Coronavirus: Martín Vizcarra convoca a Consejo de Estado para este lunes 23

Peruvian army soldiers patrol close to major hotels in Lima on March 16, 2020, one day after President Martin Vizcarra announced a State of Emergency and a two-week nationwide home-stay quarantine together with the closure of all borders to fight the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus. - No fatalities have been recorded of the 86 cases of Covid-19 detected in the country. (Photo by Cris BOURONCLE / AFP)