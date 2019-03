YouTube viral: gigantescas serpientes envuelven peligrosamente a hombre e intentan asfixiarlo [VIDEO]

When it goes wrong and @therealmowgliii get attacked by the green one but he is ok 😂always having Fun or are we crazy 🤔 well I think it’s #livingthedream #snake #style 🐍 . . . #IGTV #animal #video #insta #fun #reptile #instacool #giant #snakes #reptilesofinstagram #reptile #party

A post shared by Jay Brewer (@jayprehistoricpets) on Mar 16, 2019 at 12:54pm PDT