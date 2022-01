Arequipa: vacunas contra la COVID-19 para niños llega el 15 de enero

Se espera la confirmación de la fecha de arribo para diseñar la estrategia, indicó la coordinadora regional de Inmunizaciones de Arequipa, Giovanna Valdivia.

