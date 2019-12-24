Niño se coloca a pocos metros de tigre y este se lanza a él para atacarlo [VIDEO]
Miles de usuarios de Facebook quedaron impactados al ver el encuentro del feroz animal con el osado niño, quien se colocó detrás de una pared de cristal.
Un video viral publicado en Facebook ha causado gran conmoción en los usuarios de la mencionada red social, debido al temible encuentro que tuvo un niño con un tigre. El feroz animal al percatarse de la presencia del pequeño dentro de su recinto se lanzó a él, escena que ha sido muy comentada por los cibernautas de México, Estados Unidos y España.
Esta publicación ha sido compartida por la cuenta Black Jaguar While Tiger de Facebook e Instagram, donde más de un millón de usuarios han logrado apreciar las impactantes escenas. Según los detalles en la publicación, una familia estadounidense captó estas imágenes cuando paseaban dentro de un zoológico.
PUEDES VER: Hombre entra a jaula de tigre para tomarse ‘selfie’ y este tiene calurosa reacción [VIDEO]
¿Qué ocurrió? Tal como se puede ver en el video viral de Facebook, el pequeño protagonista se colocó detrás de una pared de cristal para atraer al tigre. De inmediato, el depredador corrió para atacar al niño; sin embargo, el felino terminó impactando contra el muro.
Miles de usuarios que son amantes de los animales silvestres quedaron asombrados al ver el video viral de Facebook del insólito encuentro de un tigre con un niño.
“Es sorprendente que el menor no se haya asustado”, “Qué terror, no podría sentarme en el lugar porque, inmediatamente, vendría un felino para intentar devorarme”, fueron algunas de las reacciones que tuvieron los cibernautas de Facebook.
Si quieres ver las imágenes que fueron compartidas en Black Jaguar While Tiger de Facebook, te invitamos a revisar nuestra galería de fotos. Recuerda que para ver las imágenes, lo único que debes hacer es deslizar cada una de ellas hacia la izquierda.
View this post on Instagram
80 percent of people that I talk to ask me what would happen if they’d go in with my kids. THIS IS WHAT WOULD HAPPEN. I’m not criticizing in a bad way but commenting, it shocks me how almost every person that comes here doesn’t have a clue about how Powerful these beings are. When they’re playfully bitten by a 3 or 4 month old Lion and start to bleed, they’re in shock about the strength of the bite. People in the comments will pretend to be wiser than the ones that I’m describing here, but I know they’re faking it :) I’ve come to realize that people think that a 10 pound Lion bites as hard as a 10 pound Dog, that’s always the thought pattern behind this. But obviously, they’re always shocked and brought back to their senses at the first bite. And trust me, my babies are playing. I’ve never enjoyed having visitors more as when I had my Baby Land Piranhas here, The Mighty Cheyennes. They were sooo cute and inviting, but extremely vicious, that I was dying to have people ask me to play with them. They destroyed visitors in 3 minutes. No better way to teach people that Lions, Tigers, Jaguars and Leopards are not pets. Some of you were able to see my live broadcasts with them destroying people. How crazy is this Tiger running towards the baby? Look at the speed, strength and precision of this attack. People ask me what are my safety measures if something goes wrong when I’m with my kids. There are none, I just have friends both in Heaven and Hell ready to welcome me wherever I’m sent if something goes wrong, so I’m at Peace. I’ll post this caption later to a pic or video of my own as to preserve it on IG indefinitely... #PapaBearChronicles #TheCheyenessBJWT Vid sent by @gavinbondphotography @sethsemilof and @johnmac_bjwt