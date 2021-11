Run Run y la COP26, por Ramiro Escobar

Glasgow (United Kingdom), 09/11/2021.- Delegates and participants gather around Little Amal (C), in the Hydro during the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Britain, 09 November 2021. Little Amal is the giant puppet of a 3.5 metre-tall living artwork of a young Syrian refugee child on 'The Walk', travelling 8,000km in 2021 in support of refugees across Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and the UK to focus attention on the urgent needs of young refugees. The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) runs from 31 October to 12 November 2021 in Glasgow. (Bélgica, Francia, Alemania, Grecia, Italia, Suiza, Siria, Turquía, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY