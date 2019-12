Huawei: características y precio del próximo P30 Lite 2020 revelados en nuevas filtraciones [FOTOS]

The P30 Lite "2020" is nothing new. It's just another name for what is the same old Huawei P30 Lite but with 256GB flash mem. 6GB RAM, 48/8/2MP cams, 32MP FFC, Kirin 710, 3340mAh etc. Same thing, more mem. Also sold as P30 Lite 256GB Edition or Huawei P30 Lite XL in some markets.