTube for workout ideas! Get creative AND stay creative to keep it fun and exciting! 🔸Reach out by email or DM me for training inquiries! I do customized home or gym workout plans and one on one virtual training!