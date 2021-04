Bolivianos denuncian torturas tras salida de Evo Morales en 2019

Natividad Maman, 40, shows pictures in El Alto, Bolivia on March 23, 2021, of her son Joga Marconi, 23, who was subdued and allegedly tortured in the Senkata area, during confrontations between supporters and opponents of Bolivian former president Evo Morales on November, 2019, which ended in his resignation. - On November 11, 2019 Bolivia lived in a social convulsion after the resignation of Bolivian former president Evo Morales, when alleged force abuses occurred amid the chaos. A year and a half later, the victims of that nefarious Monday demand justice. (Photo by LUIS GANDARILLAS / AFP)