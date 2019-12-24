Niño se coloca a pocos metros de tigre y este se lanza a él para atacarlo [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram

80 percent of people that I talk to ask me what would happen if they’d go in with my kids. THIS IS WHAT WOULD HAPPEN. I’m not criticizing in a bad way but commenting, it shocks me how almost every person that comes here doesn’t have a clue about how Powerful these beings are. When they’re playfully bitten by a 3 or 4 month old Lion and start to bleed, they’re in shock about the strength of the bite. People in the comments will pretend to be wiser than the ones that I’m describing here, but I know they’re faking it :) I’ve come to realize that people think that a 10 pound Lion bites as hard as a 10 pound Dog, that’s always the thought pattern behind this. But obviously, they’re always shocked and brought back to their senses at the first bite. And trust me, my babies are playing. I’ve never enjoyed having visitors more as when I had my Baby Land Piranhas here, The Mighty Cheyennes. They were sooo cute and inviting, but extremely vicious, that I was dying to have people ask me to play with them. They destroyed visitors in 3 minutes. No better way to teach people that Lions, Tigers, Jaguars and Leopards are not pets. Some of you were able to see my live broadcasts with them destroying people. How crazy is this Tiger running towards the baby? Look at the speed, strength and precision of this attack. People ask me what are my safety measures if something goes wrong when I’m with my kids. There are none, I just have friends both in Heaven and Hell ready to welcome me wherever I’m sent if something goes wrong, so I’m at Peace. I’ll post this caption later to a pic or video of my own as to preserve it on IG indefinitely... #PapaBearChronicles #TheCheyenessBJWT Vid sent by @gavinbondphotography @sethsemilof and @johnmac_bjwt