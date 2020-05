Xiaomi admite que sus navegadores web recopilan datos de usuario incluso en modo incógnito

Mi Fans, I shot a video explaining false news regarding Mi Browser. Watch it: https://t.co/JJNqcXDCp2



I repeat, Mi Browser & all Mi internet products are 100% safe. Moreover all data of Indian users is stored locally in India!



Pls don’t believe incorrect news!#Xiaomi ❤️ (2/2) https://t.co/P93IxWSfjq